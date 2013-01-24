Inicio
Pee-on Absorbent pad

Pee-on

Absorbent pad

The Pee-on is an appropriately-sized disposable underpad that can be used with all SnuggleUp positioning aids or as a mattress protector.

Caracteristicas
Protector no tóxico

Empapador no tóxico para mantener limpia la ropa de cama

Protector no alergénico y no tóxico de 25 x 36 cm (10 x 14 in) que ayuda a proteger las sábanas de la orina, la sangre y demás líquidos.
  • This product is available only in the United States.

