Sparq Sistema de ultrasonido

Sparq

Sistema de ultrasonido

El sistema de ultrasonido Philips Sparq facilita el escaneo e interpretación de imágenes de ultrasonido de calidad en ICU, de modo que puede trabajar rápido y con facilidad, lo que le brinda más tiempo para enfocarse en sus pacientes

Caracteristicas
Modo Symplicity || Ease of Use

Philips Sparq es fácil de aprender y fácil de utilizar

Para facilitar el escaneo, Sparq cuenta con el modo Simplicity, una solución de un solo toque que muestra sólo las funciones de ultrasonido que utiliza con mayor frecuencia
Panel de control sellado || Clinical Excellence

Panel de control sellado que permite una limpieza fácil

Sparq cuenta con un panel de control de vidrio templado, fácil de limpiar y sellado que permite una limpieza fácil.
Aplicaciones clínicas abundantes || Environmental fit

Aplicaciones clínicas abundantes para una variedad de necesidades ED

Con una amplia variedad de transductores y características, Sparq es compatible con una matriz de aplicaciones clínicas y procedimientos con calidad de imagen sorprendente para varios pacientes con una amplia gama de constitución corporal. Las aplicaciones compatibles incluyen: adquisición de imagen cardiaca y TEE, pulmonar, acceso vascular, abdomen, musculoesquelético, FAST, nervioso, ocular, superficial y pélvica
Interfaz dinámica intuitiva || Ease of Use

Modo Symplicity simplifica sus controles en el sistema

Para facilitar el escaneo, Sparq está diseñado con una interfaz dinámica que elimina las perillas o los botones. Para disminuir la interacción con los controles del sistema, AutoSCAN identifica de forma automática el tipo del tejido y ajusta de forma continua la ganancia de la imagen mientras escanea.
Orientación fácil del procedimiento || Clinical Excellence

Orientación fácil del procedimiento para una operación fácil y eficiente

Sparq cuenta con tecnología que facilita la realización de una amplia variedad de procedimientos. La visualización de aguja mejora la presentación de la aguja sin degradar la imagen circundante. Los transductores L12-4 y C6-2 tienen una marca de línea central para facilitar los procedimientos fuera del plano. Y una cuadrícula en la pantalla y marcadores de profundidad que proporcionan un objetivo visual, distancia y cálculo de profundidad.
Diseño ergonómico || Environmental fit

Diseño ergonómico para facilitar el uso en entornos desafiantes

Sparq tiene ajuste de altura y cuenta con un monitor grande de 17 pulgadas sobre un brazo articulado. Esto hace que sea fácil posicionarlo incluso en los entornos clínicos más desafiantes. También cuenta con captura de cable para el manejo del cable y una huella pequeña para mucha movilidad. Puede utilizar el escáner opcional de código de barras para obtener la información del paciente desde su código de barras generado por el hospital, lo que acelera la eficiencia y disminuye los errores al ingresar la información.
SonoCT y XRES || Clinical Excellence

SonoCT y XRES mejoran la calidad de imagen y reducen el ruido

Compone varios ángulos en tiempo real, SonoCT proporciona una imagen con calidad alta de imagen extraordinaria. SonoCT reduce de forma significativa muchos de los artefactos que son inherentes en el ultrasonido convencional y XRES crea imágenes casi sin ruido, con calidad de imagen sorprendente y definición de bordes.
Adaptador multipuerto || Environmental fit

Adaptador multipuerto para cambiar los transductores facilmente

Sparq cuenta con un adaptador multipuerto que permite conectar hasta tres transductores de imagen en el sistema al mismo tiempo, de modo que puede cambiar fácilmente los transductores a la mitad del examen.
Operación de la batería || Environmental fit

La operación de la batería ahorra tiempo

En el departamento de emergencia, las características de operación de batería e "instant on" facilitan la evaluación rápida cuando el tiempo es crucial de modo que pueda realizar varios exámenes sin apagar el sistema.
Testimonials

 

“The Sparq is, without a doubt, the best all-round point-of-care ultrasound machine I've had the pleasure of using. The image quality is excellent for a portable machine, battery life is solid, the user interface is easy to use, and keep clean. The machine itself is light, maneuverable and very user friendly.”

Dr. Justin Bowra, Emergency Physician, Sydney NSW

 

“We have now been using the Sparq for 3 months. The echo image reproduction is possibly the best in its class at the present moment, an area of point of care imaging where this class of machines normally fail. The simplicity mode reduces the angst of beginners in ultrasound yet allowing advanced users to continue to get as much out of the system as required. The battery life is impressive and allows for significant mobility in an ED setting.”

Dr. Ash Mukherjee, Emergency Physician, Armadale W.A

 

“Sparq puts Philips image quality into a compact, affordable package that is designed for use at the point of care. Innovations like a large articulated screen, embedded wireless capabilities and long battery life allow it to be used effectively at the bedside. The glass touch control panel is intuitive to use and button-free, which allows for easy cleaning.”

Christopher Moore, MD, RDMS, RDCS Yale School of Medicine (Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Director of Emergency Ultrasound Section, Director of Emergency Ultrasound Fellowship)

Find the right transducer for your system

 

Ergonomic and lightweight, our broad range of transducers is available in multiple configurations, enabling better penetration with less artifacts. Learn more about our full range of transducers below, and detailed instructions on care and maintenance.

 

Product catalog     Care and cleaning

Transducer family image

Documents

White papers

Education

Philips ultrasound education iPad app      

New release 01/05/16!

 

Learn more

Philips Education iPad App Icon

