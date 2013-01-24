Inicio
Managed Maintenance Service* Multi-vendor service agreement

Managed Maintenance Service*

Multi-vendor service agreement

Count on Philips to help you manage the complexity of multiple OEMs and third-party vendors and deliver quality care. We can be the single expert resource for all your parts and equipment maintenance needs. Helping you manage risk and make the most of your resources.

One Vendor. One Contract. One Invoice.

Managing assets and their associated expenses can be a complex, time-consuming process. Philips Service team is your proactive ally for comprehensive service. We fulfill all your service and system requirements.With our integrated solution for asset management, compliance requirements are straightforward, equipment utilization is enhanced, and decision-making is informed. We deliver outstanding service and asset management that is designed to save you time and money and help you gain the full benefits of your medical resources and technologies.
Manage uncertainty with proven servic... || kba1

Our vast experience and resources allow you to manage the uncertainty around the investments, resources, and technology you need to supply critical healthcare services – and make the most of your ongoing operations. You can depend on Philips, a quality manufacturer of innovative healthcare solutions for over 100 years. Benefit from our expertise and in-depth knowledge across the healthcare spectrum. Extend your reach through Philips and our established third-party networks. Count on our broad and stable network of almost 7,000 diversely skilled engineers. Our network has 18+ years of experience delivering vendor-independent, direct service that’s designed to meet the unique needs of healthcare organizations across the globe.
Quickly identify and resolve issues

Have confidence in qualified back-up support from experienced Philips Healthcare field engineers to maintain high uptime and keep unplanned service costs under control. They collaborate with your Biomedical engineers to create an extended service delivery team. You keep valuable knowledge in-house, while having access to our infrastructure of training centers and specialized support teams. This gives your facility the ability to continuously improve processes and operations.
Depend on world-class quality

You can be confident that your critical healthcare equipment and processes are in good hands knowing that our services are provided according to the latest international regulations and certifications. We use OEM parts and service all equipment without impacting CE marks. Maximum security is assured thanks to our compliance with the ISO 9001/13485 standard.
Benefit from service above and beyond

To help you stay on top of your healthcare challenges, you receive technical and remote services support on many mission critical non-Philips imaging systems. Trust us to set up a systematic, proactive approach to diagnosing, troubleshooting and resolving issues to increase your uptime and help you avoid costly repairs when possible.
Get the ideal service agreement even ... || kba1

Choose from our diverse portfolio of RightFit Service Agreements to get a contract tailored to your budget and business objectives. Scale up from the basics to full service to match changing requirements. Be certain of our commitment to work with you collaboratively. Our service program allows you to transition your service coverage from full-service to in-house without any penalties.
  • * Only available in selected markets. Contact your Philips representative for more details.

