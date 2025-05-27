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Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

Todas las series

  • Sonido de alta resolución en la comodidad de tu hogar
  • Sonido de alta resolución en la comodidad de tu hogar
  • Sonido de alta resolución en la comodidad de tu hogar
  • Sonido de alta resolución en la comodidad de tu hogar
  • Sonido de alta resolución en la comodidad de tu hogar
  • Sonido de alta resolución en la comodidad de tu hogar
  • Sonido de alta resolución en la comodidad de tu hogar
  • Sonido de alta resolución en la comodidad de tu hogar
  • Sonido de alta resolución en la comodidad de tu hogar
  • Sonido de alta resolución en la comodidad de tu hogar
  • Sonido de alta resolución en la comodidad de tu hogar
  • Sonido de alta resolución en la comodidad de tu hogar
  • Sonido de alta resolución en la comodidad de tu hogar
  • Sonido de alta resolución en la comodidad de tu hogar
  • Sonido de alta resolución en la comodidad de tu hogar
  • Sonido de alta resolución en la comodidad de tu hogar
  • Sonido de alta resolución en la comodidad de tu hogar
  • Sonido de alta resolución en la comodidad de tu hogar
  • Sonido de alta resolución en la comodidad de tu hogar
  • Sonido de alta resolución en la comodidad de tu hogar
  • Sonido de alta resolución en la comodidad de tu hogar
  • Sonido de alta resolución en la comodidad de tu hogar
  • Sonido de alta resolución en la comodidad de tu hogar
  • Sonido de alta resolución en la comodidad de tu hogar

Descatalogado

FidelioAuriculares

X2HR/00

4.4
| (25) Reseñas | 86% ha recomendado este producto
Sonido de alta resolución en la comodidad de tu hogar
Con los auriculares Fidelio X2HR, estás frente a una auténtica experiencia de audio con sonido y comodidad espléndidos en tu propio hogar. Sumergite en detalles perfectos y un diseño de ajuste personalizado diseñado para tu completa diversión.
Ver todos los beneficios

Sonido de alta resolución en la comodidad de tu hogar

  • Audio de alta resolución

  • Supraurales

  • Diseño acústico posterior abierto

  • Almohadillas respirables

Adaptador de 3,5 mm a 6,3 mm incluido

Poderosos controladores de neodimio de 50 mm para un rango amplio y a la vez preciso

Poderosos controladores de neodimio de 50 mm para un rango amplio y a la vez preciso

Cada parlante se elige, ajusta y prueba cuidadosamente y se sincroniza para lograr el sonido natural más detallado. Los controladores de 50 mm utilizan imanes de neodimio de alta potencia para reproducir el dinamismo de tu música y ofrecer sonidos graves balanceados y frecuencias altas cristalinas.

Arquitectura acústica posterior abierta para una prístina fidelidad de audio

Arquitectura acústica posterior abierta para una prístina fidelidad de audio

El diseño acústico y abierto de la parte posterior elimina la presión del aire que se acumula detrás del controlador, permitiendo un amplio movimiento libre del diafragma, mejorando enormemente la transparencia del sonido y suavizando las frecuencias altas ampliadas.

Especificaciones técnicas

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Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

4.4

de 4

25

Reseñas

86%

ha recomendado este producto

3

27/05/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The Frequency Deal

These headphones are, quite frankly, a revelation—sumptuously comfortable, as if tailored by a Savile Row upholsterer, and the sound… well, it’s less listening and more immersion. Every note rendered with the precision of a master artisan. A delightful indulgence, really.

Ventajas

.

Contras

.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Fidelio X2HR Headphones

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Fidelio X2HR Headphones

24/08/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Comprador verificado

Easy Listening with an exciting range of tones.

Had these headphones for approx 1 month and purchased for listening to music via my laptop. They feel and are made solid, although I am not a big fan of the second larger headband, based purely on looks. The wire provided is more than long enough and the whole build quality is excellent, including ear pads. I listen to a wide variety of music (like most) and cannot say that these headphones lacked in any musical genre. The range of tones these headphones produce are excellent, and they have not struggled or distorted once!

Ventajas

Sound and build quality.

Contras

Second larger headband.

Esta reseña se realizó para Fidelio X2HR Headphones

Esta reseña se realizó para Fidelio X2HR Headphones

29/12/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very much better than more expensive wifi alternat

These are the best headphones I've tried, including brand leaders, under £200. The sound quality is excellent, authentic and very pleasing. They are comfortable to wear.

Ventajas

Sound quality, comfort

Contras

none

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Fidelio X2HR Headphones

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Fidelio X2HR Headphones

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