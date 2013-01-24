Inicio
QLAB es una recolección de herramientas clínicas y de cuantificación avanzadas que son rápidas, fáciles de utilizar y le proporcionan los resultados que son reproducibles y uniformes, lo que le brinda confianza a cada estudio.

Caracteristicas
Cuantificación de placa vascular || Confianza en el diagnóstico

Cuantificación de placa vascular

Utiliza tecnología 3D para visualizar y cuantificar el volumen general de la placa arterioesclerótica en la arteria carótida. Este Q-app mide automáticamente la carga de placa o cuánta placa presente existe a través del volumen capturado. Mide el área porcentual de la reducción de los vasos y otras características de la composición plaquetaria.
Navegador de válvula mitral A.I. (MVN... || Flujo de trabajo eficiente

Navegador de válvula mitral A.I. (MVNA.I.)

Herramienta fácil de utilizar para proporciona una lista amplia de MV y es compatible con mediciones anatómicas y cálculos. Requiere un volumen de Live 3D TEE. Modelo fácil de interpretar en ocho pasos guiados. Más mediciones básicas relacionadas con el anillo y valva pueden adquirirse en sólo cuatro pasos.
Cuantificación 3D cardiaca (3DQ) || Imagen avanzada

Cuantificación 3D cardiaca (3DQ)

Visualiza, corta y despliega volúmenes 3D y mide distancias y áreas de visualizaciones 2D MRP para obtener volumen LV biplano, fracción de eyección (EF) y cálculos de masa LV. Manipula planos 2D para EF 2D biplano más preciso sin acortamiento
Perspectiva para las decisiones clíni... || Confianza en el diagnóstico

Perspectiva para las decisiones clínicas

¿Cómo mide su confianza? Para médicos alrededor del mundo, la respuesta es QLAB. QLAB es una recolección de herramientas clínicas avanzadas que son rápidas, fáciles de utilizar y le proporcionan resultados que son reproducibles y uniformes, lo que proporciona confianza a cada estudio. QLAB está diseñado para hacer más fácil obtener los datos que requiere para tomar decisiones que pueden resultar en cuidado de calidad para el paciente y eficiencias. Visualizar y cuestionar datos sobre el carrito y fuera del carrito para mejorar el flujo de trabajo del departamento.
CMQ Stress || Flujo de trabajo eficiente

CMQ Stress

Basado en la tecnología de rastreo de partículas 2D, proporciona un método para evaluar la función global, regional y local cardiaca en reposo y ejercicio pico. Interfaz rápida y fácil de utilizar diseñada específicamente para examenes ecográficos bajo estrés.
Cuantificación de deformación (SQ) || Imagen avanzada

Cuantificación de deformación (SQ)

Proporciona datos funcionales para velocidades Doppler de tejido de color, desplazamiento, deformación y tasa de deformación
Potencia e inteligencia || Confianza en el diagnóstico

Potencia e inteligencia

QLAB 10 añade potencia e inteligencia excepcional para la cuantificación avanzada • Nueva interfaz de usuario • Nuevas Q-Apps que utilizan inteligencia anatómica • Listas de trabajo de examen en lugar de una interfaz basada en imágenes para facilidad de uso • Manejo de estudio del paciente, revisión de imagen y visualización y cuantificación avanzada.
QLAB es para usted || Confianza en el diagnóstico

QLAB es para usted

• Cuantificación probada para examenes que son fáciles de realizar, más reproducibles y que proporciona niveles nuevos de información clínica • Visualización, manipulación y medición de series de datos en 3D • Herramientas avanzadas de análisis de imagen para cuantificación 2D y 3D y cuantificación Doppler a color • Realizar estudios de contraste • Visualización cardiaca fuera del carrito, renderización y cuantificación avanzada en 2D, color y modos de imagen 3D • Creación de archivos gráficos en BMP, TIF, JPG, MOV, WMV, y formatos AVI para propósitos de presenación • Amplio reporte de medición
Cuantificación automática A.I. de mov... || Confianza en el diagnóstico

Cuantificación automática A.I. de movimiento cardiaco (aCMQA.I.)

Con base en el rastreo de partículas 2D, coloca automáticamente un ROI basado en la visualización anatómica seleccionada y genera mediciones en funciones miocardicas regionales y globales. Proporciona una tabla de 17 segmentos y una variedad de indicaciones de forma de onda, fracción de eyección LV (EF) y volumen sistólico (ESV) y volumen diastólico final (EDV) también se proporcionan. Un modo fácil y rápido de adquirir EF y GLS al mismo tiempo en las imágenes adquiridas.
Cuantificación automática A.I. de mov... || Confianza en el diagnóstico

Cuantificación automática A.I. de movimiento cardiaco (a2DQA.I.)

Detección automática de borde de LV. Acceso rápido a EF 2D y volúmenes. Seleccione entre el método Simpson biplano/ TMAD (con movimiento anular). La herramienta ideal de cada hlb
Cuantificación 3D cardiaca avanzada (... || Confianza en el diagnóstico

Cuantificación 3D cardiaca avanzada (3DQQA)

Mide los volumenes endocardicos LV, volumen de embolia (SV) y fracción de eyección 3D real (EF), con un borde de detección semiautomático en espacio 3D. Ofrece evaluación de tiempo para cada uno de los 17 volúmenes regionales y determina un índice de sincronicidad para todos los segmentos de volúmenes o un grupo seleccionable por el usuario de segmentos de volumen. Q-App semiautomática para medir la fracción de eyección 3D global sin suposición geométrica. También proporciona información de tiempo simultáneo para evaluación de fallas cardíacas.
Grosor medio de capa íntima (IMT) || Confianza en el diagnóstico

Grosor medio de capa íntima (IMT)

Medición automática de grosor de medio de la capa íntima media de la carótida. Fácil y rápido acceso a los datos IMT
Región de interés (ROI) || Confianza en el diagnóstico

Región de interés (ROI)

Contraste eco y extrae imágenes a color de los datos acústicos de las imágenes

