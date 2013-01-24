Current medical imaging systems attempt to deliver massive amounts of data to expensive workstations in a "brute force" approach. In contrast, iSyntax delivers images on demand, giving users rapid access to the imaging data they need.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Just-in-Time Delivery for rapid access on your own network
iSyntax gives you faster access to the images you need. It is based on mathematical representations of images called wavelets, which enable on-demand delivery of image data. iSyntax delivers full-fidelity medical images over existing hospital networks, making large infrastructure upgrades unnecessary.
Paperless worklist for direct information delivery
Workflow management in radiology is still largely based on moving around bits of paper. In contrast, Philips paperless worklist interfaces with your pre-existing RIS/HIS systems, and provides the appropriate workflow information directly to radiologists, techs, referring physicians, and critical care areas.
Single database for enhanced data delivery
To deliver the truly integrated data necessary in a clinical setting, IntelliSpace PACS 4.4 uses a single database. This reduces the need for archaic pre-fetching and auto-routing algorithms. Synchronizing PACS and RIS databases no longer requires extra effort. IntelliSpace PACS delivers on the promise of "images and appropriate information anytime, anywhere*."
Patient ID management for a complete patient profile
Philips iSyntax has a unique workflow model that efficiently manages multiple patient IDs for a single patient within an integrated health system with multiple RIS/HIS systems. This helps you keep track of all the information about a patient, across multiple departments and hospitals.
It is the user's responsibility to ensure that Philips network performance recommendations for IntelliSpace PACS 4.4 are met.
