EPIQ7 S12-4 Sector Array

Transducer

12 to 4 MHz extended frequency range. Field of view: 90°. 2D, steerable PW Doppler and CW Doppler, High PRF Doppler, Color Doppler, Tissue Doppler, XRES, and Harmonic Imaging. Pediatric and adult cardiology applications. Epicardial imaging.

Caracteristicas
