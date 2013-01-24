Inicio
EPIQ Sistema de ultrasonido premium

EPIQ 7

Sistema de ultrasonido premium

EPIQ 7 cuenta con nuestra arquitectura más poderosa jamás aplicada a las imágenes por ultrasonido - abarca todos los aspectos de adquisición acústia y procesamiento, lo que le permite experimentar verdaderamente la evolución del ultrasonido a una modalidad más definitiva.

Adquisición de imágenes nSIGHT

La adquisición de imágenes nSIGHT es un enfoque totalmente diferente al ultrasonido

La arquitectura de adquisición de imágenes nSIGHT patentada de Philips introduce un enfoque totalmente diferente a la formación de imágenes ultrasónicas sin compromiso. A diferencia de los sistemas convencionales que forman la imagen línea por línea, nSIGHT crea imágenes con resolución óptima debajo del nivel de pixel. La adquisición de imagenes nSIGHT incorpora el uso de un formador de haces en conjunto con un procesamiento paralelo masivo. Esta arquitectura extraordinaria captura una cantidad enorme de datos acústicos y después los reconstruye en haces enfocados en tiempo real de forma óptima, lo que crea una resolución precisa para cada pixel en la imagen.
Inteligencia anatómica

Inteligencia anatómica convierte las imágenes en respuestas

La arquitectura de EPIQ 7 es compatible con nuestro ultrasonido de inteligencia anatómica exclusivo de Philips (AIUS), diseñado para elevar el sistema de ultrasonido de un dispositivo pasivo a uno activamente adaptativo. Con modelo de órgano avanzado (con tecnología xMATRIX), y cuantificación probada, los exámenes son fáciles de realizar, más reproducibles y proporcionan nuevos niveles de información clínica. AIUS va desde pasos repetitivos automáticos hasta análisis por computadora con interacción de usuario mínima.
Flujo de trabajo avanzado

Flujo de trabajo avanzado para movilidad sorprendente y ergonomía excelente

EPIQ 7 reinventó por completo la experiencia de usuario de ultrasonido premium. Facilidad de uso, flujo de trabajo, ergonomía y movilidad. Hemos revolucionado cómo interactuar con un sistema de ultrasonido desde cada punto y se mantiene hermosamente intuitivo y muy silencioso.
PureWave

PureWave – el poder de adquirir imágenes de pacientes técnicamente difíciles

La tecnología de cristal PureWave representa el avance más grande en materiales de transductor de piezas eléctricas en 40 años. Los cristales puros y uniformes de PureWave son 85% más eficientes que el de material de piezo eléctrico, lo que resulta en un rendimiento excepcional. Esta tecnología permite una penetración mejorada en pacientes difíciles con un solo transductor y excelente resolución detallada.
Interfaz táctil parecida a una tablet

Interfaz táctil parecida a una tablet para una navegación más fácil

Navegue rápidamente a las funciones del sistema con la interfaz táctil parecida a una tablet, con 40% menos alcance y 15% menos pasos para completar un examen.
xMATRIX

xMATRIX para tecnología de transductor de ultrasonido de vanguardia

Ningún otro sistema de ultrasonido premium puede ejecutar la serie completa de los transductores de ultrasonido más innovadores del mundo. Con el toque de un botón, Xmatrix ofrece todos los modos en transductor sencillo: 2D, 3D/4D, Live xPlane, Live MPR, MPR, Doppler, Doppler a color y CPA.
iSCAN

iSCAN para optimización de imagen automática

iSCAN en tiempo real (AutoSCAN) optimiza automáticamente la ganancia y TGC para proporcionar continuamente imágenes de gran calidad
Onda de corte

Share Wave, elastografía que simplifica la valoración de enfermedad hepática

Simplifique la valoración hepática con herramientas no invasivas. La obtención de mediciones de rigidez hepática con Share Wave Philips es sorprendentemente rápida y fácil incluso en pacientes en los que es difícil adquirir imágenes. No es invasivo, lo que lo convierte en un paso simple y rápido para sonografistas y es indoloro para los pacientes.
Excelente ergonomía

Excelente ergonomía, ayuda a reducir las lesiones por tensión repetidas

El panel de control de rango extendido de EPIQ y el monitor pueden articularse para una alineación ergonómica adecuada ya sea parado o sentado. El monitor de pantalla ancha de 21" facilita la visualización en casi cualquier entorno. EPIQ 7 tiene cuatro conectores de transductor con iluminación ambiente para facilidad en la selección del transductor durante un examen.
Movilidad sorprendente

Movilidad sorprendente, le ayuda a realizar exámenes en donde sea

El EPIQ 7 es el más liviano en su clase; se transporta fácilmente en alfombra y azulejo. Colóquelo en modo de espera, muévalo y reinicielo en segundos. El monitor se dobla para reducir la altura total del sistema para su transporte, y el gancho del cable integrado y la bandeja de soporte son ideales para estudios móviles.
Silencioso como biblioteca

Silencioso como biblioteca, para salas de examinación pequeñas

EPIQ 7 es casi silencioso cuando se ejecuta una prueba de ruido A, se determinó que EPIQ 7 se ejecuta a 37-41 dB, lo cual es equivalente al sonido de una biblioteca. Esto es extremadamente bien recibido en salas de examinación/ escaneo pequeñas.
Multimodalidad DICOM

Multimodalidad DICOM, se integra para la revisión fácil

Visualice imágenes DICOM como CT, NM, MRI, mamografía y ultrasonido en su sistema EPIQ. Compare con facilidad estudios anteriores y actuales sin el uso de una estación de lectura externa e incluso revise estas imágenes multimodales mientras adquiere imágenes en vivo. Capture las imágenes de comparación lado a lado como parte de la documentación del examen.

