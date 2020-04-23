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Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

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Descatalogado

SatinSoftDepiladora

HP6522/01

3.8

| (33) Reseñas

Disfruta de un tacto suave como la seda.

La depiladora SatinSoft de Philips, con el sistema Skin Care, protege la piel contra los tirones y maximiza la higiene. En seco y húmedo, para un uso cómodo mientras te duchas. Incluye un cabezal de afeitado con peine recortador.

Ver todos los beneficios

Depiladora con sistema SkinPerfect

Disfruta de un tacto suave como la seda.

  • Sistema de cuidado de la piel

  • Seco/húmedo

  • Cabezal de afeitado

Cepillo de exfoliación que revela una piel aún más radiante.

Cepillo de exfoliación que revela una piel aún más radiante.

Diseño exclusivo de Philips que contiene cerdas hipoalergénicas para lograr máxima higiene. Se ajusta perfectamente a la mano para un manejo óptimo en todas las condiciones y se puede usar en seco o en húmedo.

La barra de masaje vibratoria estimula tu piel

La barra de masaje vibratoria estimula tu piel

La suave barra de masaje vibratoria estimula y calma la piel para disfrutar de una depilación agradable.

Los discos en pinza eliminan suavemente los vellos, sin tirar de la piel.

Los discos en pinza eliminan suavemente los vellos, sin tirar de la piel.

Esta depiladora cuenta con discos en pinzas suaves para eliminar los vellos sin tirar de la piel.

Especificaciones técnicas

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Accede a preguntas frecuentes, manuales de usuario, información de seguridad y consejos

Encuentra una pieza de repuesto o un accesorio

Ir a piezas y accesorios

Piezas y accesorios

Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

3.8

de 4

33

Reseñas

23/04/2020

España

España

Magnifica

Acabado perfecto. Cuidado de la piel. Accesorios adecuados.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator

Fecha de uso 2018-04-23

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator

Fecha de uso 2018-04-23

13/06/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Comprador verificado

LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS

I love this product. I have had the luck of trying others and always come back to this one. It's my go to. Although any epilation is painful, I find this one gives off the least amount of pain and is the most effective. It picks up even the tiniest of hairs. Using often yields such good results and your usage needed becomes less quite quickly. Honestly don't think I could ever give this up.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator

13/06/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS

I love this product. I have had the luck of trying others and always come back to this one. It's my go to. Although any epilation is painful, I find this one gives off the least amount of pain and is the most effective. It picks up even the tiniest of hairs. Using often yields such good results and your usage needed becomes less quite quickly. Honestly don't think I could ever give this up.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator

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