El programa Q-Station le ayuda a agilizar el flujo de trabajo, realizar análisis avanzados y cuantificar sus datos generales de imaginología Philips. Q-Station combina un conjunto de capacidades para una gama completa de funciones no integradas, diseñadas en torno a sus necesidades de flujo de trabajo.
Las opciones QLAB proporcionan cuantificación y análisis avanzado
Conjunto de funciones para un flujo de trabajo personalizado y agilizado
Q‐Station es el eje de su flujo de trabajo
La herramienta integrada Q‐Assistant ayuda a simplificar la configuración
Herramientas para evaluar la anatomía y ayudar a encontrar las respuestas
Cuantificación avanzada
Visualice imágenes sin ultrasonido como CT, MR, angiografía de rayos X, NM, y más
Aplicaciones de imaginología general de servicio compartido (GI 3DQ)
Aplicaciones vasculares (VPQ)
Aplicaciones de imaginología general de servicio compartido
Aplicaciones vasculares (IMT)
