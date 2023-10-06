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Política de devolución de 30 días

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  • Tu equipo básico para entrenar
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  • Tu equipo básico para entrenar
  • Tu equipo básico para entrenar
  • Tu equipo básico para entrenar
  • Tu equipo básico para entrenar
  • Tu equipo básico para entrenar
  • Tu equipo básico para entrenar
  • Tu equipo básico para entrenar
  • Tu equipo básico para entrenar
  • Tu equipo básico para entrenar
  • Tu equipo básico para entrenar
  • Tu equipo básico para entrenar
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  • Tu equipo básico para entrenar
  • Tu equipo básico para entrenar
  • Tu equipo básico para entrenar
  • Tu equipo básico para entrenar
  • Tu equipo básico para entrenar
  • Tu equipo básico para entrenar
  • Tu equipo básico para entrenar
  • Tu equipo básico para entrenar
  • Tu equipo básico para entrenar
  • Tu equipo básico para entrenar

Auriculares realmente inalámbricos

TAA5508BK/00

4.6
| (70) Reseñas | 94% ha recomendado este producto

2 Premios

Tu equipo básico para entrenar
Desde el gimnasio hasta la calle, estos auriculares deportivos realmente inalámbricos con reducción de ruido te motivarán. La música y los podcasts suenan de lujo y se te oirá con claridad si te detienes para atender una llamada. El ajuste fiable en el oído mantiene los auriculares en su sitio.
Ver todos los beneficios

Tu equipo básico para entrenar

  • Sonido detallado y natural

  • Reducción de ruido Pro

  • Llamadas más nítidas allá donde vayas

  • Ajuste fiable en el oído

Sumérgete con la reducción de ruido Pro

Sumérgete con la reducción de ruido Pro

¿El gimnasio está lleno? ¿Hace viento en el parque? La reducción de ruido adaptable reacciona a tu entorno para anular el ruido externo, incluido el viento, en tiempo real. Si tu carrera te lleva a zonas con mucho tráfico, toca un auricular para activar el modo de conciencia del exterior para dejar que entren los sonidos del exterior.

Llamadas más nítidas allá donde vayas. Te oirán a ti, no el ruido

Llamadas más nítidas allá donde vayas. Te oirán a ti, no el ruido

Durante las llamadas, un micrófono dedicado recoge el sonido de tu voz mientras un algoritmo de IA elimina el ruido de fondo del entorno que te rodea. Así, la persona con quien hables te oirá a ti y no el tráfico o las voces de la gente a tu alrededor.

Ajuste fiable en el oído. Muévete lo que quieras, no los perderás

Ajuste fiable en el oído. Muévete lo que quieras, no los perderás

No importa lo que te muevas, estos auriculares se mantienen en su sitio. Las almohadillas de silicona cuentan con un patrón de agarre texturizado que ayuda a que los tapones se mantengan en las orejas y facilita su sujeción con las manos sudorosas. Además, la superficie de los auriculares es reflectante, lo que ayuda a mejorar la visibilidad por la noche.

Especificaciones técnicas

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Premios

  • Award image PBTAWARD63
  • Award image PBTAWARD64

Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

4.6

de 4

70

Reseñas

94%

ha recomendado este producto

06/10/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very good features

I got these earbuds a few days ago and they are very good. The noise cancelling feature works very well and they a small and portable which is very convenient. I would definately recommended this product for those looking to play sports and lsiten or go on runs.

Ventajas

Noise cancelling

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones

01/02/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great headphones

I got the Phillips true wireless headphones to try and absolutely love them. They come in a little headphone case which is cute and you also use the case to charge the headphones which is quick and easy to to with the usb. The headphones themselves have great sound quality and they also are noise cancelling which is great when I'm out . They fit nicely in my ear don't fall out like some headphones do all in all I love them. Definitely recomend them

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones

21/12/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Awesome

These headphones are hands down the best headphones I've ever used. I listened to music all day through these and they're still going strong, the battery life is fantastic. The sound quality is phenomenal , even when turned up fully there is no distortion. I forgot I had them in several times they are so comfortable, and lightweight. I'd happily pay double the rrp price for these, definitely worth every penny. I'd honestly rate them much higher than leading brands

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones

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Avisos legales

  1. Requiere una actualización de software. La aplicación Philips Headphones te avisará cuando la versión de software más reciente esté disponible.