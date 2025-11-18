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  • The Tina
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  • The Tina
  • The Tina
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  • The Tina
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  • The Tina
  • The Tina
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  • The Tina
  • The Tina
  • The Tina
  • The Tina

RetroTocadiscos Bluetooth®

TAV9000D/10

4.7
| (3) Reseñas | 100% ha recomendado este producto
The Tina
Todo el corazón. Toda el alma. Potencia tu música favorita con el tocadiscos Bluetooth® todo en uno que reproduce, transmite y sintoniza la radio. Disfruta de un aspecto retro espectacular y unos altavoces integrados épicos que producen sonido estéreo de alta calidad.
Ver todos los beneficios

The Tina

  • Aspecto retro, sonido moderno

  • 240 W máx. (120 W RMS)

  • Tocadiscos de 2 velocidades

  • DAB+/FM, Bluetooth® 5.4

Aspecto clásico, sonido moderno

Aspecto clásico, sonido moderno

Los llamativos diseños de mediados de siglo le dan el toque definitivo a los legendarios diseños de las radios Philips de los años 30 y 50, mientras que ese sonido rico y potente te envuelve aquí y ahora. Los detalles retro, como el exterior de madera y la rejilla del altavoz, se combinan a la perfección con las comodidades modernas como la conectividad Bluetooth® y nuestra práctica app complementaria.

Increíble y potente sonido a través de los altavoces integrados

Increíble y potente sonido a través de los altavoces integrados

Disfruta de un sonido rico y cálido de hasta 240 W (120 W RMS) al transmitir o escuchar la radio y de hasta 120 W (60 W RMS) al reproducir vinilos. Dos altavoces de gran tamaño y dos tweeters se combinan con un woofer de graves y un puerto Bass Reflex para inundar la sala con agudos intensos, medios expresivos y graves potentes y controlados.

Tocadiscos de 2 velocidades con tracción por correa diseñado para un sonido potente

Tocadiscos de 2 velocidades con tracción por correa diseñado para un sonido potente

Puedes reproducir vinilos a 33 1/3 o 45 rpm en el plato de aluminio fundido, y la cubierta antipolvo es extraíble si prefieres usar The Tina sin ella. Un brazo de aluminio contrapesado y un mecanismo antivibración garantizan que la aguja reemplazable de Audio-Technica siga las ranuras correctamente: al máximo volumen, tú saltarás de emoción, pero los discos no.

Especificaciones técnicas

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Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

4.7

de 4

3

Reseñas

100%

ha recomendado este producto

3
2
1

18/11/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing look, great sound

The PHILIPS TAV9000D CENTURY The Tina Bluetooth Turntable is one of those rare gadgets that perfectly blends classic design with modern convenience. Its retro styling immediately stands out — the warm wood finish, textured details, and subtle lighting make it as much a showpiece as it is a music player. Sound quality is excellent for its size. The built-in speakers deliver a rich, full sound with surprisingly good low-end depth, and there’s plenty of power to fill a medium-sized room. Vocals and instrumentals come through clearly, giving both vinyl and Bluetooth audio a satisfying warmth that feels true to the analog vibe. It supports two speeds, 33⅓ and 45 RPM, so you can spin both LPs and singles. The mechanism runs smoothly, and the anti-vibration design does a nice job minimising rumble and distortion, even at higher volumes. It’s the kind of setup where you can really hear the detail in each record — without the hiss or wobble that cheaper turntables sometimes produce. Bluetooth connectivity is quick and stable. Pairing a phone or tablet takes just a few seconds, and switching between vinyl and Bluetooth modes is seamless. Overall, the PHILIPS TAV9000D CENTURY The Tina is a fantastic turntable for music lovers who appreciate vintage looks but expect modern performance. It sounds great, feels well-built, and looks absolutely stunning in any living space.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable

10/11/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Surprisingly Fantastic!!!!

The Tina is perfect if you love that cool, old-school look but still want all the modern technology. This is an all-in-one music system. What makes it stand out is that it doesn't sound cheap like a lot of other integrated record players. Surprisingly, it has good hardware for vinyl player, which reduces the risk of damaging my vinyls. Beyond vinyl, it also streams music easily via Bluetooth 5.4 and has DAB/FM radio built in. Although, we only really use it to play vinyls. Basically, if you want a simple, single-unit setup that looks fantastic and delivers surprisingly good sound, The Tina is fantastic.

Ventajas

High quality materials used and fantastic sound

Contras

Price

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable

17/01/2026

France

France

Magnifique appareil, son ok, deux frustrations

Magnifique appareil, belle construction, lourd et stable. Le son est de qualité, mais la caisse presente une legere resonance dans le bas medium, et le volume sonore n’est pas en rapport avec les 120W RMS annoncés (le gain de l’amplificateur est faible donc même à fond ce n’est pas très fort). Le BT fonctionne très bien. On retrouve des sensations d’antant en l’utilisant, ma femme et mes enfants l’adorent ! Deux points d’amélioration très importants pour les prochaines mises à jour : 1- l’appareil se met en veille très rapidement et il n’est actuellement pas possible de le rallumer depuis l’appli mobile, on est obligé de se deplacer. Pourtant l’appareil est toujours alimenté donc techniquement il n’y a rien de compliqué à le faire. 2- le niveau de sortie Audio Out n’est pas fixe, il depend du reglage du volume, or il n’est pas possible de désactiver l’amplificateur interne. Par consequent il est impossible d’utiliser cet appareil comme une entrée Phono/Dab/BT pour une autre chaine hifi, ce qui rend cette sortie Audio Out inutile. Quel dommage ! Mais une mise à jour peut corriger cela.

Ventajas

Magnifique objet, plaisir d’antant

Contras

Se met en veille trop vite, il faut se deplacer pour le rallumer. La sortie Audio Out ne permet pas d’utiliser l’appareil comme une source de niveau fixe pour une autre chaîne hifi.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Retro TAV9000D Platine Bluetooth®

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Retro TAV9000D Platine Bluetooth®

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Avisos legales

  1. La marca denominativa y los logos de Bluetooth® son marcas comerciales registradas propiedad de Bluetooth SIG, Inc. La marca denominativa y logos de Auracast™ son marcas comerciales propiedad de Bluetooth SIG, Inc.