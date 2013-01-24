Inicio
Diamond Select Escáner TC

Diamond Select Brilliance CT 64 canales

Escáner TC

El sistema Brilliance CT Diamond Select de Philips con 64 canales constituye uno de los sistemas de TC más avanzados. Puede ampliar los límites clínicos en la adquisición de imágenes cardíacas, pulmonares, traumatológicas y pediátricas.

