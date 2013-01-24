Puede estar seguro de que obtiene una calidad de imagen excepcional mediante el bloqueo de nervios guiado por ultrasonido y procedimientos, incluso en sus pacientes más desafiantes
Solicitar contacto
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Calidad premiun de imagen para anestesia regional
Visualización de aguja para mejorar la visualización de la aguja
SonoCT y XRES mejora la calidad de imagen y reduce el ruido
Imagen PureWave para pacientes técnicamente difíciles
diseño portátil para movilidad fácil
Operación de la batería, ahorra tiempo
Adaptador multipuerto para un facil intercambio de transductores
iSCAN para optimización de imagen eficiente y automática
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand