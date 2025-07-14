Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Disponible en
cerrados con controladores de 32 mm
Supraurales
Azul y verde
Volumen limitado <85 dB
La sencilla banda sujetadora ergonómica es totalmente ajustable para que se adapte cómodamente a la cabeza de cualquier niño a medida que crece.
El neodimio es el mejor material para crear un potente campo magnético capaz de incrementar la sensibilidad de la bobina móvil del parlante, mejorar la respuesta de los graves y brindar un sonido puro y equilibrado.
El diseño sin tornillos y duradero permite extraer y colocar en su sitio las piezas de los auriculares de forma sencilla.
4.5
de 4
6
Reseñas
100%
ha recomendado este producto
audiophile80
14/07/2025
België
Sounds better than most headphones of €80
Our kids love the headphones. They look very good, look durable and above all beat many headphones in sound quality. Cannot match my Grado Sr80 and SR80x but the quality comes close, even more spacial, great detail, natural sound and very pleasing sound. Makes you want to listen more to it. It fitst perfectly on the head of our 3 and 5 year old but also on the head of an adult. I think most headphone producers should be ashamed that Philips is able to produce such a good sounding headphone for such a modest price. Without doubt sounds better than the (€80) Sony WH-CH720N we also own.
Ventajas
geluidskwaliteit, looks, stevigheid
Contras
geen
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SHK2000PK Kinderhoofdtelefoons
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SHK2000PK Kinderhoofdtelefoons
blauesband
13/02/2023
Deutschland
Sehr gut
Was mich besonders an diesem Kopfhörer begeistert, ist die automatische Abregelung der Lautstärke. Das schont die Ohren der Kinder. Hier habt ihr echt gut mitgedacht Philips! Er ist auch robust und hält einem Fall gut stand. Klang finde ich persönlich für den Preis super!
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SHK2000BL Kopfhörer für Kinder
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SHK2000BL Kopfhörer für Kinder
MichelleHomburg
10/08/2022
Deutschland
Hervorragend für Kinder
Was mit besonders an diesen Kopfhörern gefällt, das es automatisch eine Begrenzung der Lautstärke gibt. Somit werden die Ohren der Kinder geschützt. Des Weiteren ist der Kopfhörer sehr robust gebaut und hält einiges aus. Klanglich sind die Kinder sehr zufrieden, ich selbst habe es auch Mal ausprobiert und war überrascht von guten Klang.
Ventajas
Schutz vor zu lauter Musik, robust und klanglich super
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SHK2000BL Kopfhörer für Kinder
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SHK2000BL Kopfhörer für Kinder