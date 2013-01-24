Inicio
EPIQ Sistema de ultrasonidos para cardiología

EPIQ 7

Sistema de ultrasonidos para cardiología

EPIQ 7 ofrece un extraordinario nivel de rendimiento clínico que permite dar respuesta a los retos que plantean los servicios de cardiología más exigentes.

Caracteristicas
xMATRIX

xMATRIX, tecnología avanzada para transductores de ultrasonidos

Este sistema admite toda la gama de transductores de ultrasonidos más avanzados que existen en el mercado, algo que no puede hacer ningún otro sistema de gama alta. Con solo pulsar un botón, xMATRIX ofrece todos los modos de imagen en un único transductor: 2D, 3D/4D, xPlane en tiempo real, MPR en tiempo real, MPR, Doppler, Doppler en color y CPA.
PureWave

PureWave - capacidad para obtener imágenes diagnosticas de pacientes tecnicamente dificiles

La exclusiva tecnología de cristales PureWave de Philips clínicamente probada mejora la penetración en casos en los que la obtención de imágenes plantea dificultades. Los cristales PureWave, de gran pureza y homogeneidad, aumentan la eficiencia en un 85% en comparación con los materiales convencionales, con un rendimiento excepcional. Esta tecnología aumenta el grado de penetración y ofrece una resolución excelente y muy detallada.
Sistema de imágenes nSIGHT

nSIGHT, una aproximacion tecnológica a la ecografía completamente distinta

La arquitectura de imagen nSIGHT patentada de Philips supone un planteamiento completamente distinto al de la generación de imágenes ecográficas. Al contrario que los sistemas convencionales, en los que la imagen se genera línea a línea, nSIGHT genera imágenes con resolución óptima hasta niveles de píxel. La imagen nSIGHT combina un formador de haces de precisión con un sistema de procesamiento paralelo masivo muy potente. Esta extraordinaria arquitectura captura una enorme cantidad de datos acústicos y, a continuación, reconstruye en tiempo real los haces enfocados de forma óptima, lo que permite obtener una resolución precisa para cada píxel de la imagen.
iSCAN

iSCAN para optimización de imágenes automática

iSCAN (AutoSCAN) en tiempo real optimiza automáticamente la ganancia y la compensación de ganancia temporal para proporcionar imágenes de alta calidad de forma continuada.
Flujo de trabajo avanzado

Flujo de trabajo avanzado para una excelente ergonomía y movilidad

EPIQ 7 ha reinventado por completo la interacción del usuario de sistemas de ultrasonidos de gama alta: facilidad de uso, flujo de trabajo, ergonomía y movilidad. Hemos revolucionado la manera en que interactúa con un sistema de ultrasonidos desde cualquier perspectiva, y hemos conseguido que sea completamente intuitivo y silencioso.
Excelente ergonomía

Excelentes características ergonómicas que ayudan a reducir las lesiones por esfuerzo repetitivo

Tanto el monitor como el panel de control de alcance ampliado de EPIQ se pueden articular para conseguir una alineación ergonómica correcta, independientemente de que el usuario esté sentado o de pie. El monitor de pantalla panorámica de 21" simplifica la visualización en casi cualquier entorno. EPIQ 7 incluye cuatro conectores de transductor con luz ambiental para facilitar la selección del transductor durante los exámenes.
Interfaz táctil similar a la de una tableta

Interfaz táctil, similar a la de una tableta, para facilitar la navegación

Desplácese rápidamente por las funciones del sistema gracias a una interfaz táctil similar a la de una tableta, que reduce en un 40% el uso de comandos y en un 15% los pasos necesarios para completar un examen.
Extraordinaria movilidad

Una extraordinaria movilidad para realizar estudios en cualquier lugar

EPIQ es el equipo ecográfico más ligero de su tipo; se puede transportar fácilmente sobre moqueta o baldosas. Si se establece en el modo de espera, bastará con moverlo para que se inicie en cuestión de segundos. El monitor se pliega para reducir la altura total del sistema para su transporte, y los ganchos para cable integrados y la bandeja de soporte son ideales para estudios móviles.
DICOM multimodalidad

Integración de DICOM multimodalidad para facilitar la revisión

Visualice imágenes DICOM de TC, MN, RM, mamografía y ecografía en el sistema EPIQ. Podrá comparar fácilmente los estudios anteriores y actuales sin utilizar una estación de trabajo externa, e incluso revisar las imágenes multimodalidad mientras obtiene imágenes en tiempo real. Capture imágenes de comparación en paralelo como parte de la documentación del examen.
Silencioso como el interior de una biblioteca

Silencioso como el interior de una biblioteca para salas de exploración menos espaciosas

El EPIQ 7 apenas genera ruido durante su funcionamiento. En un test de ruido se determinó que emitía entre 37 y 41 dB, lo que equivale al nivel acústico de una biblioteca, una gran ventaja para las salas de exploración menos espaciosas.
Pantalla MaxVue de alta definición

Pantalla MaxVue de alta definición

Con solo pulsar un botón, la pantalla de alta definición MaxVue ofrece extraordinarias imágenes de la anatomía, al incorporar 1.179.648 píxeles adicionales en comparación con el modo de formato de pantalla estándar (4:3). MaxVue mejora la nitidez de las imágenes ecográficas y aumenta el área de visualización en un 38% para optimizar la presentación en pantalla de imagen dual, lado a lado, biplano y de desplazamiento de imagen en el tiempo.
Inteligencia Anatómica

Inteligencia Anatómica para convertir las imágenes en respuestas

La arquitectura de EPIQ es compatible con el sistema de ultrasonidos de Inteligencia Anatómica (AIUS), exclusivo de Philips y diseñado para transformar los ecógrafos de sistemas pasivos a dispositivos activos con gran capacidad de adaptación. Gracias a las funciones avanzadas de modelización de órganos (con tecnología xMATRIX) y la cuantificación avanzada, las exploraciones se realizan con mayor facilidad, son más reproducibles y ofrecen nuevos niveles de información clínica. AIUS permite realizar numerosas tareas con una mínima interacción del usuario, desde la automatización de pasos repetitivos hasta análisis completos asistidos por ordenador; todo ello mediante funciones de Inteligencia Anatómica que le proporcionarán los resultados que necesita.

Revealing new insights with iRotate electronic rotation and xPlane adjustable biplane imaging

 

Dr Annemien van den Bosch from the Department of Cardiology, Erasmus Medical Center in  Rotterdam, the Netherlands, demonstrates how iRotate and xPlane provide unique clinical information on cardiac function and morphology. Learn how you can benefit from these imaging modes in your clinical routine. 

 

Watch the podcast        Download White Paper

3D Echo – State of the Art Webinar

 

PHILIPS has supported the webinar “3D Echo - State of the Art” organized by the European Association of Cardiovascular Imaging (EACVI) in the form of an educational grant. 

 

Watch how cardiologists use 3D Echo to improve the evaluation of ventricular function and heart valves, as well as how 3D Echo has become a must in the Cath Lab for guiding many structural interventions.

 

Watch webinar

