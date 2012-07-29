Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Política de devolución de 30 días
Descatalogado
SCF606/01
Higiene en cualquier parte
Los vasos para niños de Philips Avent son un paso sencillo del biberón al vaso. La tapa abatible mantiene la boquilla siempre limpia, incluso mientras está por ahí. Están perfectamente diseñados a prueba de derrames aunque se agiten, se tiren o se dejen tumbados, y resulta muy fácil beber de ellos.
200 ml
Boquilla blanda (6m+)
Con asas
La exclusiva válvula de la boquilla Philips Avent controla el flujo y garantiza que no haya derrames, incluso si se deja boca abajo o hacia un lado
3.5
de 4
2
Reseñas
Claire7812
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Brilliant cup
This product is excellent, the lid is a fantastic design, it's easy to clean and looks great
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy
StClair
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Looks good but fails on design
I am an engineer and hence really expect products to do as they say on the tin. first of all, not all Phillips teats are compatible with this product - it states they are but, when you insert an actual bottle teat, the lid does not seal hence liquid spills all over baby. Secondly, there is a feature on the rim of the plastic spout - a small hole - I am not sure what it is for. However, when baby drinks, liquid forms a bubble at this hole and baby ends up with a blob of liquid on the nose (an uncomfortable and distracting situation when baby is drinking). A tight fit is required for the handle to remain in place and hence keep the spout centred for ease of drinking (hand coordination and all that!) If this cup is thrown on the floor (which babies tend to do), then it could cause the handle and hence lid to loosen up, again causing leaking of liquid. On the positive side, the cup is easy to hold and looks nice.
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy