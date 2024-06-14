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Descatalogado

StyleShaverPerfilador y afeitadora resistente al agua

QS6141/32

4.2

| (30) Reseñas | 83% ha recomendado este producto

Crea tu estilo

Crea tu estilo con la Philips StyleShaver. Con solo girar la muñeca este perfilador de barba y afeitadora con doble extremo tiene todo lo que necesitas para crear cualquier estilo, desde una barba de 2 días perfecta, hasta una barba definida o un afeitado apurado.

Ver todos los beneficios

Recorta, da forma, afeita: crea tu estilo

Crea tu estilo

  • Intervalos de 0,5 mm

  • Recortador de doble cara

  • 75 min de uso sin cable/4 h de carga

  • Afeitadora de doble lámina

Recortador de barba y barba 2 días: 12 posiciones de longitud entre 0,5-10 mm

Recortador de barba y barba 2 días: 12 posiciones de longitud entre 0,5-10 mm

El recortador totalmente metálico (32 mm) y el peine-guía con 12 posiciones de longitud ajustables permiten obtener fácilmente la longitud de barba que desees. Bloquea tu posición de ajuste perfecta con la rueda de ajuste. El duradero recortador metálico con bordes redondeados suaves con la piel garantiza un corte preciso y uniforme.

Nueva afeitadora de lámina: afeita un 20% más rápido que antes

Nueva afeitadora de lámina: afeita un 20% más rápido que antes

La nueva afeitadora con doble lámina permite un afeitado elegante. El recortador central recoger los pelos más largos y difíciles y las 2 láminas flotantes afeitan el resto con la máxima suavidad.

Recortador totalmente metálico de 32 mm o 15 mm para unos detalles perfectos

Recortador totalmente metálico de 32 mm o 15 mm para unos detalles perfectos

Debajo del peine-guía ajustable hay un recortador con doble extremo totalmente metálico. Utiliza el lado de 32 mm para obtener un recorte de alto rendimiento y el de 15 mm para obtener detalles precisos en las zonas difíciles de alcanzar. Las puntas redondeadas garantizan un contacto suave con la piel. Los elementos de corte más finos proporcionan un corte apurado con resultados perfectos: excelentes para detalles pequeños o zonas como debajo de la nariz o alrededor de la boca.

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Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

4.2

de 4

30

Reseñas

83%

ha recomendado este producto

14/06/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Outstanding shaver and beard trimmer Wonderful!

For someone with a beard who also needs to shave, this is the very best ever made. It is tragic that it has been discontinued for some years. I have bought many attempts to try to obtain a comparable device, but all require fiddling with a set of changing heads on a single driver, which is really irritating, especially if you need the device for travelling. i really wish that some other manufacturer would make a similar product if Philips don't want to continue to manufacture it themselves.

Ventajas

Easy to use, reliable, Three ways of shaving/ trimming all without fiddling with extra bits.

Contras

None

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para StyleShaver QS6141/33 Waterproof shaver & styler

Fecha de uso 2022-06-14

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para StyleShaver QS6141/33 Waterproof shaver & styler

Fecha de uso 2022-06-14

31/05/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The first one wore out so I bought another

I bought the first one as a shaver with useful occasional trimming. I changed from daily shave to weekly beard trimming. It did the job, also hair trimming, and the shaver to clean up the back of my neck. Eventually the battery did not charge so I bought another. There are several model numbers and I'm not sure which one I have, but I've had it for 5 years or more.

Ventajas

Trims beard and hair to different lengths and shaves where I want that.

Contras

I lost the charger on a trip abroad and there is no replacement part. The styleshaver is discontinued and I can't see an equivalent in the Philips range .

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para StyleShaver QS6141/32 Waterproof shaver & styler

Fecha de uso 2022-05-31

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para StyleShaver QS6141/32 Waterproof shaver & styler

Fecha de uso 2022-05-31

27/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good product

the super machine loads quickly good cut I recommend

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para StyleShaver QS6141/32 Waterproof shaver & styler

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para StyleShaver QS6141/32 Waterproof shaver & styler

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