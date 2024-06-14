I've had this shaver for about 5(?) years now and it's been absolutely brilliant. Perfect for keeping beard in check as I like it really short and the shaving foil is great for the neck area. Despite the fact I've had it for what seems a good length of time, it's still going strong. Now here's the big BUT and this is really disappointing. The spares for the shaving foil it seems have been discontinued by Philips. I've replaced them a couple of times over the years and it was a great way of keeping the shaver working at it's best. I am actually gutted about this as I'd buy another one of these if the spares were still available.