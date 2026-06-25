Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
PSG8300/80
Hasta 215 g/min de vapor y golpe de vapor de 850 g
OptimalTEMP sin quemaduras, garantizado
Vapor automático inteligente con sensor de movimiento
1 h de planchado con depósito grande de 1,4 l
Sistema Easy De-Calc para un mantenimiento sencillo
El motor de vapor TurboPower mejora la experiencia de planchado con un flujo de vapor más potente sin interrupciones y reduce las manchas de humedad en las prendas durante el planchado* para dejarlas listas para el armario sin tener que esperar a que se sequen.
La tecnología OptimalTEMP garantiza un planchado sin quemaduras en cualquier tejido planchable, elijas el ajuste de vapor que elijas. Plancha cualquier tipo de prenda, desde blusas de seda hasta camisas de algodón, con total tranquilidad: el generador de vapor nunca quemará ningún tejido planchable, incluso si la dejas desatendida sobre la ropa o la tabla de planchar.
La tecnología de sensor de movimiento inteligente mediante IA reconoce cuándo la plancha se está moviendo sobre la ropa para liberar un potente vapor automáticamente. Así disfrutarás de un planchado rápido y sin esfuerzo mientras la plancha vaporiza por ti.
4.5
de 4
4
Reseñas
SashaR
25/06/2026
United Kingdom
Parte de la promoción
Amazing steam generator worth it .
I have used different iron fint last couple of years including that standing steam iron but none of them have been great for me so far as some need refueling and some doesn't remove the crease from the shirts or pents.Then I decided to buy the Philips generator iron and it has been amazing so far. I have used this to iron pents, shirts, bedsheet and all of them have been great with this amazing iron as you got a tank with it so no need to fill it after every single iron and the good thing about it that it got ready in seconds which is pretty good and the result of its ironing is amazing if you iron cotton clothes you will see the difference that the hardest crease can go of easily just after single iron. The size of the iron is a bit bulky as it comes with a tank and connected to it which but due to this you do not need to refill it shortly and you get continuous steam.
Esta reseña se realizó para PerfectCare Steam Generator 8000 Series PSG8300/80 Garment care
Esta reseña se realizó para PerfectCare Steam Generator 8000 Series PSG8300/80 Garment care
RachelR
14/06/2026
United Kingdom
Parte de la promoción
Game changer, plug and play intelligent iron!
This iron is a game changer! My old iron was a pain, I was constantly changing heat and steam settings and wasting time waiting for the adjustments. This iron is literally plug and play, no complicated setup required. It’s so clever, it knows when it’s being used and delivers the perfect heat and steam for whatever I’m ironing! No more faffing about! It’s super simple, just fill the tank, click it on, press power and wait for the beep to say it’s ready! Then just iron! I’m constantly leaving my iron face down on the board in between garments and had burnt the cover with the old iron, none of that with one! I love how easy it is to carry with its handle and lock button to safely keep the iron stowed. It is on the larger side compared to a standard iron, but I’d take the size and quality of this over a standard iron any day, the benefits it’s given me has made it worth the money! My ironing time has reduced since using this iron, I honestly can’t fault it! Ironing isn’t quite the chore it used to be now!
Esta reseña se realizó para PerfectCare Steam Generator 8000 Series PSG8300/80 Garment care
Esta reseña se realizó para PerfectCare Steam Generator 8000 Series PSG8300/80 Garment care
AnthonyP
23/06/2026
United Kingdom
Parte de la promoción
Absolutely Amazing
￼I have been using the Phillips PerfectCare 8000 extensively for the past month, and it has genuinely transformed my ironing routine. As someone who felt instant dread tackling a pile of ironing, this steam generator feels like a serious upgrade. The build quality is excellent, with a sleek black and gold colour scheme that gives it a very premium appearance. It looks beautiful perched on my shelf, and storing it is effortless. The appliance heats up swiftly, and the powerful steam output is far superior to anything I have used before. The OptimalTEMP technology is a complete game changer – I no longer need to fiddle with temperature settings or worry about scorching delicate fabrics. What has impressed me most is the AI Motion feature, which adapts to my ironing speed. It delivers the perfect amount of steam whether I am moving quickly or taking my time on tricky areas such as shirt collars. The only downside that I can see is that the unit is quite large and bulky so not as easy to use for things like curtains. ￼ Overall, the Phillips PerfectCare 8000 has elevated ironing from a chore into an almost enjoyable routine, and I would highly recommend it to anyone looking to upgrade their ironing experience.￼
Esta reseña se realizó para PerfectCare Steam Generator 8000 Series PSG8300/80 Garment care
Esta reseña se realizó para PerfectCare Steam Generator 8000 Series PSG8300/80 Garment care
Flujo de vapor (normativa IEC60311) en comparación con otros generadores de vapor; junio de 2025.
En comparación con el modelo PSG8000S
En comparación con el modo MAX
Probado por un cuerpo externo para bacterias de tipo Escherichia coli 8739, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 con un tiempo de aplicación de vapor de 1 minuto.