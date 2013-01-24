EPIQ 7 cuenta con nuestra arquitectura más poderosa jamás aplicada a las imágenes por ultrasonido - abarca todos los aspectos de adquisición acústia y procesamiento, lo que le permite experimentar verdaderamente la evolución del ultrasonido a una modalidad más definitiva.
La adquisición de imágenes nSIGHT es un enfoque totalmente diferente al ultrasonido
Inteligencia anatómica convierte las imágenes en respuestas
Flujo de trabajo avanzado para movilidad sorprendente y ergonomía excelente
PureWave – el poder de adquirir imágenes de pacientes técnicamente difíciles
Interfaz táctil parecida a una tablet para una navegación más fácil
xMATRIX para tecnología de transductor de ultrasonido de vanguardia
iSCAN para optimización de imagen automática
Share Wave, elastografía que simplifica la valoración de enfermedad hepática
Excelente ergonomía, ayuda a reducir las lesiones por tensión repetidas
Movilidad sorprendente, le ayuda a realizar exámenes en donde sea
Silencioso como biblioteca, para salas de examinación pequeñas
Multimodalidad DICOM, se integra para la revisión fácil
