Q-Station Soluciones agilizadas para el flujo de trabajo

Q-Station

Soluciones agilizadas para el flujo de trabajo

El programa Q-Station le ayuda a agilizar el flujo de trabajo, realizar análisis avanzados y cuantificar sus datos generales de imaginología Philips. Q-Station combina un conjunto de capacidades para una gama completa de funciones no integradas, diseñadas en torno a sus necesidades de flujo de trabajo.

Caracteristicas
Opciones QLAB || Flujo de trabajo flexible y ef

Las opciones QLAB proporcionan cuantificación y análisis avanzado

Construya, personalice y expanda las capacidades de opción de Q-App para un análisis y cuantificación completos. Obtenga fracciones de eyección en menos de un minuto, evalúe objetivamente la función ventricular izquierda global, analice extensamente imágenes 2D, visualice perspectivas y planos ilimitados a partir de conjuntos de datos 3D, y extraiga los datos en el informe.
Conjunto de funciones || Cuantificación avanzada

Conjunto de funciones para un flujo de trabajo personalizado y agilizado

El programa permite la revisión de exámenes de ecocardiograma, análisis y cuantificaciones 2D/3D, guardar capturas secundarias, revisión y edición de medición integrada,reporte de hallazgos y comentarios, y guardar resultados.
Recursos de conexión || Confianza en el diagnóstico

Q‐Station es el eje de su flujo de trabajo

Administre estudios, series, imágenes e informes de pacientes. Recupere datos de bases de datos locales, unidades CD/DVD/USB y PACS. Copie, mueva y fusione estudios, y envíe por email borradores de informes.
Herramienta Q‐Assistant || Flujo de trabajo flexible y ef

La herramienta integrada Q‐Assistant ayuda a simplificar la configuración

Le ayuda a adaptarse rápida y fácilmente al flujo de trabajo de su laboratorio cuando añade nuevas capacidades. Configure opciones, medios, conexiones y funciones de respaldo.
Opciones integrales de análisis || Cuantificación avanzada

Herramientas para evaluar la anatomía y ayudar a encontrar las respuestas

Visualice y edite mediciones realizadas en el carro, y realice mediciones y cálculos nuevos utilizando el ecocardiograma de adulto, el ecocardiograma pediátrico o plantillas vasculares. Guarde mediciones y cálculos en el informe. Cree mediciones definidas por el usuario y mapee mediciones DICOM SR a partir de sistemas de ultrasonido de 3ras partes.
Aplicación en cardiología || Confianza en el diagnóstico

Cuantificación avanzada

Personalice las capacidades y expándalas en cualquier momento. Obtenga fracciones de eyección en menos de un minuto, evalúe la función ventricular izquierda global, y analice extensamente imágenes 2D, de modo M y Doppler. Ahorre tiempo con el rastreo automático de ROI, que también aumenta la reproducibilidad entre los usuarios. Visualice perspectivas y planos ilimitados a partir de conjuntos de datos 3D, incluyendo la anatomía de la válvula mitral. Todos los datos extraídos y analizados fluyen continuamente al informe.
Visualización multimodalidad || Flujo de trabajo flexible y ef

Visualice imágenes sin ultrasonido como CT, MR, angiografía de rayos X, NM, y más

La visualización de referencia de imágenes sin ultrasonido permite una visualización de panorama amplio del paciente. Visualice imágenes de otros procedimientos lado a lado con ultrasonido para rastrear visualmente la continuidad de atención del paciente.
Visualización y cuantificación 3D par... || Cuantificación avanzada

Aplicaciones de imaginología general de servicio compartido (GI 3DQ)

Herramientas 3D que soportan la visualización y cuantificación de conjuntos de datos 3D. Visualice, ajuste, rote los controles de acceso a vistas y realice mediciones diarias sobre conjuntos de datos de ultrasonido 3D. Guarde imágenes procesadas y producidas de nuevo en el estudio del paciente en Q-Station y expórtelas al PACS.
Cuantificación de placa vascular (VPQ... || Flujo de trabajo flexible y ef

Aplicaciones vasculares (VPQ)

VPQ utiliza tecnología 3D para visualizar y cuantificar el volumen general de la placa arterosclerótica en la arteria carótida. Mide automáticamente la carga de placa a través del volumen capturado. Mide el área porcentual de reducción del vaso y otras características de la composición de la placa. Guarde imágenes procesadas y producidas de nuevo en el estudio del paciente en QStation y expórtelas al PACS.
Cuantificación por elastografía || Cuantificación avanzada

Aplicaciones de imaginología general de servicio compartido

Proporciona cuantificación de esfuerzo por elastografía de la deformación del tejido con base en un elastograma y proporciona soporte de decisiones para la rigidez del tejido. Guarde imágenes de nuevo en el estudio del paciente en Q-Station y expórtelas al PACS.
Grosor íntima media (IMT) || Flujo de trabajo flexible y ef

Aplicaciones vasculares (IMT)

IMT proporciona mediciones sencillas y consistentes del grosor íntima media en carótidas y otros vasos superficiales. Guarde imágenes de nuevo en el estudio del paciente en Q-Station y expórtelas al PACS.

