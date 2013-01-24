Inicio
Paquete IntelliSite Pathologist Suite Visor de casos de anatomía patológica

Paquete IntelliSite Pathologist Suite

Visor de casos de anatomía patológica

IntelliSite Pathologist Suite está diseñado para que los patólogos puedan resolver casos de la forma más eficiente y tengan mejor acceso a la información y los recursos necesarios para la facilitar toma de decisiones informadas.

Colaboración en tiempo real

Colaboración en tiempo real

Las potentes herramientas para compartir casos y portaobjetos permiten la colaboración entre profesionales en tiempo real; el acceso está basado en privilegios de usuario, que ofrecen confidencialidad a medida. Ya se trate de compartir un caso a través de un enlace web seguro o bien de visualizaciones simultáneas con participación en tiempo real, el sistema le permite ponerse en contacto con compañeros de todo el mundo para realizar consultas inmediatas.
Uso sencillo e intuitivo

Uso sencillo e intuitivo

La IntelliSite Pathologist Suite está diseñada para ayudarle a centrarse en la tarea en curso con herramientas de diagnóstico especializadas para realizar mediciones y anotaciones, colaborar con compañeros, elaborar informes y gestionar archivos. Además, puede revisar casos fácilmente gracias a la rápida transición entre portaobjetos, así como consultar al momento a otro compañero mediante la conexión de colaboración con un simple clic.
Gestión inteligente del flujo de trabajo

Gestión inteligente del flujo de trabajo

Inicie sesión para consultar las listas de casos específicas en función de los permisos de usuario, así como las notas y los datos de cada paciente. Entre los algoritmos únicos que mejoran el flujo de trabajo se incluyen la alineación automática de imágenes, la detección y la presentación de tejidos. La navegación con un clic y las teclas de acceso rápido agilizan el proceso.
Experiencia de visualización mejorada

Experiencia de visualización mejorada

La revisión y el análisis de las imágenes se realiza en un monitor de alta resolución. Disfrutará de opciones ergonómicas como la navegación con ampliación, la manipulación de imágenes con el modo panorámico sin hacer clic, y paneles personalizados para maximizar su área de visualización.

