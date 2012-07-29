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Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

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Descatalogado

Philips AventVaso para niños más mayores

SCF606/01

3.5

| (2) Reseñas

Higiene en cualquier parte

Los vasos para niños de Philips Avent son un paso sencillo del biberón al vaso. La tapa abatible mantiene la boquilla siempre limpia, incluso mientras está por ahí. Están perfectamente diseñados a prueba de derrames aunque se agiten, se tiren o se dejen tumbados, y resulta muy fácil beber de ellos.

Ver todos los beneficios

Antigoteo, fácil de beber

Higiene en cualquier parte

  • 200 ml

  • Boquilla blanda (6m+)

  • Con asas

Boquilla blanda con exclusiva válvula antiderrames

Boquilla blanda con exclusiva válvula antiderrames

La exclusiva válvula de la boquilla Philips Avent controla el flujo y garantiza que no haya derrames, incluso si se deja boca abajo o hacia un lado

Todas las piezas son aptas para lavavajillas para mayor comodidad

Todas las piezas son aptas para lavavajillas para mayor comodidad

El vaso entero puede esterilizarse para mayor higiene

El vaso entero puede esterilizarse para mayor higiene

Especificaciones técnicas

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Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

3.5

de 4

2

Reseñas

4
3
1

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant cup

This product is excellent, the lid is a fantastic design, it's easy to clean and looks great

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Looks good but fails on design

I am an engineer and hence really expect products to do as they say on the tin. first of all, not all Phillips teats are compatible with this product - it states they are but, when you insert an actual bottle teat, the lid does not seal hence liquid spills all over baby. Secondly, there is a feature on the rim of the plastic spout - a small hole - I am not sure what it is for. However, when baby drinks, liquid forms a bubble at this hole and baby ends up with a blob of liquid on the nose (an uncomfortable and distracting situation when baby is drinking). A tight fit is required for the handle to remain in place and hence keep the spout centred for ease of drinking (hand coordination and all that!) If this cup is thrown on the floor (which babies tend to do), then it could cause the handle and hence lid to loosen up, again causing leaking of liquid. On the positive side, the cup is easy to hold and looks nice.

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

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