Inicio
Philips - Haz clic aquí para ir a la página de inicio

Buscar términos

Ingenia 1.5T -

Ingenia 1.5T dStream Ped Torso 8ch

-

Buscar productos similares

Pediatric Body and Cardiac imaging. Split top design for easy positioning and patient access. Coil is optimized for pediatric patients weighing up to 33lbs/15kg.

Contáctenos

Galería media

Caracteristicas
Digitization in the coils for increased SNR

-

-
Improved coil positioning and SNR due to flexible neck flap

-

-
Improved patient comfort through coil tilting

-

-
Fast and easy setup with cable-less connection of top

-

-

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
¿Es usted profesional sanitario?
No olvide seleccionar la casilla
Validar Cancelar

Aviso:

La información incluida en esta página web está dirigida a profesionales de la salud.