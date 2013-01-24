Inicio
Philips - Haz clic aquí para ir a la página de inicio

Buscar términos

IntelliSpace Cardiovascular Sistema de gestión de información e imagen

IntelliSpace Cardiovascular

Sistema de gestión de información e imagen

Buscar productos similares

IntelliSpace Cardiovascular se ha diseñado para agilizar el flujo de trabajo y mejorar el rendimiento operativo a lo largo de todo el tratamiento cardiovascular.

Contáctenos

Especificaciones

Advanced Analytics Server
Advanced Analytics Server
CPU, # Clients <lt/> 5
  • Mínimo Single Xeon E5-2620 o superior
CPU, # Clients <gt/> 5
  • Dos Xeon E5-2620 o superior
vCPU
  • Mínimo de 4
RAM
  • 16 GB mínimo
Storage, OS partition
  • 64 GB en el hardware Raid 1
Storage, Data partition
  • Mínimo de 100 GB en el hardware Raid 1
Network, 1 Gbps
  • Mínimo
Redundant power supplies
  • Recomendado
WEBserver
WEBserver
CPU, # Clients <gt/>25
  • Dos Xeon E5-2620 o superior
vCPU
  • Mínimo de 4; 8 para más de 10 clientes
RAM
  • 16 GB mínimo, se recomiendan 32 GB
Storage, OS partition
  • 64 GB en el hardware Raid 1
Storage, Repository
  • Debe ser igual que el servidor de IntelliSpace Cardiovascular¹
Storage type
  • Debe ser igual que el servidor de IntelliSpace Cardiovascular
Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
  • 100 IOPS por conexión de cliente
Network, 1 Gbps
  • Mínimo
Network, multiple 1 Gbps uplinks
  • Recomendado
Redundant power supplies
  • Recomendado
Application Server
Application Server
CPU, # Clients <lt/> 5
  • Mínimo Single Xeon E5-2620 o superior
CPU, # Clients <gt/> 5
  • Dos Xeon E5-2620 o superior
CPU, # Clients <gt/> 25
  • Dos Xeon E5-2620 o superior y un servidor web dedicado
vCPU
  • Mínimo de 4
RAM
  • 16 GB mínimo, recomendados 32 GB
Storage, OS partition
  • 64 GB en el hardware Raid 1
Storage, Data partition
  • Mínimo de 100 GB en el hardware Raid 1
Storage, Repository
  • 1 TB mínimo, se recomiendan 2 TB
Storage type
  • Conjunto de hardware Raid 5 + hot-spare
Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
  • 250 IOPS por conexión de cliente
Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
  • 100 IOPS por conexión de modalidad
Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
  • Otros 100 IOPS por conexión
Storage, backup external
  • Obligatorio
Archive, Duplicate NAS system
  • Recomendado
Archive, DICOM archive
  • Supported
Archive, Archiving on SAN
  • Recomendado
Network, 1 Gbps
  • Mínimo de< 5 clientes simultáneos
Network, multiple 1 Gbps uplinks
  • Se recomiendan> 5 clientes simultáneos
Redundant power supplies
  • Recomendado
Operating System
  • Windows Server 2008R2 SP1 (x64) (versiones Standard y Enterprise)
Database Software
  • SQL Server 2008R2 SP3 (x64)
Test Server²
Test Server²
CPU, # Clients <lt/> 5
  • Mínimo Single Xeon E5-2620 o superior
vCPU
  • Mínimo 2, se recomiendan 4
RAM
  • 8 GB mínimo, se recomiendan 16 GB
Storage, OS partition
  • 64 GB en el hardware Raid 1
Storage, Data partition
  • Mínimo de 100 GB en el hardware Raid 1
Custom Size
  • Mínimo de 10 GB, se puede ampliar dependiendo del uso
Storage type
  • No aplicable (no se requiere redundancia)
Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
  • No aplicable (no se ha utilizado en la prueba de rendimiento)
Archive, Duplicate NAS system
  • Opcional
Archive, DICOM archive
  • Opcional
Archive, Archiving on SAN
  • Opcional
Network, 1 Gbps
  • Mínimo
Redundant power supplies
  • No aplicable (no se requiere redundancia)
Client Hardware – Zero-footprint environment only
Client Hardware – Zero-footprint environment only
CPU
  • Mínimo Dual Core 1,2 GHz o mejor
RAM
  • 1 GB libre
Graphics (Size & resolution)
  • 10" con un mínimo de 1024 x 768
Network
  • 54 Mbps mín. inalámbrica
Operating System
  • Windows 7 SP1 (x86 o x64) (versiones Ultimate, Enterprise y Professional)
Client Browser
  • Internet Explorer 10, Internet Explorer 11, Google Chrome 37 (mínimo), Google Chrome 46 (recomendado) y Apple Safari 7.0 (MacOS X)
Client Hardware – Thick client
Client Hardware – Thick client
Servidor ISCV
  • Microsoft .Net Framework 4.5.2
Clientes ISCV
  • Versión mínima Microsoft .Net Framework 4.0 (también compatible con 4.5.2)
Client Hardware – Thick client
Client Hardware – Thick client
CPU
  • Mínimo Intel Core2 Duo 1,86 GHz, Xeon E5-1620 (4 núcleos, 3 GHz, caché de 8 MB) recomendado
RAM
  • 4 GB mínimo, se recomiendan 8 GB
Graphics (Size & resolution)
  • Mínimo de 1280 x 1024
Graphics resolution for EP use
  • 1200 píxeles verticales
Video card
  • nVidia Quadro (k)2000(d), nVidia Quadro K2200 y nVidia Q600 por monitor
Storage
  • 64 GB de espacio libre en el disco duro para la instalación y el almacenamiento de imágenes
Network
  • 100 Mbit mínimo, se recomienda 1 Gbit
Diagnostic displays
  • Obligatorio, se recomiendan dos monitores a color 2 MP Barco
Operating System
  • Windows 7 SP1 (x86 o x64) (versiones Ultimate, Enterprise y Professional)
Client Browser
  • Internet Explorer 10, Internet Explorer 11, Google Chrome 37 (mínimo), Google Chrome 46 (recomendado) y Apple Safari 7.0 (MacOS X)
  • ¹El servidor web puede contar con un repositorio definido, pero no es obligatorio. En el repositorio del servidor web se almacenan los estudios convertidos (archivos en formato PNG/JPG) que se envían a los clientes. Si no se define un repositorio web, la conversión tendrá lugar de manera instantánea, lo cual aumenta la carga del servidor web.
  • ²Para las pruebas solo pueden combinarse IntelliSpace Cardiovascular y Webserver. Advanced Analytics requiere un servidor independiente.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
¿Es usted profesional sanitario?
No olvide seleccionar la casilla
Validar Cancelar

Aviso:

La información incluida en esta página web está dirigida a profesionales de la salud.