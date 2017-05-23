Philips - Haz clic aquí para ir a la página de inicio
PerforMax minimiza la ruptura de piel y elimina la incomodidad del puente nasal al sellar alrededor del perímetro de la cara, donde los contornos faciales son más suaves y la sensibilidad a la presión es menor. Dos tamaños se ajustan a una amplia gama de pacientes.

Caracteristicas
Mascarilla para cara completa || Enhanced patient comfort

Mascarilla para cara completa para reducir la claustrofobia del paciente

PerforMax es una mascarilla facial completa. Este tipo de mascarilla está diseñado para disminuir la presión incómoda en áreas sensibles de la cara. El amplio campo de visión ayuda a que los pacientes se sientan más cómodos cuando usan la mascarilla.
Tres tamaños || Easy to use

Tres tamaños que simplifican la selección de la mascarilla

PerforMax viene en tres tamaños para adulto [chico, grande y extra grande] y dos tamaños pediátricos [extra chico xs y extra extra chico xxs]
Codos intercambiables || Expanded treatment options

Codos intercambiables para transiciones rápidas del ventilador

Cambie rápidamente entre los circuitos de estilo de extremidad doble y sencilla simplemente al cambiar el codo. La elección de un codo estándar (SE) para circuitos de extremidad doble y codo de entretenimiento (EE) para un circuito de una sola extremidad permiten que PerforMax trabaje con la mayoría de los ventiladores con modo no invasivo de ventilación.
Clips a presión || Easy to use

Clips a presión para un retiro y colocación fácil del equipo para cabeza

Compatible con Auto-Trak Digital || Expanded treatment options

Compatible con Auto-Trak Digital para rendimiento NIV mejorado

Ajustadores de gancho y bucle || Easy to use

Ajustadores de gancho y bucle para asegurar la colocación de la mascarilla

Disponible en un solo uso y multiuso || Easy to use

Disponible en un solo uso y multiuso para ajustarse a sus protocolos

PerforMax multiuso está diseñado para resistir el autoclavado y la desinfección, para minimizar la contaminación cruzada entre los pacientes. Las mascarillas de un solo uso incluyen un medidor de tamaño integrado que ayuda a mantener estéril la mascarilla hasta que encuentre el tamaño correcto. El remplazo del equipo para cabeza de un solo uso simplifica el reprocesamiento. Seleccione el estilo que se ajusta a los protocolos de su hospital.

