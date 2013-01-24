Revealing new insights with iRotate electronic rotation and xPlane adjustable biplane imaging
EPIQ 7 ofrece un extraordinario nivel de rendimiento clínico que permite dar respuesta a los retos que plantean los servicios de cardiología más exigentes.
Solicitar contacto
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
xMATRIX, tecnología avanzada para transductores de ultrasonidos
PureWave - capacidad para obtener imágenes diagnosticas de pacientes tecnicamente dificiles
nSIGHT, una aproximacion tecnológica a la ecografía completamente distinta
iSCAN para optimización de imágenes automática
Flujo de trabajo avanzado para una excelente ergonomía y movilidad
Excelentes características ergonómicas que ayudan a reducir las lesiones por esfuerzo repetitivo
Interfaz táctil, similar a la de una tableta, para facilitar la navegación
Una extraordinaria movilidad para realizar estudios en cualquier lugar
Integración de DICOM multimodalidad para facilitar la revisión
Silencioso como el interior de una biblioteca para salas de exploración menos espaciosas
Pantalla MaxVue de alta definición
Inteligencia Anatómica para convertir las imágenes en respuestas
Revealing new insights with iRotate electronic rotation and xPlane adjustable biplane imaging
3D Echo – State of the Art Webinar
PHILIPS has supported the webinar “3D Echo - State of the Art” organized by the European Association of Cardiovascular Imaging (EACVI) in the form of an educational grant.
Watch how cardiologists use 3D Echo to improve the evaluation of ventricular function and heart valves, as well as how 3D Echo has become a must in the Cath Lab for guiding many structural interventions.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand