iU22 xMATRIX C9-5ec Curved Array

Transducer

9 to 5 MHz extended frequency range. End-fire sector, 8 mm radius of curvature, 150º field of view. Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio, Freehand 3D, Panoramic, SonoCT, XRES, and harmonic imaging*. Endocavitary applications including vaginal and rectal. Contrast applications. Supports biopsy guide capabilities. (* All features not available on all systems)

Caracteristicas
