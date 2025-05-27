Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Descatalogado
Audio de alta resolución
Supraurales
Diseño acústico posterior abierto
Almohadillas respirables
Cada parlante se elige, ajusta y prueba cuidadosamente y se sincroniza para lograr el sonido natural más detallado. Los controladores de 50 mm utilizan imanes de neodimio de alta potencia para reproducir el dinamismo de tu música y ofrecer sonidos graves balanceados y frecuencias altas cristalinas.
El diseño acústico y abierto de la parte posterior elimina la presión del aire que se acumula detrás del controlador, permitiendo un amplio movimiento libre del diafragma, mejorando enormemente la transparencia del sonido y suavizando las frecuencias altas ampliadas.
4.4
de 4
25
Reseñas
86%
ha recomendado este producto
Palazzo
27/05/2025
United Kingdom
The Frequency Deal
These headphones are, quite frankly, a revelation—sumptuously comfortable, as if tailored by a Savile Row upholsterer, and the sound… well, it’s less listening and more immersion. Every note rendered with the precision of a master artisan. A delightful indulgence, really.
Ventajas
.
Contras
.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Fidelio X2HR Headphones
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Fidelio X2HR Headphones
Headphone guy
24/08/2022
United Kingdom
Comprador verificado
Easy Listening with an exciting range of tones.
Had these headphones for approx 1 month and purchased for listening to music via my laptop. They feel and are made solid, although I am not a big fan of the second larger headband, based purely on looks. The wire provided is more than long enough and the whole build quality is excellent, including ear pads. I listen to a wide variety of music (like most) and cannot say that these headphones lacked in any musical genre. The range of tones these headphones produce are excellent, and they have not struggled or distorted once!
Ventajas
Sound and build quality.
Contras
Second larger headband.
Esta reseña se realizó para Fidelio X2HR Headphones
Esta reseña se realizó para Fidelio X2HR Headphones
none of your business
29/12/2021
United Kingdom
Very much better than more expensive wifi alternat
These are the best headphones I've tried, including brand leaders, under £200. The sound quality is excellent, authentic and very pleasing. They are comfortable to wear.
Ventajas
Sound quality, comfort
Contras
none
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Fidelio X2HR Headphones
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Fidelio X2HR Headphones