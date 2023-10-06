Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Sonido detallado y natural
Reducción de ruido Pro
Llamadas más nítidas allá donde vayas
Ajuste fiable en el oído
¿El gimnasio está lleno? ¿Hace viento en el parque? La reducción de ruido adaptable reacciona a tu entorno para anular el ruido externo, incluido el viento, en tiempo real. Si tu carrera te lleva a zonas con mucho tráfico, toca un auricular para activar el modo de conciencia del exterior para dejar que entren los sonidos del exterior.
Durante las llamadas, un micrófono dedicado recoge el sonido de tu voz mientras un algoritmo de IA elimina el ruido de fondo del entorno que te rodea. Así, la persona con quien hables te oirá a ti y no el tráfico o las voces de la gente a tu alrededor.
No importa lo que te muevas, estos auriculares se mantienen en su sitio. Las almohadillas de silicona cuentan con un patrón de agarre texturizado que ayuda a que los tapones se mantengan en las orejas y facilita su sujeción con las manos sudorosas. Además, la superficie de los auriculares es reflectante, lo que ayuda a mejorar la visibilidad por la noche.
Premios
4.6
de 4
70
Reseñas
94%
ha recomendado este producto
M.P 1501
06/10/2023
United Kingdom
Very good features
I got these earbuds a few days ago and they are very good. The noise cancelling feature works very well and they a small and portable which is very convenient. I would definately recommended this product for those looking to play sports and lsiten or go on runs.
Ventajas
Noise cancelling
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones
Bezzie15
01/02/2023
United Kingdom
Parte de la promoción
Great headphones
I got the Phillips true wireless headphones to try and absolutely love them. They come in a little headphone case which is cute and you also use the case to charge the headphones which is quick and easy to to with the usb. The headphones themselves have great sound quality and they also are noise cancelling which is great when I'm out . They fit nicely in my ear don't fall out like some headphones do all in all I love them. Definitely recomend them
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones
Cwbw1985
21/12/2022
United Kingdom
Parte de la promoción
Awesome
These headphones are hands down the best headphones I've ever used. I listened to music all day through these and they're still going strong, the battery life is fantastic. The sound quality is phenomenal , even when turned up fully there is no distortion. I forgot I had them in several times they are so comfortable, and lightweight. I'd happily pay double the rrp price for these, definitely worth every penny. I'd honestly rate them much higher than leading brands
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones
Requiere una actualización de software. La aplicación Philips Headphones te avisará cuando la versión de software más reciente esté disponible.