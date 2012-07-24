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Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
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  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado

Descatalogado

7000 seriesAfeitadora eléctrica

HQ7310

4.2
| (45) Reseñas | 84% ha recomendado este producto
Afeitado cómodo y apurado
Esta afeitadora totalmente lavable se puede enjuagar bajo el grifo después de usarla. Con ella, disfrutará de un afeitado cómodo y apurado día tras día.
Ver todos los beneficios

Afeita incluso los pelos más cortos

Afeitado cómodo y apurado

Afeitadora lavable

Afeitadora lavable

Esta afeitadora se puede lavar fácilmente bajo el grifo.

Cómodos cabezales de afeitado

Cómodos cabezales de afeitado

Su forma que se adapta a la piel facilita un contacto suave con la misma para un afeitado cómodo.

Tecnología Súper Levanta y Corta

Tecnología Súper Levanta y Corta

El sistema de doble cuchilla levanta el pelo para cortarlo por debajo del nivel de la piel.

Especificaciones técnicas

Obtener asistencia sobre este producto

Accede a preguntas frecuentes, manuales de usuario, información de seguridad y consejos

Encuentra una pieza de repuesto o un accesorio

Ir a piezas y accesorios

Piezas y accesorios

Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

4.2

de 4

45

Reseñas

84%

ha recomendado este producto

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The shaver is very easy to use and gives excellent results

This is the third Phillips shaver I have had over a period of about ten years and the fact that I have stayed with Phillips speaks volumes. It is easy to use, keeps it's charge well and gives me an excellent shave every time

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent recommended

I use it every day wash it every day no problems. Charge it once a week on the same day keep it clean and will last for ever

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 HQ7310/16 Electric shaver

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 HQ7310/16 Electric shaver

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Really good shaver.

Without a doubt this is the best electric shaver I have owned, and I have had a few before including other Phillishaves. It is easy to clean, it lasts ages on a charge and gives a really close shave Thanks for this on

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver

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