Inicio
Philips - Haz clic aquí para ir a la página de inicio

Buscar términos

DigitalDiagnost Soluciones digitales de radiografía

DigitalDiagnost

Soluciones digitales de radiografía

Buscar productos similares

Experimente la productividad de radiografía digital premium, con salas de alto rendimiento y salas flexibles a través de una configuración de emergencia de vanguardia. Seleccione la configuración idónea para sus aplicaciones, flujo de trabajo y presupuesto

Contáctenos

Galería media

Caracteristicas
Contraste similar a cuadrícula || Tailor-made solutions to fit c

Contraste similar a cuadrícula

Cuando realiza exámenes DR sin cuadrícula, Philips SkyFlow produce imágenes con contraste similar a cuadrícula. Reduce el efecto de la radiación difusa para exámenes de pecho al lado de la cama sin cuadrícula
sala de emergencia DigitalDiagnost || Efficient procedures

sala de emergencia DigitalDiagnost

Si su sala de emergencia está llena de gente, máquinas y cables, necesita una solución DR directa que funcione. Incorpore un sistema DR inalámbrico premium Philips para trabajos críticos en sus quirófanos, salas de recuperación y centros de trauma. Sólo con una suspensión de techo motorizada y un SkyPlate, hay más espacio para el equipo de emergencia y más espacio alrededor del paciente.
sala de pecho DigitalDiagnost || Enhanced patient comfort

sala de pecho DigitalDiagnost

Normalmente, usted debe poner a muchos pacientes en su sala de radiografía digital de pecho. Y, usualmente, la utiliza como solución de apoyo para su sala DR principal. Con la sala de pecho DigitalDiagnost DR puede realizar de forma rápida el rango completo de examenes torácicos incluyendo exposiciones en la cama y silla de ruedas. Esta sala también puede utilizarse como una sala de radiografía digital musculoesquelética versátil. Puede realizar exámenes vertebrales, craneales y de otras extremidades.
Detector portátil inalámbrico ligero || Tailor-made solutions to fit c

Detector portátil inalámbrico ligero

Los tamaños grandes y chicos de SkyPlate funcionan como un valor mejorado del flujo de trabajo en sus salas DR Philips y con la unidad móvil digital de Philips. El peso ligero de SkyPlate establece un estándar en la industria para utilizarlo cuando lo necesite - fijo o portátil.
Compártalo como guste || Tailor-made solutions to fit c

Compártalo como guste

Las combinaciones para compartir de DR SkyPlate le permiten utilizar de forma eficiente su presupuesto y personalizar la implantación de sus detectores DR. El rango de aplicación especializado de Philips SkyPlate pequeño permite que pueda aplicarse en diferentes salas DR y con una unidad DR móvil. Utilice Philips SkyPlate grande para exámenes libres en distintas áreas o insértelo en soportes verticales o bandejas de la mesa.
Eleva – la plataforma común || Tailor-made solutions to fit c

Eleva – la plataforma común

Premium Eleva facilita la continuidad del flujo de trabajo y la comunicación de redes. Plataforma común, rápida para aprender y utilizar. Diseñada para agilizar a su departamento de radiología. Ofrece una cantidad de herramientas inteligentes como exposición optimizada y ajustes de fluoroscopía y procesamiento de imagen instantáneo.
UNIQUE - excelente procesamiento de i... || Tailor-made solutions to fit c

UNIQUE - excelente procesamiento de imagen

Procesamiento de imagen UNIQUE (mejora de calidad de imagen unificada). Imágenes excelentes y uniformes para todas las áreas anatómicas. UNIQUE es compatible con cada enlace de la cadena de imagen, armoniza el contraste y mejora los detalles
Motorización de sala DR total || Tailor-made solutions to fit c

Motorización de sala DR total

Con la motorización de sala completa puede posicionar de forma automática el detector y el tubo alrededor de sus pacientes para liberar su flujo de trabajo de examinación DigitalDiagnost DR. Los pacientes inmóviles particularmente valoran la oportunidad de permanecer en la sala DR entre proyecciones. El rastreo automático del tubo y la colimación, así como la alineación automática del tubo y el detector colocan a los pacientes en lugar de la tecnología en el centro.
Sala de alto rendimiento DigitalDiagn... || Tailor-made solutions to fit c

Sala de alto rendimiento DigitalDiagnost

En la sala de alto rendimiento DigitalDiagnost, puede realizar exámenes cómodamente en más de 250 pacientes al día. Gracias a la motorización de 5 ejes de la suspensión del techo y el soporte fijo o vertical móvil. El soporte vertical móvil sobresale en exámenes de una posición vertical sobresaliente, lateral-transversal y debajo de la mesa. Con la motorización completa, puede cambiar rápidamente de exámenes de mesa a exámenes de pecho sin tener que mover al paciente.
sala flex DigitalDiagnost || Tailor-made solutions to fit c

sala flex DigitalDiagnost

El detector simple de la sala flex DigitalDiagnost con suspensión automática en el techo, soporte vertical móvil y mesa suspendida de un solo lado con manivela pone cada parte del paciente en el rango de exposición. Puede reducir el reposicionamiento del paciente y ganar libertad de aplicación con ajustes casi predefinidos e ilimitados del tubo y el detector montado en el brazo flexible del soporte móvil.
sala de valor DigitalDiagnost || Tailor-made solutions to fit c

sala de valor DigitalDiagnost

Equipada con bandejas SkyPlate y detector SkyPlate, la sala de valor DigitalDiagnost es una entrada inteligente hacia el mundo de radiografía digital premium o funciona como una sala DR adicional. Descubra los beneficios premium de Philips como el procesamiento de imagen UNIQUE renovado y la interfaz intuitiva de usuario Eleva. Mueva la SkyPlate grande entre la mesa y el soporte vertical, cada uno con una bandeja SkyPlate integrada, y utilicelo para exposiciones libres también.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
¿Es usted profesional sanitario?
No olvide seleccionar la casilla
Validar Cancelar

Aviso:

La información incluida en esta página web está dirigida a profesionales de la salud.