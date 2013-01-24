Inicio
Q-Station Ultrasonido Cardiovascular Philips

Q-Station

Ultrasonido Cardiovascular Philips

Q-Station le ayuda a agilizar el flujo de trabajo, realizar análisis avanzados y cuantificar sus datos de ecocardiograma Philips. Q-Station está diseñada en torno a sus necesidades de flujo de trabajo y combina un conjunto de capacidades para una gama completa de funciones adicionales.

Las herramientas integradas Q-Assistant y Q-Setups ayudan a simplificar la configuración

Utilice Q-Assistant para configurar opciones, medios, conexiones y funciones de respaldo. La herramienta Q-Setups permite la configuración y personalización de los paquetes de medición y análisis, e incluye herramientas para mapear mediciones de ultrasonido no realizadas por Philips.
Conjunto de funciones para un flujo de trabajo personalizado y agilizado

Construya, personalice y expanda las capacidades de opción de Q-App para un análisis y cuantificación completos. El programa permite la revisión de exámenes de ecocardiograma, análisis y cuantificaciones 2D/3D, guardar capturas secundarias, revisión y edición de medición integrada,reporte de hallazgos y comentarios, y guardar resultados.
Visualización 3D avanzada

Visualice fácilmente datos de volumen de ultrasonido utilizando aplicaciones QLAB integradas. Visualice perspectivas y planos ilimitados a partir de conjuntos de datos 3D, incluyendo la anatomía de la válvula mitral. Guarde imágenes procesadas y producidas de nuevo en el estudio del paciente en Q-Station y expórtelas al PACS. Cuantificación sencilla y consistente de estructuras cardíacas, análisis de datos de conraste, evaluación de tejido en la mama, herramienta semiautomática de corazón fetal - estas son solo algunas de las capacidades que se pueden integrar al espacio de trabajo Q-Station.
Aplicaciones en cardiología

Cuantificación de esfuerzo especializada con la aplicación de esfuerzo CMQ de QLAB y la tecnología moteada de rastreo 2D. En protocolos de esfuerzo, se liga automáticamente la herramienta de puntuación del movimiento de la pared con las etapas y vistas anatómicas - solo un clic cambia la vista y la etapa para una sincronización continua de datos. Guarde los subbucles preferidos de los sistemas EPIQ y iE33, lo que proporciona un nivel nuevo de flujo de trabajo diseñado en torno a estudios de ecocardiograma de esfuerzo, e incrementa la profundidad. La interfaz de usuario y controles paso a paso se adaptan al protocolo de adquisición. Rápido de aprender y fácil de integrar a su flujo de trabajo.
Q‐Station es el eje de su flujo de trabajo

Administre estudios, series, imágenes e informes de pacientes. Recupere datos de bases de datos locales, unidades CD/DVD/USB y PACS. Copie, mueva y fusione estudios, y envíe por email borradores de informes.
Las opciones QLAB proporcionan cuantificación y análisis avanzado

Obtenga fracciones de eyección en menos de un minuto y evalúe objetivamente la función ventricular izquierda global. Ahorre tiempo con el rastreo automático de ROI, que también aumenta la reproducibilidad entre los usuarios. Analice extensamente imágenes 2D, visualice perspectivas y planos ilimitados a partir de conjuntos de datos 3D, y evalúe la anatomía de la válvula mitral. Todos los datos extraídos y analizados fluyen continuamente al informe.
Aplicaciones en cardiología

Q-Station combina la última tecnología para rastreo del moteado y las capacidades de puntuación del movimiento de la pared para una mayor exactitud y facilidad de uso. La herramienta de puntuación integrada del movimiento de la pared (WMS) permite la puntuación manual de representaciones gráficas anatómicas y de blancos de 17 segmentos. La aplicación CMQ (Cuantificación del movimiento cardíaco) de QLAB le permite extraer una amplia gama de parámetros de movimiento de conjuntos de datos almacenados en cualquier momento, lo que facilita el aseguramiento de la calidad, la toma de desiciones clínicas en colaboración, y las revisiones de casos sin necesidad de repetir exámenes.
Visualice imágenes sin ultrasonido como CT, MR, XA, NM y más

La visualización de referencia de imágenes sin ultrasonido permite una visualización panorámica del paciente. Visualice imágenes de otros procedimientos lado a lado con ultrasonido para rastrear visualmente la continuidad de atención del paciente.
Herramientas para evaluar la anatomía y ayudar a encontrar las respuestas

Visualice y edite mediciones realizadas en el carro, y realice mediciones y cálculos nuevos utilizando el ecocardiograma de adulto, el ecocardiograma pediátrico o plantillas vasculares. Guarde mediciones y cálculos en el informe. Cree mediciones definidas por el usuario y mapee mediciones DICOM SR a partir de sistemas de ultrasonido de 3ras partes.

