Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Política de devolución de 30 días
Descatalogado
Disfruta de la libertad. No te detengas ante nada
Logra una nueva marca personal con los auriculares ActionFit SHQ1300, ligeros como una pluma. A prueba de sudor y lluvia, estos resistentes auriculares garantizan los graves potentes y el ajuste perfecto, gracias a los controladores de alto rendimiento y al bloqueo de estabilidad en forma de C.
Contr. de 8,6 mm, abierto parte post.
Auricular
Con un peso de solo 5,7 g, estos auriculares deportivos ActionFit son tan ligeros y cómodos que olvidarás que los llevas puestos. Son perfectos para recorrer esos últimos y difíciles kilómetros.
Los auriculares ActionFit incluyen un clip para cables que quita los cables de en medio mientras te esfuerzas al máximo.
4.1
de 4
7
Reseñas
83%
ha recomendado este producto
Bee-Em
26/01/2021
United Kingdom
Intelligent design and wonderful functionality
I like the way they stay in my ears and are very comfortable. Most importantly, they allow me to hear what is going on around me as I exercise by biking or walking. Music-wise, while obviously not being of hi-fi standard, they have a lively musical profile, making pop music in particular very engaging. Clever sweat-proof design and adjustability to find the right fit, along with enclosed carrying pouch, make these headphones a winner for me. Only downside: I don't appreciate the flashy orange and white design of the ones I could find on Amazon! Would have bought the lower profile green and white design if I could have found it
Ventajas
They stay in the ears. Allow me to hear what is going on around me. Perfectly good sound for when out and about
Contras
Orange and white colouring too flashy
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Fecha de uso 2019-12-26
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Fecha de uso 2019-12-26
Bond40
21/10/2016
United Kingdom
Great value for money
Excellent product, I think the sound is fantastic for the price. Will be purchasing another.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Tek87t
18/01/2017
Italia
Comprador verificado
Ottime, buon bilanciamento audio !!
[Employee of philipsglobal] Ben bilanciate, durante lo sport non si muovono minimamente... Philips si conferma ancora un buon brand, rapporto qualità/prezzo eccellente.
Esta reseña se realizó para SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Esta reseña se realizó para SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Certificaciones IPX4 e IPX7 para auriculares e IPX2 para auricular.