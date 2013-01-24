Philips IntelliVue X2 es un módulo multimedición combinado y monitor de transporte, ilumina de forma ingeniosa la carga cuando se trata del transporte del paciente. Lo suficientemente pequeño y poderoso para ir casi a cualquier lugar
*La batería de 3 horas se basa en estas condiciones: alarma básica, una batería nueva y completamente cargada, reducción de brillo automático, ECG/Resp y SPO2 en uso, NBP cada 15 minutos.
**La batería de 6 horas se basa en estas condiciones: una batería nueva y completamente cargada, alarma básica de MP2/X2, reducción de brillo automático, ECG/Resp y SPO2 en uso, NBP cada 15 minutos y extensión de servidor multimedición conectado.
