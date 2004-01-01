2D matrix array with 2,500 elements. 7 to 2 MHz extended operating frequency range. 2D, biplane (Live xPlane), triggered full volume, Live Volume Imaging and Live 3D Echo (EPIQ 7, iE33, iU22), color Doppler and PW Doppler with 2D, biplane and 3D, XRES, and Harmonic Imaging. Neonatal and pediatric cardiology applications (EPIQ 7, iE33). Epicardial imaging (iE33). Pediatric abdomen, neonatal head, and fetal echo (iU22).
Estamos encantados de estar en contacto con usted
Díganos en qué le podemos ayudar.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Nuestro sitio se puede visualizar mejor con la última versión de Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome o Firefox.