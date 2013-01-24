Inicio
Managing the complexities of care delivery, today and in the future

Healthcare reform. Aging and increasingly complex patient populations. Growing economic constraints. Today’s hospitals and health systems operate under an unprecedented level of pressure – and must act decisively to address the immediate and long-term demands of care delivery in the face of these challenges.

"Forming a Healthcare Transformation Services business was a direct response to the complexities of care delivery everywhere. Our expertise will support providers in improving patient outcomes, delivering better value, expanding access to care and, ultimately, increating the future of healthcare.”

 

Frans van Houten

President & CEO Royal Philips

We see this as a unique opportunity to improve clinical and business fundamentals across the continuum of care. Our customized, patient-centric strategies and programs are designed to help healthcare leaders achieve sustainable, market-leading results in quality, access, cost, and patient and staff satisfaction.

No other healthcare consulting firm combines Philips’ legacy of clinical innovation and advanced healthcare analytics with custom services for performance improvement, healthcare experience, population health management and clinical education. Our unique insights and experience enable us to take an integrated approach to care optimization that is holistic, pragmatic and vendor-independent. Philips can be a total solutions partner in the transition to value-based care – for patients, staff, and the communities served.

 

Learn more about our Healthcare Transformation Services.

Final CEE consent

Clinical and Business Performance Improvement

Delivering enhanced performance through operational excellence

Continually driving improvements in clinical, operational, and financial results are hallmarks of today’s high-performance healthcare organization.

 

Solution Offerings

 

Operational performance improvement ›
Clinical process efficiency ›
Capital asset utilization and planning ›

Healthcare Experience Solutions

Healthcare Experience Solutions

Transforming the care experience for patients, their families, and their providers

Our solutions help transform the care environment into a comfortable and calming setting for patients, and an efficient and motivating workspace for staff.

Solution Offerings

 

Experience consulting ›
Ambient Experience room solutions ›

Population Health

Population Health

Strategies and solutions to enable and implement value-based care

As patient populations grow in complexity and diversity, healthcare systems are challenged to define strategies to care for specific, high-cost patient groups and conditions.

 

Solution Offerings

 

Strategic assessment ›
Clinical quality programs ›
People and process initiatives ›
Technology and data solutions ›

Managed Services

Managed Services

Addressing comprehensive technology needs for long-term success

Having a strategic partner committed to improving patient care through meaningful innovation can be a key differentiator for healthcare systems.

 

Solution Offerings


Managed equipment services ›

