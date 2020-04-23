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Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Política de devolución de 30 días
Descatalogado
HP6522/01
Disfruta de un tacto suave como la seda.
La depiladora SatinSoft de Philips, con el sistema Skin Care, protege la piel contra los tirones y maximiza la higiene. En seco y húmedo, para un uso cómodo mientras te duchas. Incluye un cabezal de afeitado con peine recortador.
Sistema de cuidado de la piel
Seco/húmedo
Cabezal de afeitado
Diseño exclusivo de Philips que contiene cerdas hipoalergénicas para lograr máxima higiene. Se ajusta perfectamente a la mano para un manejo óptimo en todas las condiciones y se puede usar en seco o en húmedo.
La suave barra de masaje vibratoria estimula y calma la piel para disfrutar de una depilación agradable.
Esta depiladora cuenta con discos en pinzas suaves para eliminar los vellos sin tirar de la piel.
3.8
de 4
33
Reseñas
Yesi
23/04/2020
España
Magnifica
Acabado perfecto. Cuidado de la piel. Accesorios adecuados.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator
Fecha de uso 2018-04-23
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator
Fecha de uso 2018-04-23
Louisa88
13/06/2019
United Kingdom
Comprador verificado
LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS
I love this product. I have had the luck of trying others and always come back to this one. It's my go to. Although any epilation is painful, I find this one gives off the least amount of pain and is the most effective. It picks up even the tiniest of hairs. Using often yields such good results and your usage needed becomes less quite quickly. Honestly don't think I could ever give this up.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator
Clare89
13/06/2019
United Kingdom
LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS
I love this product. I have had the luck of trying others and always come back to this one. It's my go to. Although any epilation is painful, I find this one gives off the least amount of pain and is the most effective. It picks up even the tiniest of hairs. Using often yields such good results and your usage needed becomes less quite quickly. Honestly don't think I could ever give this up.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator