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Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

Todas las series

  • Los mejores amigos de los niños
  • Los mejores amigos de los niños
  • Los mejores amigos de los niños
  • Los mejores amigos de los niños
  • Los mejores amigos de los niños
  • Los mejores amigos de los niños

Auriculares para niños

SHK2000BL/00

4.5
| (6) Reseñas | 100% ha recomendado este producto

Disponible en

Blue
Blue
Púrpura rosa
Púrpura rosa
Los mejores amigos de los niños
Los auriculares adecuados para introducir a los pequeños melómanos en el mundo del sonido. Sus graves claros y su divertido diseño se han personalizado para los niños en etapa de crecimiento y son lo suficientemente resistentes para adaptarse a cualquier situación. El limitador de volumen de 85 dB hace que la música sea divertida y segura.
Ver todos los beneficios

Tamaño adaptado para niños, limitación del volumen máximo

Los mejores amigos de los niños

  • cerrados con controladores de 32 mm

  • Supraurales

  • Azul y verde

  • Volumen limitado &lt;85 dB

Banda sujetadora ergonómica y ajustable que se adapta al crecimiento del niño

Banda sujetadora ergonómica y ajustable que se adapta al crecimiento del niño

La sencilla banda sujetadora ergonómica es totalmente ajustable para que se adapte cómodamente a la cabeza de cualquier niño a medida que crece.

Los parlantes con controlador de neodimio de 32 mm ofrecen un sonido puro y equilibrado

Los parlantes con controlador de neodimio de 32 mm ofrecen un sonido puro y equilibrado

El neodimio es el mejor material para crear un potente campo magnético capaz de incrementar la sensibilidad de la bobina móvil del parlante, mejorar la respuesta de los graves y brindar un sonido puro y equilibrado.

Diseño sin tornillos y duradero para una reproducción muy asidua

Diseño sin tornillos y duradero para una reproducción muy asidua

El diseño sin tornillos y duradero permite extraer y colocar en su sitio las piezas de los auriculares de forma sencilla.

Especificaciones técnicas

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Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

4.5

de 4

6

Reseñas

100%

ha recomendado este producto

4
3
1

14/07/2025

België

België

Sounds better than most headphones of €80

Our kids love the headphones. They look very good, look durable and above all beat many headphones in sound quality. Cannot match my Grado Sr80 and SR80x but the quality comes close, even more spacial, great detail, natural sound and very pleasing sound. Makes you want to listen more to it. It fitst perfectly on the head of our 3 and 5 year old but also on the head of an adult. I think most headphone producers should be ashamed that Philips is able to produce such a good sounding headphone for such a modest price. Without doubt sounds better than the (€80) Sony WH-CH720N we also own.

Ventajas

geluidskwaliteit, looks, stevigheid

Contras

geen

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SHK2000PK Kinderhoofdtelefoons

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SHK2000PK Kinderhoofdtelefoons

13/02/2023

Deutschland

Deutschland

Sehr gut

Was mich besonders an diesem Kopfhörer begeistert, ist die automatische Abregelung der Lautstärke. Das schont die Ohren der Kinder. Hier habt ihr echt gut mitgedacht Philips! Er ist auch robust und hält einem Fall gut stand. Klang finde ich persönlich für den Preis super!

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SHK2000BL Kopfhörer für Kinder

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SHK2000BL Kopfhörer für Kinder

10/08/2022

Deutschland

Deutschland

Hervorragend für Kinder

Was mit besonders an diesen Kopfhörern gefällt, das es automatisch eine Begrenzung der Lautstärke gibt. Somit werden die Ohren der Kinder geschützt. Des Weiteren ist der Kopfhörer sehr robust gebaut und hält einiges aus. Klanglich sind die Kinder sehr zufrieden, ich selbst habe es auch Mal ausprobiert und war überrascht von guten Klang.

Ventajas

Schutz vor zu lauter Musik, robust und klanglich super

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SHK2000BL Kopfhörer für Kinder

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SHK2000BL Kopfhörer für Kinder

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