CX50 Sistema de ultrasonido de imagen general

CX50

Sistema de ultrasonido de imagen general

Las tecnologías premium traen un nuevo nivel de calidad de imagen para ultrasonidos compactos de modo que no se sacrifica el rendimiento por la portabilidad. Diseñado para requisitos de estudios críticos y un gran rendimiento del sistema en donde lo necesite.

Caracteristicas
PureWave || Premium performance everywhere

PureWave en cualquier lugar

La tecnología PureWave representa el avance más grande en material de transductor de piezas eléctricas en 40 años. Los cristales puros y uniformes de PureWave son 85% más eficientes que el material de piezas eléctricas convencional, lo que resulta en un rendimiento excepcional. Esta tecnología permite la penetración mejorada en pacientes técnicamente difíciles con un solo transductor para resolución detallada excelente
Cuantificación QLAB || Breakthrough workflow solution

Expande la información de diagnóstico

El CX50 ofrece capacidades de evaluación y análisis con QLAB’s Q‐Apps: GI 3D cuantificación (GI 3DQ), zona de interés (ROI), evaluación media de la íntima (IMT), cuantificación de movimiento cardiaco con tecnología de rastreo de partículas (CMQ), cuantificación de deformidad (SQ) e imágenes MicroVascular (MVI)
Ultrasonido portátil (intro) || Extreme portability

Ultrasonido portátil cuando se requiere una acción rápida.

Obtener datos de diagnóstico de los exámenes portátiles es complicado por muchos factores. Ahora puede tener la calidad de imagen que requiere para poseer seguridad en el diagnóstico cuando lo necesite. Lleve el CX50 a sus pacientes - en el sitio quirúrgico, CCU e ICU, clínicas móviles y eventos de selección y en ED y quirófano, y en NICU o PICU. La calidad de imagen de CX50 lo hace la elección ideal para sus pacientes críticamente enfermos, cuando el espacio y el equipo limitan el acceso y las respuestas rápidas son necesarias.
Formación de haz || Premium performance everywhere

Formación de haz de banda ancha digital en un compacto

El CX50 combina las capacidades de banda ancha de un formador de haz digital con las señales de banda ancha producidas por los transductores PureWave. Ahora incluso en un sistema compacto, se capturan, preservan y visualizan las firmas de tejido completo. El nivel de la calidad de imagen es excepcional, lo que le permite apreciar por completo los detalles anatómicos sutiles.
DICOM alámbrico e inalámbrico || Breakthrough workflow solution

Ultrasonido compacto diseñado para cualquier entorno

El sistema CX50 cuenta con un monitor de alta resolución para la visualización mejorada en entornos difíciles, y el arranque rápido del sistema permite que comience rápidamente sus estudios. DICOM alámbrico e inalámbrico permite flexibilidad cuando se conecta a su PACS. También puede exportar sus datos con DVD y USB con DICOM integrado
En el carrito || Extreme portability

En el carrito

El carrito CX50 permite movilidad y maniobra sin esfuerzo a través del hospital. El sistema y el carrito se combinan de forma ergonómica en una unidad que es delgada, ligera y con panel ajustable. Puede subirse y bloquearse de modo que se configura rápido cuando necesita rendimiento premium de ultrasonido. Es la solución para los exámenes de sus pacientes en áreas confinadas, tales como ER, CCU, NICU, OR o al lado de la cama.
SonoCT || Premium performance everywhere

SonoCT lleva un nuevo nivel de calidad a ultrasonido compacto

Los protocolos guiados por sistema facilitan la captura de visualizaciones requeridas para sus estudios. Los protocolos SmartExam han probado clínicamente la reducción del examen por hasta 50% al reducir las pulsaciones en teclado y alerta si omitió visualizaciones
SmartExam || Breakthrough workflow solution

Reduce el tiempo de examen en hasta 50%

Los protocolos SmartExam son guías personalizables fáciles de utilizar que le ayudan a realizar estudios completos en cada paciente. El menú en pantalla lo guía a través de las vistas requeridas para un tipo de examen específico, ingresa anotaciones de forma automática y genera su reporte. Ahorra tiempo, reduce los movimientos repetidos y aumenta la eficiencia y uniformidad de los exámenes.
Transporte manual || Extreme portability

Rendimiento premium en el sitio de cirugía

Con la búsqueda siempre presente de más datos de imagen, es lógico que los médicos los quieran durante los procedimientos. Y pueden tenerlo todo, el ultrasonido proporciona vistas en tiempo real sin accesar equipo grande o someter a los pacientes a radiación adicional.
XRES || Premium performance everywhere

XRES lleva un nuevo nivel de calidad a ultrasonido compacto

El procesamiento de imagen adaptada XRES avanzada reduce las partículas, neblinas y desorden, lo que resulta en imágenes casi libres de ruido, con calidad excelente y definición de los brodes. Cuando SonoCT y XRES tabajan en conjunto, las más sutiles características de diagnóstico se mejoran, lo que hace más fácil lograr elevadas imágenes clínicas en estudios portátiles.
Posprocesamiento || Breakthrough workflow solution

Exámenes de ajuste fino con datos nativos activos

El sistema CX50 almacena datos nativos lo que le da la capacidad de ajustar casi todos los parámetros de escaneo en imágenes simples, videos y datos Doppler y 2D almacenados. Las imágenes pueden reajustarse durante o después del examen, lo que mejora los detalles del diagnóstico, y hace más cortos los tiempos de examinación.
Desplazamiento remoto || Extreme portability

Desplazamiento remoto

El sistema CX50 es la solución ideal para apoyo en varios sitios. Con su estuche de transporte, puede tomar fácilmente el CX50 a lugares clínicos lejanos. Ahora, el personal clínico puede apoyar oficinas satelitales, eventos de selección y servicios móviles con imagenes premium.
Rendimiento premium en el sitio de ci... || Premium performance everywhere

Rendimiento premium en el sitio de cirugía

El CX50 es compatible con transductores diseñados específicamente para procedimientos quirúrgicos vasculares y abdominales, lo que lleva el rendimiento premium hacia el quirófano y extiende el valor clínico del sistema. El tamaño del sistema y su maniobrabilidad lo hacen ideal para el espacio confinado en el quirófano, y su rendimiento sorprendente permite la exploración confiable de imágenes dentro de los sitios de incisión.

