Inicio
Philips - Haz clic aquí para ir a la página de inicio

Buscar términos

Soothie Chupete

Soothie Chupete WubbaNub

Chupete

Los chupetes para bebés WubbaNub están diseñados especialmente para mantener el chupete Soothie colocado de manera conveniente sin utilizar un gancho o un cordón para chupete.

Contáctenos

Galería media

Caracteristicas
Suave juguete de felpa || Supports Developmental Care

El suave juguete de felpa estimula el movimiento de las manos del bebé

El juguete de felpa de colores vivos le ofrece al bebé algo para sujetar y ayuda a llevar las manos del bebé a la línea media.
Opción de diseños de animales || Versatile choices

Opción de diseños de animales para diferenciación en un contexto grupal

El chupete WubbaNub se encuentra disponible en distintos diseños de animales: pingüino, pato, rana o perro.

Documentación

Folleto (1)

Folleto

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
¿Es usted profesional sanitario?
No olvide seleccionar la casilla
Validar Cancelar

Aviso:

La información incluida en esta página web está dirigida a profesionales de la salud.