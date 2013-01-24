El sistema de ultrasonido Philips Sparq facilita el escaneo e interpretación de imágenes de ultrasonido de calidad en ICU, de modo que puede trabajar rápido y con facilidad, lo que le brinda más tiempo para enfocarse en sus pacientes
Solicitar contacto
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Philips Sparq es fácil de aprender y fácil de utilizar
Panel de control sellado que permite una limpieza fácil
Diseño ergonómico facilitar su uso en entornos complejos
Aplicaciones clínicas abundantes para una variedad de necesidades ED
Modo Symplicity simplifica sus controles en el sistema
Elaboración de informes remota
Orientación fácil del procedimiento para una operación fácil y eficiente
Diseño ergonómico para facilitar el uso en entornos desafiantes
SonoCT y XRES mejoran la calidad de imagen y reducen el ruido
Adaptador multipuerto para cambiar los transductores facilmente
Battery operation saves time
Guía de procedimientos sencilla
La operación de la batería ahorra tiempo
Los sistemas SonoCT y XRES mejoran la calidad de imagen y reducen el ruido
Multiport adapter for easily switching transducers
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand