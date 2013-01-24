Buscar términos
La máscara AF531 ofrece comodidad al paciente y simplifica la administración de asistencia respiratoria no invasiva (NIV). De fácil ajuste, uso flexible y con diversas opciones exclusivas de tratamiento, la máscara AF531 es ideal para los pacientes y para el personal clínico.
Soporte craneal de cuatro puntos con CapStrap para un ajuste fácil y cómodo
Amplia gama de opciones de codos para un tratamiento flexible
El portamáscara CleanClip evita la contaminación cruzada
Conexión con codo giratorio para lograr un posicionamiento flexible del tubo
El codo para broncoscopía reduce las interrupciones en la ventilación
Menos embalaje para un acceso sin frustraciones y menos residuos
El codo para nebulizar permite la terapia con aerosoles durante la Asistencia Respiratoria No Invasi
Nebulizador Aerogen NIVO para lograr un tratamiento óptimo con aerosoles
