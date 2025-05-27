Had these headphones for approx 1 month and purchased for listening to music via my laptop. They feel and are made solid, although I am not a big fan of the second larger headband, based purely on looks. The wire provided is more than long enough and the whole build quality is excellent, including ear pads. I listen to a wide variety of music (like most) and cannot say that these headphones lacked in any musical genre. The range of tones these headphones produce are excellent, and they have not struggled or distorted once!