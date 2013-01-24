Buscar términos
IntelliSite Pathologist Suite está diseñado para que los patólogos puedan resolver casos de la forma más eficiente y tengan mejor acceso a la información y los recursos necesarios para la facilitar toma de decisiones informadas.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Colaboración en tiempo real
Uso sencillo e intuitivo
Gestión inteligente del flujo de trabajo
Experiencia de visualización mejorada
