“The Sparq is, without a doubt, the best all-round point-of-care ultrasound machine I've had the pleasure of using. The image quality is excellent for a portable machine, battery life is solid, the user interface is easy to use, and keep clean. The machine itself is light, maneuverable and very user friendly.”
Dr. Justin Bowra, Emergency Physician, Sydney NSW
“We have now been using the Sparq for 3 months. The echo image reproduction is possibly the best in its class at the present moment, an area of point of care imaging where this class of machines normally fail. The simplicity mode reduces the angst of beginners in ultrasound yet allowing advanced users to continue to get as much out of the system as required. The battery life is impressive and allows for significant mobility in an ED setting.”
Dr. Ash Mukherjee, Emergency Physician, Armadale W.A
“Sparq puts Philips image quality into a compact, affordable package that is designed for use at the point of care. Innovations like a large articulated screen, embedded wireless capabilities and long battery life allow it to be used effectively at the bedside. The glass touch control panel is intuitive to use and button-free, which allows for easy cleaning.”
Christopher Moore, MD, RDMS, RDCS Yale School of Medicine (Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Director of Emergency Ultrasound Section, Director of Emergency Ultrasound Fellowship)