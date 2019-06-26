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Descatalogado

Auricular Hi-Fi inalámbrico

SHC5100/10

3.5

| (90) Reseñas

Libertad inalámbrica

Olvídate de los líos de cables, ahora puedes sentirte libre y moverte por toda la casa mientras disfrutas de la música. Con el diseño recargable y ligero de estos auriculares SHC5100/10 de Philips, ya no te molestará llevarlos mucho tiempo puestos.

Ver todos los beneficios

Auriculares inalámbricos totalmente recargables

Libertad inalámbrica

  • Supraaural

El altavoz 32 mm proporciona sonido de alto rendimiento

El altavoz de 32 mm es un elemento compacto, pero al mismo tiempo potente, que proporciona un sonido sin distorsiones con cualquier potencia de entrada.

Banda interior auto-ajustable

Los auriculares típicos para exteriores se ajustan deslizando la banda de sujeción ampliable hasta la posición deseada. Normalmente esto se hace cada vez que se utilizan, por lo que puede suponer un engorro. Ahora puedes acceder a tu música de forma más rápida y sencilla con estos auriculares flexibles con banda interior auto-ajustable, que se ajustarán automáticamente a la forma y tamaño de tu cabeza.

Diseño ligero que mejora la comodidad en usos prolongados.

Los materiales duraderos y ligeros de alta calidad de estos auriculares de Philips mejoran la comodidad para llevarlos durante mucho tiempo.

Especificaciones técnicas

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Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

3.5

de 4

90

Reseñas

26/06/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Just about to purchase my third pair.

Had these head phones for as long as I can remember. I can honestly say I use them everyday to listen to the TV. I use them in the morning before I go to work to listen to the TV while my husband is still asleep. I use them when I am working around the house and in the garden. I have a large garden and the headphones work in every corner of the garden. I have got my moneys worth from the previous pairs as I have worn them out from constant use. Would be lost without them.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone

13/05/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic

I had all my old LPS and singles in the loft. My sons bought me a cheap record deck but the speakers were terrible. They then bought me a set of Philips headphones. Wow! I could put a record on in my study, go out and do the gardening listening to all my old records with a better quality than I'd ever heard them before!

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone

18/07/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Product

I have used these headphones for almost a decade. I have bad hearing, so I use them to listen at a higher volume without disturbing my neighbours. I connect them to my TV, laptop or phone. I have not experienced the distortion that other users have mentioned. I have found it best to have a high volume output from the TV/laptop/phone, and use the headphones to obtain the correct volume. There is a poor connection from the mains power to the base unit, and after a few years this becomes damaged and stops working. I am about to buy my third set of headphones. Overall I'm very pleased with this product.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone

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