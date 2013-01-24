Premium technologies bring a new level of image quality to compact ultrasound so performance isn't sacrificed for portability. Designed for critical study requirements and big system performance everywhere you need it.
Solicitar contacto
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Excelencia en el diagnóstico
DICOM alámbrica e inalámbrica para conexión a cualquier entorno
Software de cuantificación QLAB para ampliar la información de diagnóstico
QLAB quantification software to expand diagnostic information
Ecografía portátil cuando se precisa rapidez
Portable ultrasound when fast action is needed
Ecografía de vanguardia para cardiología intervencionista
On cart configuration for easy mobility
Configuración en carro para mayor movilidad
Imágenes de alta calidad para cirugía
Reducción del tiempo de examen hasta en un 50%
Integrated handle for carrying your CX50 everywhere
Asa integrada para transporte del sistema CX50 a cualquier lugar
Excelente rendimiento con todos los pacientes
Cómoda maleta de transporte para exploración en ubicaciones remotas
Convenient travel case for scanning at remote locations
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand