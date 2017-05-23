Buscar términos
PerforMax minimiza la ruptura de piel y elimina la incomodidad del puente nasal al sellar alrededor del perímetro de la cara, donde los contornos faciales son más suaves y la sensibilidad a la presión es menor. Dos tamaños se ajustan a una amplia gama de pacientes.
Mascarilla para cara completa para reducir la claustrofobia del paciente
Tres tamaños que simplifican la selección de la mascarilla
Codos intercambiables para transiciones rápidas del ventilador
Clips a presión para un retiro y colocación fácil del equipo para cabeza
Compatible con Auto-Trak Digital para rendimiento NIV mejorado
Ajustadores de gancho y bucle para asegurar la colocación de la mascarilla
Disponible en un solo uso y multiuso para ajustarse a sus protocolos
