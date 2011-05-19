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Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

  • Para que aprendan a tomar solos
  • Para que aprendan a tomar solos
  • Para que aprendan a tomar solos
  • Para que aprendan a tomar solos

Descatalogado

Philips AventAsas de entrenamiento para vasos

SCF142/00

3
| (5) Reseñas
Para que aprendan a tomar solos
Los mangos de entrenamiento se ajustan a las mamaderas y vasos Philips Avent y son ideales para que su hijo aprenda a tomar solo en cada etapa del crecimiento. Los mangos son fáciles de colocar y quitar para que use los vasos con o sin ayuda. Disponibles en color verde y naranja.
Ver todos los beneficios

Asas para vaso fáciles de quitar

Para que aprendan a tomar solos

Diseño contorneado

Fácil de sujetar

Fáciles de colocar y sacar

Los vasos pueden usarse con o sin las asas

Compatible con las mamaderas y los vasos Philips Avent

Todas las mamaderas y vasos Philips Avent son compatibles, salvo las mamaderas de vidrio y los vasos para niños más grandes; por lo tanto, puede mezclarlos y combinarlos para crear el vaso perfecto que satisfaga las necesidades de desarrollo individual de su niño pequeño.

Especificaciones técnicas

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Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

3.0

de 4

5

Reseñas

4
2

19/05/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good purchase

Disappointed initially that you cannot choose a colour for the product which I feel is important, as I received pink handles when I have a boy. These were sent back and I was then able to choose which colour when I was contacted by a customer service rep. Still would definately recommend the product and service!

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

28/03/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Mijn kleine meid is er ontzettend blij mee

Ik heb deze oefenhandvatten gekocht voor mijn 4.5 maand oude dochter die uit all wil zelf haar flesje wou vast houden. Wat ze nu ook doet. Het fijne aan deze handvatten is dat samen met de andere producten ze het kan gebruiken tot dat ze overgaat op echte bekers. Zo hoef ik niet een hele kast uit te ruimen voor allerlei verschillende bekers en toebehoren maar kan ik een schapje inrichten met een compleet systeem

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF142/00 Oefenhandvatten voor beker

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF142/00 Oefenhandvatten voor beker

30/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

There needs to be a colour option!!!

Bought these handles and love them however I received pink handles and I have a boy, the only place to buy these seems to be amazon and there are no option on colour, just says "colour may vary" with a picture of orange and green handle so although it says colour may vary you think they will be at least unisex colours.... I feel this is miss advertising. Once i received the product i actually read the reviews on amazon and this seems to be a common problem. Please sort this out as i will not be buying this particular product again until there is a colour option which is annoying as the product itself is great and useful. I look forward to some feedback on this matter.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

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