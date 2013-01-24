Inicio
CX50 Compact cardiovascular ultrasound system

CX50 xMATRIX

Compact cardiovascular ultrasound system

Premium technologies bring a new level of image quality to compact ultrasound so performance isn't sacrificed for portability. Designed for critical study requirements and big system performance everywhere you need it.

Caracteristicas
PureWave

Excelencia en el diagnóstico

CX50 ofrece un extraordinario rendimiento que facilita más que nunca la adquisición de imágenes con sistemas portátiles. Philips ha incluido tecnologías vanguardistas clínicamente contrastadas en una plataforma de gran movilidad. Este ecógrafo se adapta a su flujo de trabajo y necesidades, gracias al diseño intuitivo de sus herramientas, independientemente de si se encuentra en una unidad de cuidados intensivos, en la cabecera del paciente o en una ubicación remota.
DICOM alámbrica e inalámbrica

DICOM alámbrica e inalámbrica para conexión a cualquier entorno

El sistema CX50 incluye un monitor de alta resolución para una visualización excelente en los entornos portátiles más difíciles y su arranque rápido permite iniciar los estudios de manera inmediata. La conexión DICOM alámbrica e inalámbrica ofrece flexibilidad para conectar con el sistema PACS. También se pueden exportar los datos a DVD y dispositivos de almacenamiento USB con visor DICOM integrado.
Programa de cuantificación QLAB

Software de cuantificación QLAB para ampliar la información de diagnóstico

El sistema CX50 ofrece funciones de evaluación y análisis mediante el software Q-Apps de QLAB: cuantificación del movimiento cardiaco con tecnología "speckle tracking" (CMQ), cuantificación de la válvula mitral (MVN), evaluación del grosor íntima-media (IMT) y región de interés (ROI)
Ecografía portátil

Ecografía portátil cuando se precisa rapidez

En los exámenes realizados con dispositivos portátiles, la obtención de datos de diagnóstico claros se complica a causa de numerosos factores. Ahora puede conseguir la calidad de imagen que necesita para una mayor fiabilidad de diagnóstico siempre que lo necesite. Lleve el sistema CX50 donde se encuentren los pacientes (áreas quirúrgicas, UCC y UCI, paritorios, centros satelite asi como examenes de screening en las salas de urgencias o quirófanos, UCI neonatal y UCI pediátrica). La calidad de imagen del sistema CX50 lo convierte en el sistema ideal para pacientes en estado crítico, allí donde haya restricciones de espacio y equipo, y en aquellos casos en los que se precise una respuesta rápida.
Formación de haces digital de banda ancha

Ecografía de vanguardia para cardiología intervencionista

Como líder reconocido en ecocardiografía, Philips sigue aportando innovaciones científicas que amplían el campo de la ecografía a nuevas áreas clínicas. Ahora, los sistemas portátiles ya disponen del excelente rendimiento diseñado en un principio para los laboratorios de cateterismo y los quirófanos híbridos.
Configuración en carro

Configuración en carro para mayor movilidad

Gracias al carro del sistema CX50 podrá moverse con facilidad y maniobrar sin esfuerzo por el hospital. El sistema y el carro forman un único equipo ergonómico, elegante, ligero y ajustable en altura. Puede girarlo y bloquearlo para que la colocación sea rápida allí donde necesite un rendimiento de primera calidad. Se trata de la solución ideal para entornos reducidos como la UCI y la cabecera.
SonoCT

Imágenes de alta calidad para cirugía

El sistema CX50 es idóneo para diversos entornos quirúrgicos. Su tamaño, manejabilidad, facilidad de uso, así como su magnífico rendimiento en la obtención de imágenes hacen de él un sistema inmejorable. El TEE 3D en tiempo real y la cuantificación exhaustiva, ponen a su disposición herramientas para la planificación, monitorización y valoración de procedimientos quirúrgicos cardíacos.
SmartExam

Reducción del tiempo de examen hasta en un 50%

Los protocolos SmartExam son guías personalizadas y fáciles de usar que ayudan a realizar estudios completos de un paciente. El menú de la pantalla le guía a través de las vistas necesarias para un tipo de examen específico, introduce automáticamente las anotaciones y genera los informes. Ahorra tiempo, reduce la repetición de movimientos y aumenta la eficiencia y uniformidad de los exámenes.
Asa integrada

Asa integrada para transporte del sistema CX50 a cualquier lugar

Para situaciones que demandan la máxima portabilidad, el modelo CX50 es completamente funcional con las dimensiones de un ordenador portátil y un asa integrada que facilita su transporte. Ahora podrá desplazarse allí donde se necesiten respuestas rápidas con un equipo mucho más últil, un sistema con un rendimiento de primera calidad.
XRES

Excelente rendimiento con todos los pacientes

La atención de los pacientes más pequeños, en la UCI neonatal y la UCI pediátrica, plantea muchas dificultades, aunque la posibilidad de acceder a un sistema ecográfico de excepcional rendimiento no es una de ellas. El compacto sistema CX50 se puede desplazar sin problemas alrededor de la cabecera, cuna o incubadora sin provocar interferencias con el equipo de soporte.
Cómoda maleta de transporte

Cómoda maleta de transporte para exploración en ubicaciones remotas

El sistema CX50 es la solución ideal para los entornos múltiples. Con la cómoda maleta con ruedas podrá transportar fácilmente el CX50 a otras ubicaciones remotas. Ahora, con nuestra imagen de alta calidad, el personal clínico podrá prestar sus servicios en centros de especialidades para sus exámenes cardiovasculares.
