ProductosAsistencia

Paga con Klarna

Regístrate y recibe 10 € de descuento

Envío gratis desde 40€

Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

Todas las series

  • Imagen solo del producto
  • Fotografía con detalles del producto
  • Fotografía con detalles del producto
  • Fotografía con detalles del producto
  • Fotografía del producto en uso
  • Imagen solo del producto
  • Fotografía con detalles del producto
  • Fotografía con detalles del producto
  • Fotografía con detalles del producto
  • Fotografía del producto en uso

Descatalogado

Auriculares deportivos

SHQ1300LF/00

4.1

| (7) Reseñas | 83% ha recomendado este producto

Disfruta de la libertad. No te detengas ante nada

Logra una nueva marca personal con los auriculares ActionFit SHQ1300, ligeros como una pluma. A prueba de sudor y lluvia, estos resistentes auriculares garantizan los graves potentes y el ajuste perfecto, gracias a los controladores de alto rendimiento y al bloqueo de estabilidad en forma de C.

Ver todos los beneficios

Fijación segura y ligereza máxima

Disfruta de la libertad. No te detengas ante nada

  • Contr. de 8,6 mm, abierto parte post.

  • Auricular

3 tamaños de almohadillas para un ajuste óptimo

3 tamaños de almohadillas para un ajuste óptimo

Diseño ultraligero de 5,7 g para la máxima comodidad*

Diseño ultraligero de 5,7 g para la máxima comodidad*

Con un peso de solo 5,7 g, estos auriculares deportivos ActionFit son tan ligeros y cómodos que olvidarás que los llevas puestos. Son perfectos para recorrer esos últimos y difíciles kilómetros.

Clip para cables incluido para un entrenamiento sin enredos

Clip para cables incluido para un entrenamiento sin enredos

Los auriculares ActionFit incluyen un clip para cables que quita los cables de en medio mientras te esfuerzas al máximo.

Especificaciones técnicas

Obtener asistencia sobre este producto

Accede a preguntas frecuentes, manuales de usuario, información de seguridad y consejos

Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

4.1

de 4

7

Reseñas

83%

ha recomendado este producto

3
2

26/01/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Intelligent design and wonderful functionality

I like the way they stay in my ears and are very comfortable. Most importantly, they allow me to hear what is going on around me as I exercise by biking or walking. Music-wise, while obviously not being of hi-fi standard, they have a lively musical profile, making pop music in particular very engaging. Clever sweat-proof design and adjustability to find the right fit, along with enclosed carrying pouch, make these headphones a winner for me. Only downside: I don't appreciate the flashy orange and white design of the ones I could find on Amazon! Would have bought the lower profile green and white design if I could have found it

Ventajas

They stay in the ears. Allow me to hear what is going on around me. Perfectly good sound for when out and about

Contras

Orange and white colouring too flashy

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SHQ1300LF Sports headphones

Fecha de uso 2019-12-26

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SHQ1300LF Sports headphones

Fecha de uso 2019-12-26

21/10/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great value for money

Excellent product, I think the sound is fantastic for the price. Will be purchasing another.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SHQ1300LF Sports headphones

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SHQ1300LF Sports headphones

18/01/2017

Italia

Italia

Comprador verificado

Ottime, buon bilanciamento audio !!

[Employee of philipsglobal] Ben bilanciate, durante lo sport non si muovono minimamente... Philips si conferma ancora un buon brand, rapporto qualità/prezzo eccellente.

Esta reseña se realizó para SHQ1300LF Sports headphones

Esta reseña se realizó para SHQ1300LF Sports headphones

Suscríbete a la newsletter de Philips para recibir ofertas exclusivas

  • Ofertas exclusivas para socios.
  • Acceso anticipado a las rebajas
  • Consejos e inspiración para un estilo de vida saludable.

Me gustaría recibir comunicaciones promocionales según mis preferencias y comportamiento sobre productos, servicios, eventos y promociones de Philips. Puedo darme de baja fácilmente en cualquier momento.

  • Ofertas exclusivas para socios.
  • Acceso anticipado a las rebajas
  • Consejos e inspiración para un estilo de vida saludable.
Avisos legales

  1. Certificaciones IPX4 e IPX7 para auriculares e IPX2 para auricular.