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Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

Todas las series

  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado

Descatalogado

7000 SeriesAfeitadora eléctrica

HQ7360

4.1

| (107) Reseñas | 89% ha recomendado este producto

Afeitado cómodo y apurado

Esta afeitadora está equipada con un exclusivo sistema de corte de precisión. Tiene cabezales de afeitado ultra finos con ranuras para afeitar los pelos largos y orificios para afeitar la barba más corta. La afeitadora también es totalmente lavable.

Ver todos los beneficios
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

La marca de arreglo personal masculino eléctrico preferida en el mundo1

Afeita incluso los pelos más cortos

Afeitado cómodo y apurado

  • Carga rápida

Sistema de Corte de Precisión

Sistema de Corte de Precisión

La afeitadora Philips tiene unos cabezales ultra finos con ranuras para afeitar los pelos largos y orificios para afeitar la barba más corta.

Sistema Reflex Action

Sistema Reflex Action

Se adapta automáticamente a las curvas del rostro y el cuello.

Cómodos cabezales de afeitado

Cómodos cabezales de afeitado

El perfil adaptado a la piel de estos cabezales de afeitado de Philips permite un contacto suave con la piel para disfrutar de un afeitado cómodo.

Especificaciones técnicas

Obtener asistencia sobre este producto

Accede a preguntas frecuentes, manuales de usuario, información de seguridad y consejos

Encuentra una pieza de repuesto o un accesorio

Ir a piezas y accesorios

Piezas y accesorios

Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

4.1

de 4

107

Reseñas

89%

ha recomendado este producto

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

its very easy to clean the head under the tap

i find it excellent value, i have used philips shaver for many years, and will continue to do so

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

a great shave

It took a week for my skin to get used to it but now it shaves almost as close as a blade, I like the way I can have a proper shave or a quick tidy up. I find it easy to man-oeuvre around detail as I shave patterns into my beard, the trimmer makes it easy to sculpt different styles. Using it cordless means you can always see what you are doing

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver

09/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This is an overall excellent shaver with very quick charge.

Although this is a very useful product, easy in the hand, can be used in the shower too. And it's always ready for use with it's quick charge facility the biggest snag with it is the price of a replacement foil. You may as well buy another shaver than replace the foil. Although even though I use it daily it has lasted me about 9 months.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver

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Avisos legales

  1. Fuente: Euromonitor International Limited, volumen de venta al por menor, definición de categoría de afeitadoras corporales, datos de 2024, investigación realizada en octubre de 2024. 