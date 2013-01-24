Inicio
Philips - Haz clic aquí para ir a la página de inicio

Buscar términos

Escáner ultrarrápido IntelliSite Escáner de portaobjetos para patología digital

Escáner ultrarrápido IntelliSite

Escáner de portaobjetos para patología digital

Buscar productos similares

Este escáner de campo claro de alto rendimiento está diseñado para satisfacer las necesidades impuestas por el uso rutinario en laboratorios de alto volumen y redes integradas de anatomía patólogica.

Contáctenos

Galería media

Caracteristicas
Imágenes de alta calidad
Imágenes de alta calidad

Imágenes de alta calidad

Gracias al enfoque automático continuo, el escáner localiza y mantiene el enfoque durante la digitalización del portaobjetos sin necesidad de que el profesional intervenga, lo que implica un ahorro de tiempo. La digitalización y el enfoque se realizan de forma simultánea, lo que también reduce la duración de la tarea. Los portaobjetos se exploran con una ampliación equivalente a 40 aumentos para que la resolución de la imagen sea óptima.
Capacidad de volumen y velocidad
Capacidad de volumen y velocidad

Capacidad de volumen y velocidad

El escáner está diseñado para realizar digitalizaciones de volúmenes altos. Utiliza un innovador procesamiento de imagen y tecnología de gestión de portaobjetos. La capacidad de almacenamiento de 300 portaobjetos con código de barras permite dejar en marcha el dispositivo por la noche. También permite la digitalización continua y se puede cargar y descargar en cualquier momento sin interrumpir la digitalización de la muestra en curso.
Funcionamiento sencillo y automatizado
Funcionamiento sencillo y automatizado

Funcionamiento sencillo y automatizado

Por su intuitivo modelo de funcionamiento de 2 fases “cargar y escanear”, el escáner se inicia de forma automática cuando se carga y se cierra la puerta. La digitalización se lleva a cabo sin interacción del usuario (escaneado sin vigilancia). El UFS funciona a través de una pantalla táctil LCD integrada, no se necesita PC.

Transforming histopathology

Automation drives the digital transformation process, providing you with fast turn around times that will enable you to pursue new ways of collaboration and knowledge sharing. Digitization helps you and your clinical colleagues for better informed decision making to boost your diagnostic confidence and better assess treatment options.

 

Now you can turn those glass slides into information–rich digital images without compromise. Part of our comprehensive IntelliSite Pathology Solution, the easy-to-use Ultra Fast Scanner, combines superb image quality with high speed scanning.

When it comes to its user-friendly interface, the scanner does not require complex training thanks to its simplified and intuitive design. Simply load your slides and close the door, the IntelliSitescanner will do the rest.

Transforming Clinical Diagnostics
IntelliSite is an automated digital pathology image creation, management and analysis system comprising of an ultra-fast whole slide scanner, an image management system and case viewer, plus various advanced software tools to manage the scanning, storage, presentation, analysis, and sharing of information.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
¿Es usted profesional sanitario?
No olvide seleccionar la casilla
Validar Cancelar

Aviso:

La información incluida en esta página web está dirigida a profesionales de la salud.