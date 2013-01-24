Buscar términos
Experimente la productividad de radiografía digital premium, con salas de alto rendimiento y salas flexibles a través de una configuración de emergencia de vanguardia. Seleccione la configuración idónea para sus aplicaciones, flujo de trabajo y presupuesto
Solicitar contacto
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Contraste similar a cuadrícula
sala de emergencia DigitalDiagnost
sala de pecho DigitalDiagnost
Detector portátil inalámbrico ligero
Compártalo como guste
Eleva – la plataforma común
UNIQUE - excelente procesamiento de imagen
Motorización de sala DR total
Sala de alto rendimiento DigitalDiagnost
sala flex DigitalDiagnost
sala de valor DigitalDiagnost
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand