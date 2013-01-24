Inicio
Philips - Haz clic aquí para ir a la página de inicio

Buscar términos

Pinnacle³ Indiscutiblemente inteligente. Increíblemente eficiente.

Pinnacle³ SmartEnterprise

Indiscutiblemente inteligente. Increíblemente eficiente.

Buscar productos similares

Pinnacle³ SmartEnterprise centraliza su sistema de planificación de radioterapia Pinnacle³ y le ofrece una flexibilidad excepcional. SmartEnterprise mejora el acceso, el mantenimiento y la gestión del sistema, y facilita el acceso remoto.

Contáctenos

Especificaciones

Server nodes (fileserver)
Server nodes (fileserver)
OEM model
  • Oracle* X5-2
CPU
  • Un solo procesador Intel® Xeon® E5-2630 v3,8 núcleos, 2,4 GHz
RAM
  • DDR4 de 32 GB
Clustering software
  • Oracle Solaris Cluster (Sun Cluster)
OS
  • Oracle Solaris 11: actualización 2
Intel turbo boost and<br>hyperthreading
Virtual CPUs for Pinnacle³<br>multi-threading
  • Una (1) CPU de 8 núcleos: 16 subprocesos
HBA
  • Sun Storage Dual 16 Gb Fibre Channel PCIe Universal HBA, Emulex
HBA ports and<br>supported speeds
  • 2 puertos por nodo de servidor4 GB/s, 8 GB/s, 16 GB/sRecomendación mínima de 800 IOPScon un objetivo de velocidad de escritura de 10k
Hard drives
  • 2 discos duros SAS-3 de 600 GB, 10.000 rpm, 2,5 in (en espejo/RAID1)
Ethernet ports
  • 2 x 10.000: Ethernet 10 Base T4 x 10.000 Mbps1 puerto ILOM de 10/100 Mbps(para gestión/asistencia remota)
Required Ethernet switch<br>ports (customer provided)
  • 1 o 2 conexiones de red (2 si se usa la configuración de redredundante recomendada); 1 para puerto ILOM
Size
  • 1 UAltura: 42,6 mm (1,7 in)Ancho: 436,5 mm (17,2 in)Profundidad: 737,0 mm (29,0 in)Peso: 18,0 kg (40,0 lb)
Rack mounting
  • Incluye: kit de raíl deslizante y brazo para manejo de cables
Peak heat load
  • 897 BTU/h
Peak power
  • 263 W
Operating environment
  • 5 °C a 31 °C (41 °F a 95 °F); 10% al 90%, sin condensaciónHasta los 3000 m, la temperatura ambiente máxima desciende1 °C cada 300 m por encima de 900 m
Acoustic noise
  • 7,0 B en funcionamiento, 7,0 inactivo; 63,1 dBA en funcionamiento, 60,5 dBA inactivo;los sistemas se deben aislar acústicamente de las áreas de trabajo del personal.
Power supply
  • Suministros de alimentación redundantes duales Sun 760W AC HE GoldConector de alimentación IEC 320-C13, 100 a 240 V CA, 50 o 60 Hz
Current draw
  • 2,4 A a 110 V CA1,2 A a 220 V CA
Power cords
  • Philips suministrará cables de alimentación que se adapten a la toma local de corriente eléctricao cables de acoplamiento para adaptarse a las tomas de alimentación PDU en rack de la norma IEC 320-C14.
Optical drive
  • Disco SATA DVD+/-RW (solo para el personal del servicio técnico de Philips)
Pinnacle³ application server
Pinnacle³ application server
Current draw
  • 4.0 A @ 110 VAC2.0 A @ 220 VAC
OEM model
  • Oracle X5-2
CPU
  • Procesador Dual Intel® Xeon® E5-2699 v3,18 núcleos, 2,3 GHz
RAM
  • DDR4 de 192 GB; actualizable a 256 GB
Clustering software
  • N/A
OS
  • Oracle Solaris 11: actualización 2
Intel turbo boost and<br>hyperthreading
Virtual CPUs for Pinnacle³<br>multi-threading
  • Dos (2) CPU de 18 núcleos: 72 subprocesos
HBA
  • N/A
HBA ports and<br>supported speeds
  • N/D
Hard drives
  • 2 discos duros SAS-3 de 600 GB, 10.000 rpm, 2,5 in (en espejo/RAID1)
Ethernet ports
  • 2 x 10.000: Ethernet 10 Base T1 puerto ILOM de 10/100 Mbps(para gestión/asistencia remota)
Required Ethernet switch<br>ports (customer provided)
  • 1 o 2 conexiones de red (2 si se usa la configuración de redredundante recomendada); 1 para puerto ILOM
Size
  • 1 UAltura: 42,6 mm (1,7 in)Ancho: 436,5 mm (17,2 in)Profundidad: 737,0 mm (29,0 in)Peso: 18,0 kg (40,0 lb)
Rack mounting
  • Incluye: kit de raíl deslizante y brazo para manejo de cables
Peak heat load
  • 1497 BTU/h
Peak power
  • 550 W
Operating environment
  • 5 °C a 31 °C (41 °F a 95 °F); 10% al 90%, sin condensaciónHasta los 3000 m, la temperatura ambiente máxima desciende1 °C cada 300 m por encima de 900 m
Acoustic noise
  • 7,0 B en funcionamiento, 7,0 inactivo; 63,1 dBA en funcionamiento, 60,5 dBA inactivo;los sistemas se deben aislar acústicamente de las áreas de trabajo del personal.
Power supply
  • Suministros de alimentación redundantes duales Sun 760W AC HE GoldConector de alimentación IEC 320-C13, 100 a 240 V CA, 50 o 60 Hz
Power cords
  • Philips suministrará cables de alimentación que se adapten a la toma local de corriente eléctricao cables de acoplamiento para adaptarse a las tomas de alimentación PDU en rack de la norma IEC 320-C14.
Optical drive
  • Disco SATA DVD+/-RW (solo para el personal del servicio técnico de Philips)
  • * Oracle y Java son marcas comerciales registradas de Oracle o sus filiales. Intel e Intel Xeon son marcas comerciales o marcas comerciales registradas de Intel Corporation.Microsoft y Windows son marcas comerciales o marcas comerciales registradas de Microsoft Corporation en Estados Unidos u otros países.Symantec, Netbackup, Backup Exec y Veritas son marcas comerciales o marcas comerciales registradas de Symantec Corporation o sus filiales en Estados Unidos u otros países.Otras marcas o nombres de productos son marcas comerciales o marcas comerciales registradas de sus respectivos propietarios.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
¿Es usted profesional sanitario?
No olvide seleccionar la casilla
Validar Cancelar

Aviso:

La información incluida en esta página web está dirigida a profesionales de la salud.