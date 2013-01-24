QLAB es una recolección de herramientas clínicas y de cuantificación avanzadas que son rápidas, fáciles de utilizar y le proporcionan los resultados que son reproducibles y uniformes, lo que le brinda confianza a cada estudio.
Cuantificación de placa vascular
Navegador de válvula mitral A.I. (MVNA.I.)
Cuantificación 3D cardiaca (3DQ)
Perspectiva para las decisiones clínicas
CMQ Stress
Cuantificación de deformación (SQ)
Potencia e inteligencia
QLAB es para usted
Cuantificación automática A.I. de movimiento cardiaco (aCMQA.I.)
Cuantificación automática A.I. de movimiento cardiaco (a2DQA.I.)
Cuantificación 3D cardiaca avanzada (3DQQA)
Grosor medio de capa íntima (IMT)
Región de interés (ROI)
