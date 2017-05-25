ProductosAsistencia

Paga con Klarna

Regístrate y recibe 10 € de descuento

Envío gratis desde 40€

Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

Todas las series

  • Cucharas para bebé con punta blanda
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Cucharas para bebé con punta blanda
  • Cucharas para bebé con punta blanda
  • Cucharas para bebé con punta blanda
  • Cucharas para bebé con punta blanda
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Cucharas para bebé con punta blanda
  • Cucharas para bebé con punta blanda
  • Cucharas para bebé con punta blanda

Descatalogado

Philips AventCucharas para bebés (6m+)

SCF710/00

4.4
| (9) Reseñas | 86% ha recomendado este producto
Cucharas para bebé con punta blanda
Cucharas para bebés SCF710/00 de Philips Avent para las etapas de desarrollo del niño
Ver todos los beneficios
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

marca recomendada por madres de todo el mundo1

Primera cuchara de Avent

Cucharas para bebé con punta blanda

No contiene BPA

Fácil de limpiar y apto para el lavavajillas

Mango largo

Mango largo

Especificaciones técnicas

Obtener asistencia sobre este producto

Accede a preguntas frecuentes, manuales de usuario, información de seguridad y consejos

Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

4.4

de 4

9

Reseñas

86%

ha recomendado este producto

3
2

25/05/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent spoons

I got one of these spoons with a pack of Avent storage pots. It is brilliant and I am seeking out more. The handle is solid and has a good weight. The spoon is shallow so baby can actually eat everything from it. I would recommend these.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF710/00 Toddler weaning spoons 6m+

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF710/00 Toddler weaning spoons 6m+

13/05/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

brilliant!

I was surprised but this spoon is actually the perfect feeding spoon. The orange part is silicon, so nice and soft, but usefully the white plastic part gives the handle just the right amount of rigidity. I have other silicone spoons that are not as good as the bowl part is too chunky & too rounded - this one has a nice "sharp" edge to it so you can wipe dribbles off without just smearing it further. I always recommend this now. Brilliant!!! - just need some other colours to choose from!

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF710/00 Toddler weaning spoons 6m+

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF710/00 Toddler weaning spoons 6m+

11/03/2018

Deutschland

Deutschland

Top

Mein Baby liebt den Löffel. Er isst mit keinem anderen mehr. Hat bisher keinerlei Verfärbungen.

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF710/00 Fütterlöffel für Kinder ab 6 Monaten

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF710/00 Fütterlöffel für Kinder ab 6 Monaten

Suscríbete a la newsletter de Philips para recibir ofertas exclusivas

  • Ofertas exclusivas para socios.
  • Acceso anticipado a las rebajas
  • Consejos e inspiración para un estilo de vida saludable.

Me gustaría recibir comunicaciones promocionales, basadas en mis preferencias y comportamiento, sobre productos, servicios, eventos y promociones de Philips. Puedo darme de baja en cualquier momento.

  • Ofertas exclusivas para socios.
  • Acceso anticipado a las rebajas
  • Consejos e inspiración para un estilo de vida saludable.
Avisos legales

  1. Basado en una encuesta de satisfacción online realizada a nivel global en 2024 con 8139 usuarios de marcas y productos para el cuidado de madres y bebés. 

  1. La punta blanda se excluye para los Estados Unidos