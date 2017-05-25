Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Descatalogado
4.4
de 4
9
Reseñas
86%
ha recomendado este producto
Emmaline
25/05/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent spoons
I got one of these spoons with a pack of Avent storage pots. It is brilliant and I am seeking out more. The handle is solid and has a good weight. The spoon is shallow so baby can actually eat everything from it. I would recommend these.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF710/00 Toddler weaning spoons 6m+
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF710/00 Toddler weaning spoons 6m+
rrrrrr
13/05/2011
United Kingdom
brilliant!
I was surprised but this spoon is actually the perfect feeding spoon. The orange part is silicon, so nice and soft, but usefully the white plastic part gives the handle just the right amount of rigidity. I have other silicone spoons that are not as good as the bowl part is too chunky & too rounded - this one has a nice "sharp" edge to it so you can wipe dribbles off without just smearing it further. I always recommend this now. Brilliant!!! - just need some other colours to choose from!
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF710/00 Toddler weaning spoons 6m+
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF710/00 Toddler weaning spoons 6m+
Geliebter
11/03/2018
Deutschland
Top
Mein Baby liebt den Löffel. Er isst mit keinem anderen mehr. Hat bisher keinerlei Verfärbungen.
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF710/00 Fütterlöffel für Kinder ab 6 Monaten
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF710/00 Fütterlöffel für Kinder ab 6 Monaten
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