Inicio
Philips - Haz clic aquí para ir a la página de inicio

Buscar términos

Super Soothie Chupete

Super Soothie

Chupete

El chupete Super Soothie es un chupete de calidad premium diseñado para bebés con dientes que tienen, por lo menos, tres meses de vida. Está hecho de silicona sin látex.

Contáctenos

Galería media

Caracteristicas
Colores rosado y azul || Choice of colors

Colores rosado y azul para niñas y niños

El chupete Super Soothie se encuentra disponible en colores rosado y azul.

Documentación

Folleto (1)

Folleto

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
¿Es usted profesional sanitario?
No olvide seleccionar la casilla
Validar Cancelar

Aviso:

La información incluida en esta página web está dirigida a profesionales de la salud.