Q-Station le ayuda a agilizar el flujo de trabajo, realizar análisis avanzados y cuantificar sus datos de ecocardiograma Philips. Q-Station está diseñada en torno a sus necesidades de flujo de trabajo y combina un conjunto de capacidades para una gama completa de funciones adicionales.
Las herramietas integradas Q-Assistant y Q-Setups ayudan a simplificar la configuración
Conjunto de funciones para un flujo de trabajo personalizado y agilizado
Visualización 3D avanzada
Aplicaciones en cardiología
Q‐Station es el eje de su flujo de trabajo
Las opciones QLAB proporcionan cuantificación y análisis avanzado
Visualice imágenes sin ultrasonido como CT, MR, XA, NM y más
Herramientas para evaluar la anatomía y ayudar a encontrar las respuestas
