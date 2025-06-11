Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Descatalogado
Altavoces Bass Reflex
20 W
Bluetooth 5.4
DAB+/FM, CD, USB, entrada de audio
Disfrutarás de un sonido estéreo nítido y claro con graves profundos, ya que los altavoces tipo estante sacan el máximo partido a la potente salida de 20 W (RMS), los woofers de 3" y los puertos Bass Reflex del sistema. El control digital del sonido te permite elegir entre estilos de sonido preestablecidos, desde música hasta radionovelas, y siempre obtendrás el mejor sonido para lo que escuches.
Música, pódcasts, noticias, novelas, deportes... ¡las opciones son ilimitadas! Puedes sintonizar una radio DAB+/FM nítida, transmitir el sonido a través de Bluetooth o conectarte a otras fuentes como unidades flash por USB o tocadiscos mediante la entrada de audio. El sintonizador de radio digital con 20 presintonías ofrece una recepción cristalina y el reproductor de CD puede leer CD de MP3 y CD grabados.
Admite audio Bluetooth LE y el códec LC3 para ofrecer un sonido notablemente mejorado durante la transmisión. También admite Auracast, lo que permite transmitir al microsistema desde dispositivos inteligentes y altavoces compatibles con Auracast.
4.8
de 4
4
Reseñas
100%
ha recomendado este producto
11/06/2025
United Kingdom
great value for money and great features
This hi-fi system makes me happy, bringing back the retro vintage style of my childhood. I primarily use it with Bluetooth or to play USB files. It was cool to find an old CD and play it on my new system. Radio station presets are virtually automatic. The remote makes it incredibly intuitive to use, offering easy access to features without getting up (a real improvement over older hi-fi systems). While the sound isn't exceptional, it's very good quality for such compact speakers. The equalizer allows for precise adjustments. I doubt you'd find a more elegant, well-finished, and good-quality product at this price
Ventajas
sound quality, easy of use, remote, bluetooth, usb, design
Contras
nothing
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para TAM3505M2 Micro Music System
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para TAM3505M2 Micro Music System
Krissi_eulchen
26/05/2025
Deutschland
Tolle Funktionen und guter Klang
Die kleine Anlage ist überraschend gut und hat alles was ich brauche. Die Einrichtung ist sehr einfach, über Bluetooth lassen sich auch andere Quellen ohne Probleme verbinden. Das Gerät ist einfach zu bedienen, eine Fernbedienung ist auch dabei. Sie ist kompakt mit einigen Funktionen wie Uhrzeit, Wecker, Sleep Timer, CD Player, Internetradio, USB Anschluss.er Plattenspieler. Der digitale Radio-Tuner bietet kristallklaren Empfang und der CD-Player kann MP3-CDs und selbst aufgenommene CDs spielen. Über die Philips Entertainment App kann man den gewünschten Klangstil auszuwählen, zwischen Quellen zu wechseln und vieles mehr. Für den Preis eine absolut gute kleine Anlage, bin sehr zufrieden.
Ventajas
Guter Klang, kompakt, verschiedene Funktionen
Contras
Keine
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para TAM3505M2 Mini Stereoanlage
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para TAM3505M2 Mini Stereoanlage
Gravur12
19/05/2025
Deutschland
Kompaktes Design, starker Klang – überzeugt auf ga
Das PHILIPS TAM3505M2 Micro System hat mich positiv überrascht. Trotz der kompakten Größe liefert es einen klaren und kraftvollen Sound – ideal für kleinere Räume oder den Schreibtisch. Die Einrichtung geht schnell, Bluetooth funktioniert zuverlässig und das Design wirkt modern und hochwertig. Für alle, die ein platzsparendes Audiosystem mit gutem Klang suchen, ist dieses Gerät eine solide Wahl.
Esta reseña se realizó para TAM3505M2 Mini Stereoanlage
Esta reseña se realizó para TAM3505M2 Mini Stereoanlage