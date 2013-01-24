Inicio
CX50 Sistema de ultrasonido vascular

CX50

Sistema de ultrasonido vascular

Las tecnologías premium llevan a un nuevo nivel de calidad de imagen al ultrasonido compacto, de modo que no se sacrifica el rendimiento por la portabilidad. Diseñado para requisitos de estudios críticos y gran rendimiento del sistema donde lo necesite.

PureWave || Premium performance everywhere

PureWave en cualquier lugar

La tecnología PureWave representa el avance más grande en material de transductor de piezas eléctricas en 40 años. Los cristales puros y uniformes de PureWave son 85% más eficientes que el material de piezas eléctricas convencional, lo que resulta en un rendimiento excepcional. Esta tecnología permite la penetración mejorada en pacientes técnicamente difíciles con un solo transductor para resolución detallada excelente
Software de cuantificación QLAB || Breakthrough workflow solution

Expande la información de diagnóstico

El CX50 ofrece capacidades de evaluación y análisis con QLAB’s Q‐Apps: GI 3D cuantificación (GI 3DQ), zona de interés (ROI), evaluación de grosor de la capa íntima media (IMT), cuantificación de movimiento cardiaco con tecnología de rastreo de partículas (CMQ), cuantificación de deformidad (SQ) e imágenes MicroVascular (MVI)
Ultrasonido portátil (intro) || Extreme portability

Ultrasonido portátil cuando se requiere una acción rápida.

Obtener datos de diagnóstico de los exámenes portátiles es complicado por muchos factores. Ahora puede tener la calidad de imagen que requiere para seguridad en el diagnóstico cuando lo necesite. Lleve el CX50 a sus pacientes - en el sitio quirúrgico, CCU e ICU, clínicas móviles y eventos de selección y en ED y quirófano, y en NICU o PICU. La calidad de imagen de CX50 lo hace la elección ideal para sus pacientes críticamente enfermos, cuando el espacio y el equipo limitan el acceso y las respuestas rápidas son necesarias.
Formación de haz || Premium performance everywhere

Formación de haz de banda ancha digital en un compacto

El CX50 combina las capacidades de banda ancha de un formador de haz digital con las señales de banda ancha producidas por los transductores PureWave. Ahora incluso en un sistema compacto, se capturan, preservan y visualizan las firmas de tejido completo. El nivel de la calidad de imagen es excepcional, lo que le permite apreciar por completo los detalles anatómicos sutiles.
DICOM alámbrico e inalámbrico || Breakthrough workflow solution

Ultrasonido compacto diseñado para cualquier entorno

El sistema CX50 cuenta con un monitor de alta resolución para la visualización mejorada en entornos portátiles difíciles, y el arranque rápido del sistema permite que comience rápidamente sus estudios. DICOM alámbrico e inalámbrico permite flexibilidad cuando se conecta a su PACS. También puede exportar sus datos con DVD y USB con DICOM integrado
En el carrito || Extreme portability

La libertad de escanear donde sea

El carrito CX50 permite movilidad y maniobrabilidad sin esfuerzo a través del hospital. El sistema y el carrito se combinan de forma ergonómica en una unidad que es delgada, ligera y con peso ajustable. Puede subirse y bloquearse de modo que se configura rápido cuando necesita rendimiento premium de ultrasonido. Es la solución para los exámenes de sus pacientes en áreas confinadas, tales como CCU o al lado de la cama.
SonoCT || Premium performance everywhere

SonoCT lleva un nuevo nivel de calidad a ultrasonido compacto

SonoCT es una tecnología premium clínicamente probada que adquiere hasta nueve líneas de visión y combina las imágenes individuales en una imagen clara bien definida en tiempo real. SonoCT muestra niveles sorprendentes de diferenciación de tejido que casi no tienen artefactos.
SmartExam || Breakthrough workflow solution

Reduce el tiempo de examen en hasta 50%

Los protocolos SmartExam son guías personalizables fáciles de utilizar que le ayudan a realizar estudios completos en cada paciente. El menú en pantalla lo guía a través de las vistas requeridas para un tipo de examen específico, ingresa anotaciones de forma automática y genera su reporte. Ahorra tiempo, reduce los movimientos repetidos y aumenta la eficiencia y uniformidad de los exámenes.
Transporte manual || Extreme portability

Mango integrado para llevar a donde sea su CX50

Para situaciones que requieren lo mejor en portabilidad, el CX50 es un sistema de ultrasonido completamente funcional del tamaño de una laptop con un mango integrado para facilitar su transporte. Ahora puede navegar con un nuevo nivel de utilidad y aprovechar el rendimiento premium cuando requiere respuestas rápidas.
XRES || Premium performance everywhere

XRES lleva un nuevo nivel de calidad a ultrasonido compacto

El procesamiento de imagen adaptada XRES avanzada reduce las partículas, neblinas y desorden, lo que resulta en imágenes casi libres de ruido, con calidad excelente y definición de los brodes. Cuando SonoCT y XRES trabajan en conjunto, las más sutiles características de diagnóstico se mejoran, lo que hace más fácil lograr elevadas imágenes clínicas en estudios portátiles.
Posprocesamiento || Breakthrough workflow solution

Exámenes de ajuste fino con datos nativos activos

El sistema CX50 almacena datos acústicos nativos activos lo que le da la capacidad de ajustar casi todos los parámetros de escaneo en imágenes simples, videos y datos Doppler y 2D almacenados. Las imágenes pueden reajustarse durante o después del examen, lo que mejora los detalles del diagnóstico, y hace tiempos más cortos de examinación.
Desplazamiento remoto || Extreme portability

Estuche conveniente de transporte para escanear en lugares lejanos

El sistema CX50 es la solución ideal para apoyo en varios sitios. Con su estuche de transporte, puede tomar fácilmente el CX50 a lugares clínicos lejanos. Ahora, el personal clínico puede apoyar oficinas satelitales, eventos de selección y servicios móviles con imagenes premium.

Documentación

Folleto (1)

Folleto

