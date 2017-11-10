Ambient Experience solutions help Children’s of Alabama create a calming X-ray room environment for patients and staff.Más información
Edgar van Zoelen and Angus Cameron provide their insights on how smart hospitals can play a pivotal role in the smart and connected healthcare system of the future.Más información
Learn how Philips performed a detailed analysis to help Gemeinschaftskrankenhaus Havelhöhe develop a sustainability roadmap.Más información
Our consultants helped optimize the footprint, increase clinical workflow efficiency, and enhance the care experience for both patients and staff of the planned facilities.Más información
Sudin Kansakar shares his insights on how digital twin capability can help manage winter capacity.Más información
Our trauma consultants help a Level II trauma center pass ACS verification survey.Más información
Angie Chisolm provides insight on the new ACS standards for surgical and medical specialists and documenting PIPS program effectiveness.Más información
This research paper provides a retrospective review in validation of patient-focused design concepts, and concludes that patients are looking for enhancements both outside of and within the cath lab.Más información
Discover how Chiba University Hospital teamed up with the Philips Ambient Experience team to deliver a dynamic lighting, projection, and sound solutions to help provide a calming and engaging environment for patients and an efficient workplace for staff in the MRI rooms.Más información
Egil Nilsen shares his insights on how the pandemic fast-tracked healthcare digital transformation, in this article on Key eHealth strategy learnings from the pandemic.Más información
A team approach to improving the acoustical environmentMás información
Angie Chisolm explains how to keep PI efforts on track by revising your PI planMás información
Learn how Children’s Health in Dallas partnered with Philips to tackle the pediatric mental health crisis.Más información
Amsterdam UMC will combine two cath lab departments into a single location. Philips consultants helped translate their vision for better heart care into a concept design, floor plan and a 3D animation of their new cath lab department.Más información
Deb Thompson and Chris Comeau share insights on the migration of cardiovascular procedures to ASCsMás información
Radiology workflow improvements to provide efficient quality of careMás información
Adrz hospital engaged Philips consultants to help develop new processes and work agreements in their emergency department to cope with peak volumes, resulting in 22% increase in direct bedding, 21% decrease in patient waiting time and a 5 min reduction in turnaround time per patient.Más información
Angie Chisolm shares her insights on effectively using TQIP reports to prepare for trauma verification site visits.Más información
Ambient Experience and the Vereos Digital PET/CT help achieve exceptional images while reducing radiation dose.Más información
Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute uses Philips Ambient Experience to help a COVID-19 patient through a cardiac MRIMás información
Renee Cecil shares her insights on nurse burnout, the effects of the pandemic on nurses, and how nurse leaders can reduce burnout.Más información
Clinical consultants assessed processes and helped implement effective change for improved patient throughput and $1.7m cost savings over 3 monthsMás información
Philips provides the latest insights into how you can reduce negative feelings and their impact on your radiology examinations and operations.Más información
Brian Armstrong and Renee Cecil share insights on the strengthening the use of ESI to improve patient careMás información
Discover effective solutions to common trauma PI problems.Más información
John Davanzo, Dale Roberts and Wendy Cantrell partner to improve telemetry monitoring and alarm management processesMás información
John Davanzo shares lessons learned on emergency preparedness from COVID-19 and preparing for the futureMás información
Clinical consultants identify various opportunities to improve telemetry and alarm management processes.Más información
Philips helped Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf optimize its OR capacity and increase staff satisfaction resulting in 1400 more surgeries, 77% reduced downtime in the central OR and improved staff satisfaction.Más información
A review of the challenges and opportunities for improvement in the delivery of behavioral health care in the emergency department.Más información
Brian Armstrong was interviewed by HealthLeaders to share his insights on emergency preparedness and preparing for the future.Más información
Imaging experts from Phoenix Children's Hospital share their experience with the digital PET/CT scanner and Ambient Experience.Más información
Theresa Radeker discusses the importance of properly defining charges for specialized trauma care.Más información
Trauma financial assessments show that there is money to be found in nearly every situation. Whatever the trauma center level, opportunities exist.Más información
Randy Loveless shares his insights on how healthcare leaders can lead a team through change successfullyMás información
Angie Chisolm discusses how to develop effective trauma corrective action plans that lead to long-term improvements.Más información
Mel Allen explains how optimized imaging services can further support the Quadruple Aim.Más información
Delivering alarm management performance improvement expertise to reduce non-actionable alarmsMás información
Performance improvement strategies for improve telemetry utilization for decreased LOS and increased capacityMás información
Discover how Peggy Clifton and Julie Lawler collaborated to positively impact patient throughput across the surgical continuumMás información
Performance improvement consulting implements capacity management improvements in bed assignment and workflowMás información
Lisa Manion, MD shares her insights on leveraging the strengths and value of providers at all ages.Más información
Philips helped the cardiology department at the Reinier de Graaf Hospital to improve throughput of clinical cardiology patients, resulting in a 57% decrease of admission freezes for the Chest Pain Center** and patients go home an hour earlier.Más información
During this webinar, Philips will discuss trauma-informed care from a historical perspective and the traditional use of trauma-informed care in hospitals.Más información
Trauma consulting conducts financial performance evaluation to optimize billing and increase revenue.Más información
Improving the culture and employee engagement to support process improvement in an emergency departmentMás información
Hear how Lisa Pahl and Melinda Jamil of AAH collaborated to implement alarm changes and reduce non-actionable alarms.Más información
Performance improvement consultants developed processes and strategies to enhance surgical services.Más información
