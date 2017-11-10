Articles in  healthcare transformation

Sudin Kansakar shares his insights on how digital twin capability can help manage winter capacity.Más información
Egil Nilsen shares his insights on how the pandemic fast-tracked healthcare digital transformation, in this article on Key eHealth strategy learnings from the pandemic.Más información
Deb Thompson and Chris Comeau share insights on the migration of cardiovascular procedures to ASCsMás información
Angie Chisolm shares her insights on effectively using TQIP reports to prepare for trauma verification site visits.Más información
Renee Cecil shares her insights on nurse burnout, the effects of the pandemic on nurses, and how nurse leaders can reduce burnout.Más información
Brian Armstrong and Renee Cecil share insights on the strengthening the use of ESI to improve patient careMás información
John Davanzo shares lessons learned on emergency preparedness from COVID-19 and preparing for the futureMás información
Brian Armstrong was interviewed by HealthLeaders to share his insights on emergency preparedness and preparing for the future.Más información
Theresa Radeker discusses the importance of properly defining charges for specialized trauma care.Más información
Randy Loveless shares his insights on how healthcare leaders can lead a team through change successfullyMás información
Angie Chisolm discusses how to develop effective trauma corrective action plans that lead to long-term improvements.Más información
Lisa Manion, MD shares her insights on leveraging the strengths and value of providers at all ages.Más información
Lisa Pahl supported a team-based approach which helped implement effective alarm reduction interventions in an adult ICU. (gated article).Más información
Angie Chisolm discusses how to effectively document trauma loop closure.Más información
Discover nine lessons that can help you plan for a virtual site visitMás información
Interim leaders help stabilize an emergency department, keep staff engaged, and keep the unit running efficiently.Más información
Lowell Hardin shares insights on how EDs can leverage lean theories to increase efficiency in patient care.Más información
Will Stewart shares his insights on how healthcare institutions and their workforce can leverage unconditional positive regard to respond to situations of violence in high stress situations.Más información
Deb Thompson discusses what is required for the efficient management of a multi-disciplinary heart care team.Más información
Angie Chisolm shares her insights on how trauma programs can be a key driver of hospital financial performance if coding and billing are optimized.Más información
Marilyn Drone of St. Mary Medical Center discusses results of a Philips consulting project and how updating EHR templates to match staff workflows aids ED performanceMás información
Regardless of the specific performance improvement task – whether it’s improving patient and staff safety or providing more efficient care – the ultimate success of a project comes down to the team.Más información
What’s required to enable a successful HIT implementation in regards to performance management? JoAnn Lazarus shares her insights.Más información
Mary Beth Resimius shares her views on how healthcare providers can create a positive experience for patients and staff.Más información
JoAnn Lazarus shares her views on health IT’s effects on nurses and nurse burnout with Healthcare IT News.Más información
JoAnn Lazarus shares her insights on factors that determine whether consulting projects will have a lasting effect on a hospital's day-to-day operations.Más información
Dr Peadar O’Mórdha explains how we can improve healthcare performance by creating an environment that supports and motivates careers.Más información
Our consultants discuss how having a successful front-line ED nurse leader is vital to ensuring efficient and effective patient care.Más información
Rick McCraw discusses strategies to help health systems improve operational efficiency and how he and his team help clients achieve success.Más información
Read how data analytics and consulting helped improve ED operations and throughput and create a culture of accountability.Más información
Rick McCraw and Beth Fuller share strategies to enhance the patient experience in the ED.Más información
Giang Vu shares how strategic design delivers patient-centered health care and metrics that matter.Más información
Mark Feinberg discusses the unique challenges of implementing ED performance improvement practices.Más información
Werner Satter describes a 4-step philosophy on how to achieve patient-centered care.Más información
Debbie Slye discusses ways to improve stroke care across the clinical pathway.Más información
Egil Nilson describes how to forge successful healthcare partnerships based on dialogue.Más información
An increased focus on continuous performance improvement and shared accountability towards outcomesMás información
A framework for implementing a successful PHM programMás información
*Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Nuestro sitio se puede visualizar mejor con la última versión de Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome o Firefox.