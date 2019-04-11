Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
SCF039/17
2 oz/60 ml
0 meses o más
La tetina está diseñada para reducir los cólicos al evitar que entre aire en la barriguita del bebé.
Nuestro diseño flexible en espiral se combina con la comodidad de los pétalos para favorecer un movimiento natural mientras el bebé se alimenta.
La tetina tiene una textura ultrasuave diseñada para imitar el tacto del pecho.
4.4
de 4
20
Reseñas
Ewazakho
11/04/2019
United Kingdom
Parte de la promoción
Cute and handy bottle
Cute little bottle, good and quality looking. Been using it for a while now and must say that the numbers prints are scrubbed off much. The size of this bottle is good for newborn because of small capacity but even later on can be used as a water bottle, just the teat can be replaced to faster flow. Overall the bottle is useful, easy to use, easy to clean. There was no trouble with combine breast feeding with bottle feeding. Highly recommended
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat
Annie23
16/02/2019
United Kingdom
Parte de la promoción
This product is easy to use and it’s great
This product is very easy to use, it has great performance for feeding new borns. I’d recommend to anyone.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat
Catdogg
11/02/2019
United Kingdom
Parte de la promoción
Baby Bottle
My baby didn't mind using this bottle, she went very easily from breast to this. It has a good design, comfortable to hold, easy to clean. I would recommend this product.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat
Basado en una encuesta de satisfacción online realizada a nivel global en 2023 con 10 109 usuarios de marcas y productos para el cuidado de madres y bebés.
¿Qué son los cólicos y cómo afectan a los bebés? Los cólicos se deben en parte a la ingesta de aire durante la alimentación, lo que genera molestias en el sistema digestivo del bebé. Los síntomas incluyen llanto y malestar.