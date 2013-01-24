Inicio
CX50 Sistema de ultrasonido

CX50 POC

Sistema de ultrasonido

Puede estar seguro de que obtiene una calidad de imagen excepcional mediante el bloqueo de nervios guiado por ultrasonido y procedimientos, incluso en sus pacientes más desafiantes

Tecnologías premium || Powerful imaging performance

Calidad premiun de imagen para anestesia regional

El rendimiento extremo está integrado en el sistema CX50 POC con tecnologías premium que van de los sistemas de ultrasonido basados en carrito premium iE33 e iU22 como PureWave, SonoCT y XRES. Las imágenes se despliegan con alta calidad de imagen, lo que le da la capacidad de visualizar de forma confiable y fácil la sonoanatomía, hallar rápidamente el nervio y ver la aguja durante todo el procedimiento.
Visualización de aguja || Efficient workflow for your en

Visualización de aguja para mejorar la visualización de la aguja

Durante los procedimientos guiados por ultrasonido, la característica de visualización de aguja POC de CX50 puede ayudarle en colocación en línea y otros procedimientos invasivos. La visión de aguja está mejorada con un despliegue de imagen sin degradar el tejido cercano, lo que permite una visibilidad excepcional de la anatomía y aumenta la confianza en el diagnóstico durante los procedimientos.
SonoCT y XRES || Advanced functionality

SonoCT y XRES mejora la calidad de imagen y reduce el ruido

SonoCT proporciona una imagen con alta calidad. El proceso de adaptativo de XRES elimina casi todos los ruidos de partículas, mejora la claridad de la imagen y la definición del margen. XRES es compatible con todos los transductores de imagen
Imagen PureWave || Powerful imaging performance

Imagen PureWave para pacientes técnicamente difíciles

PureWave se vuelve portátil - es el avance más grande en tecnología de transductores de piezas eléctricas en 40 años. Más de un millón de examenes de ultrasonido se han beneficiado por la penetración excepcional de PureWave y resolución amplia. PureWave se especializa en pacientes técnicamente difíciles, lo que proporciona calidad de imagen 2D excelente. Ahora, puede beneficiarse de la calidad de imagen de PureWave en su práctica de anestesia regional.
diseño portátil || Efficient workflow for your en

diseño portátil para movilidad fácil

Lleve el CX50 a donde lo necesite. En el carrito, permite una movilidad fácil y maniobra sin esfuerzo. El sistema CX50 POC es la solución ideal para el soporte en varios sitios. Con su estuche de transporte, puede tomar fácilmente el CX50 POC a lugares remotos para bloquear nervios cuando lo requiera.
Operación de la batería || Efficient workflow for your en

Operación de la batería, ahorra tiempo

Las características avanzadas como operación de la batería e "instant on" son sólo algunas de las características que hacen fácil y rápido la configuración del entorno perioperatorio, visualización de la sonoanatomía y la identificación del objetivo. El CX50 POC le permite experimentar calidad de imagen excepcional para todos sus pacientes.
Adaptador multipuerto || Efficient workflow for your en

Adaptador multipuerto para un facil intercambio de transductores

Este adapatador permite conectar hasta tres transductores en el sistema, de modo que puede cambiar fácilmente los transductores a la mitad del examen.
iSCAN || Efficient workflow for your en

iSCAN para optimización de imagen eficiente y automática

La optimización de imagen es simple con iSCAN, un solo botón para obtener imágenes sorpendentes y señales Doppler, lo que le permite pasar menos tiempo escaneando y más tiempo tratando a sus pacientes.

