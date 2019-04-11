ProductosAsistencia

Paga con Klarna

Regístrate y recibe 10 € de descuento

Envío gratis desde 40€

Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

Todas las series

  • Ideal para bebedores delicados
  • Ideal para bebedores delicados
  • Ideal para bebedores delicados
  • Ideal para bebedores delicados
  • Ideal para bebedores delicados
  • Ideal para bebedores delicados
  • Ideal para bebedores delicados
  • Ideal para bebedores delicados
  • Ideal para bebedores delicados
  • Ideal para bebedores delicados
  • Ideal para bebedores delicados
  • Ideal para bebedores delicados
  • Ideal para bebedores delicados
  • Ideal para bebedores delicados

Philips Avent Baby BottlesBiberón Natural

SCF039/17

4.4
| (20) Reseñas
Ideal para bebedores delicados
Incluye una tetina de flujo recién nacido. El recipiente pequeño ayuda a garantizar la cantidad adecuada para la barriguita más pequeña del bebé. Los biberones están diseñados para reducir los cólicos y las molestias al evitar la entrada de aire en su barriguita. Funciona con todas las tetinas Natural.
Ver todos los beneficios
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Marca recomendada por madres de todo el mundo1

Ideal para bebedores delicados

Ideal para bebedores delicados

  • 2 oz/60 ml

  • 0 meses o más

Diseñada para reducir los cólicos

Diseñada para reducir los cólicos

La tetina está diseñada para reducir los cólicos al evitar que entre aire en la barriguita del bebé.

Diseño flexible en espiral con cómodos pétalos

Diseño flexible en espiral con cómodos pétalos

Nuestro diseño flexible en espiral se combina con la comodidad de los pétalos para favorecer un movimiento natural mientras el bebé se alimenta.

Tetina suave diseñada para imitar el tacto del pecho

Tetina suave diseñada para imitar el tacto del pecho

La tetina tiene una textura ultrasuave diseñada para imitar el tacto del pecho.

Especificaciones técnicas

Obtener asistencia sobre este producto

Accede a preguntas frecuentes, manuales de usuario, información de seguridad y consejos

Encuentra una pieza de repuesto o un accesorio

Ir a piezas y accesorios

Piezas y accesorios

Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

4.4

de 4

20

Reseñas

2
1

11/04/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Cute and handy bottle

Cute little bottle, good and quality looking. Been using it for a while now and must say that the numbers prints are scrubbed off much. The size of this bottle is good for newborn because of small capacity but even later on can be used as a water bottle, just the teat can be replaced to faster flow. Overall the bottle is useful, easy to use, easy to clean. There was no trouble with combine breast feeding with bottle feeding. Highly recommended

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat

16/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product is easy to use and it’s great

This product is very easy to use, it has great performance for feeding new borns. I’d recommend to anyone.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat

11/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Baby Bottle

My baby didn't mind using this bottle, she went very easily from breast to this. It has a good design, comfortable to hold, easy to clean. I would recommend this product.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat

Suscríbete a la newsletter de Philips para recibir ofertas exclusivas

  • Ofertas exclusivas para socios.
  • Acceso anticipado a las rebajas
  • Consejos e inspiración para un estilo de vida saludable.

Me gustaría recibir comunicaciones promocionales, basadas en mis preferencias y comportamiento, sobre productos, servicios, eventos y promociones de Philips. Puedo darme de baja en cualquier momento.

  • Ofertas exclusivas para socios.
  • Acceso anticipado a las rebajas
  • Consejos e inspiración para un estilo de vida saludable.
Avisos legales

  1. Basado en una encuesta de satisfacción online realizada a nivel global en 2023 con 10 109 usuarios de marcas y productos para el cuidado de madres y bebés. 

  1. ¿Qué son los cólicos y cómo afectan a los bebés? Los cólicos se deben en parte a la ingesta de aire durante la alimentación, lo que genera molestias en el sistema digestivo del bebé. Los síntomas incluyen llanto y malestar.