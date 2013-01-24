Inicio
Sparq Sistema de ultrasonido

Sparq

Sistema de ultrasonido

El sistema de ultrasonido Philips Sparq facilita el escaneo e interpretación de imágenes de ultrasonido de calidad en ICU, de modo que puede trabajar rápido y con facilidad, lo que le brinda más tiempo para enfocarse en sus pacientes

Caracteristicas
Modo Symplicity

Philips Sparq es fácil de aprender y fácil de utilizar

Para facilitar el escaneo, Sparq cuenta con el modo Simplicity, una solución de un solo toque que muestra sólo las funciones de ultrasonido que utiliza con mayor frecuencia
Panel de control sellado

Panel de control sellado que permite una limpieza fácil

Sparq cuenta con un panel de control de vidrio templado, fácil de limpiar y sellado que permite una limpieza fácil.
Diseño ergonómico

Diseño ergonómico facilitar su uso en entornos complejos

El sistema Sparq, de altura ajustable y tamaño compacto, incorpora un monitor de 17" sobre un brazo articulado, que facilita una colocación ergonómica incluso en los entornos clínicos más difíciles. Easy clip, nuestra innovadora solución de gestión de cables, evita que los cables sueltos se enreden. Puede utilizar el lector de códigos de barras opcional para obtener información sobre el paciente a partir del código de barras generado por el hospital, de forma que aumente la eficiencia y se reduzcan los errores de introducción de datos.
Aplicaciones clínicas abundantes

Aplicaciones clínicas abundantes para una variedad de necesidades ED

Con una amplia variedad de transductores y características, Sparq es compatible con una matriz de aplicaciones clínicas y procedimientos con calidad de imagen sorprendente para varios pacientes con una amplia gama de constitución corporal. Las aplicaciones compatibles incluyen: adquisición de imagen cardiaca y TEE, pulmonar, acceso vascular, abdomen, musculoesquelético, FAST, nervioso, ocular, superficial y pélvica
Elaboración de informes remota

Elaboración de informes remota

La función de elaboración de informes remota* de Sparq ofrece al profesional sanitario acceso remoto al sistema de gestión de datos Telexy Qpath™**. Esta función permite interactuar con las imágenes y las hojas de trabajo de Qpath directamente en el sistema Sparq. Al poder completar y aprobar informes de exploraciones en el punto de cuidados, mejora exponencialmente la productividad en el servicio de urgencias.
Orientación fácil del procedimiento

Orientación fácil del procedimiento para una operación fácil y eficiente

Sparq cuenta con tecnología que facilita la realización de una amplia variedad de procedimientos. La visualización de aguja mejora la presentación de la aguja sin degradar la imagen circundante. Los transductores L12-4 y C6-2 tienen una marca de línea central para facilitar los procedimientos fuera del plano. Y una cuadrícula en la pantalla y marcadores de profundidad que proporcionan un objetivo visual, distancia y cálculo de profundidad.
SonoCT y XRES

SonoCT y XRES mejoran la calidad de imagen y reducen el ruido

Compone varios ángulos en tiempo real, SonoCT proporciona una imagen con calidad alta de imagen extraordinaria. SonoCT reduce de forma significativa muchos de los artefactos que son inherentes en el ultrasonido convencional y XRES crea imágenes casi sin ruido, con calidad de imagen sorprendente y definición de bordes.
Adaptador multipuerto

Adaptador multipuerto para cambiar los transductores facilmente

Sparq cuenta con un adaptador multipuerto que permite conectar hasta tres transductores de imagen en el sistema al mismo tiempo, de modo que puede cambiar fácilmente los transductores a la mitad del examen.
Operación de la batería

La operación de la batería ahorra tiempo

En el departamento de emergencia, las características de operación de batería e "instant on" facilitan la evaluación rápida cuando el tiempo es crucial de modo que pueda realizar varios exámenes sin apagar el sistema.
