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Envío gratis desde 40€
Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Política de devolución de 30 días
Descatalogado
Crea tu estilo
Crea tu estilo con la Philips StyleShaver. Con solo girar la muñeca este perfilador de barba y afeitadora con doble extremo tiene todo lo que necesitas para crear cualquier estilo, desde una barba de 2 días perfecta, hasta una barba definida o un afeitado apurado.
Intervalos de 0,5 mm
Recortador de doble cara
75 min de uso sin cable/4 h de carga
Afeitadora de doble lámina
El recortador totalmente metálico (32 mm) y el peine-guía con 12 posiciones de longitud ajustables permiten obtener fácilmente la longitud de barba que desees. Bloquea tu posición de ajuste perfecta con la rueda de ajuste. El duradero recortador metálico con bordes redondeados suaves con la piel garantiza un corte preciso y uniforme.
La nueva afeitadora con doble lámina permite un afeitado elegante. El recortador central recoger los pelos más largos y difíciles y las 2 láminas flotantes afeitan el resto con la máxima suavidad.
Debajo del peine-guía ajustable hay un recortador con doble extremo totalmente metálico. Utiliza el lado de 32 mm para obtener un recorte de alto rendimiento y el de 15 mm para obtener detalles precisos en las zonas difíciles de alcanzar. Las puntas redondeadas garantizan un contacto suave con la piel. Los elementos de corte más finos proporcionan un corte apurado con resultados perfectos: excelentes para detalles pequeños o zonas como debajo de la nariz o alrededor de la boca.
4.2
de 4
30
Reseñas
83%
ha recomendado este producto
The Prof.
14/06/2024
United Kingdom
Outstanding shaver and beard trimmer Wonderful!
For someone with a beard who also needs to shave, this is the very best ever made. It is tragic that it has been discontinued for some years. I have bought many attempts to try to obtain a comparable device, but all require fiddling with a set of changing heads on a single driver, which is really irritating, especially if you need the device for travelling. i really wish that some other manufacturer would make a similar product if Philips don't want to continue to manufacture it themselves.
Ventajas
Easy to use, reliable, Three ways of shaving/ trimming all without fiddling with extra bits.
Contras
None
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para StyleShaver QS6141/33 Waterproof shaver & styler
Fecha de uso 2022-06-14
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para StyleShaver QS6141/33 Waterproof shaver & styler
Fecha de uso 2022-06-14
Retireduser
31/05/2024
United Kingdom
The first one wore out so I bought another
I bought the first one as a shaver with useful occasional trimming. I changed from daily shave to weekly beard trimming. It did the job, also hair trimming, and the shaver to clean up the back of my neck. Eventually the battery did not charge so I bought another. There are several model numbers and I'm not sure which one I have, but I've had it for 5 years or more.
Ventajas
Trims beard and hair to different lengths and shaves where I want that.
Contras
I lost the charger on a trip abroad and there is no replacement part. The styleshaver is discontinued and I can't see an equivalent in the Philips range .
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para StyleShaver QS6141/32 Waterproof shaver & styler
Fecha de uso 2022-05-31
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para StyleShaver QS6141/32 Waterproof shaver & styler
Fecha de uso 2022-05-31
Sylvia88
27/02/2018
United Kingdom
Good product
the super machine loads quickly good cut I recommend
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para StyleShaver QS6141/32 Waterproof shaver & styler
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para StyleShaver QS6141/32 Waterproof shaver & styler