Live 3D TEE Imagen de ultrasonido 3D

Live 3D TEE

Imagen de ultrasonido 3D

Con TEE 3D en vivo, los cardiologos, cirujanos cardiacos, anestesistas, cardiologos intervencionistas y ecocardiografos pueden visualizar la estructura y función cardiaca en tiempo real. Es rápido, reproducible y cuantificable.

Caracteristicas
Estructura y función

Estructura y función

Capacidad de visualizar estructura y función cardiaca en acción, incluso en pacientes difíciles.
Visualización

Visualización

Visualización para implantación del dispositivo
Visualice la válvula completa

Visualice la válvula completa

Capacidad de visualizar la válvula completa desde varias perspectivas mientras el corazón late.
Liderazgo Live 3D TEE

Liderazgo Live 3D TEE

Philips xMATRIX Live 3D TEE fue lanzado en 2007, y desde entonces, Live 3D TEE ha sido clínicamente probado en más de un millón de exámenes y procedimientos.
Datos y perspectivas

Datos y perspectivas

Ingrese a datos y perspectivas no disponibles de modo transtorácico
Visibilidad aumentada

Visibilidad aumentada

Visibilidad aumentada durante procedimientos guiados
Monitoreo

Monitoreo

Monitoreo antes, durante y después de la cirugía
Intercambio TEE

Intercambio TEE

Philips ofrece una elección de sistemas eco Live 3D TEE que incluyen portátiles.
Comunicación mejorada

Comunicación mejorada

Comunicación mejorada con cirujanos, pacientes y familias
Visuales en vivo

Visuales en vivo

Capacidad de observar planos del área durante el seguimiento para evaluar claramente las reparaciones y los resultados.
Facilidad de uso que mejora los resultados

Facilidad de uso que mejora los resultados

Cuantificación fácil de la válvula mitral con datos objetivos

Documentación

Folleto (4)

Folleto

