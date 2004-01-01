Al hacer clic en el enlace, saldrá del sitio web oficial de Royal Philips ("Philips"). Todos los enlaces a sitios web de terceros que puedan aparecer en este sitio se proporcionan solo para su conveniencia y de ninguna manera representan una afiliación o respaldo de la información proporcionada en esos sitios web vinculados. Philips no ofrece declaraciones ni garantías de ningún tipo con respecto a los sitios web de terceros o la información contenida en ellos.
Cleft Palate Nipples || Designed around patients' need
Cleft Palate Nipples for more comfortable feeding
The Y-cut bottle nipples have a thick and a thin side with a one-way valve. This helps avoid excessive air intake and allows milk to flow only when sucked by the baby, for more comfortable feeding. Cleft Palate Nipples come in Regular and Small sizes and can be autoclaved.
Cleft Palate Nipples for more comfortable feeding
The Y-cut bottle nipples have a thick and a thin side with a one-way valve. This helps avoid excessive air intake and allows milk to flow only when sucked by the baby, for more comfortable feeding. Cleft Palate Nipples come in Regular and Small sizes and can be autoclaved.
Cleft Palate Nipples for more comfortable feeding
The Y-cut bottle nipples have a thick and a thin side with a one-way valve. This helps avoid excessive air intake and allows milk to flow only when sucked by the baby, for more comfortable feeding. Cleft Palate Nipples come in Regular and Small sizes and can be autoclaved.
Pigeon Baby Bottle || Designed around patients' need
Pigeon Baby Bottle fits the Cleft Palate Nipples
The baby bottles are specifically shaped to fit the air vents and one-way valve of the Pigeon Cleft Palate Nipples
Pigeon Baby Bottle fits the Cleft Palate Nipples
The baby bottles are specifically shaped to fit the air vents and one-way valve of the Pigeon Cleft Palate Nipples
Pigeon Baby Bottle fits the Cleft Palate Nipples
The baby bottles are specifically shaped to fit the air vents and one-way valve of the Pigeon Cleft Palate Nipples
Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle || Designed around patients' need
Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle assists with weaning
This 120 ml squeezable bottle has an attached spoon to assist with weaning or to use with problem feeders.
Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle assists with weaning
This 120 ml squeezable bottle has an attached spoon to assist with weaning or to use with problem feeders.
Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle assists with weaning
This 120 ml squeezable bottle has an attached spoon to assist with weaning or to use with problem feeders.
Cleft Palate Nipples || Designed around patients' need
Pigeon Baby Bottle || Designed around patients' need
Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle || Designed around patients' need
Cleft Palate Nipples || Designed around patients' need
Cleft Palate Nipples for more comfortable feeding
The Y-cut bottle nipples have a thick and a thin side with a one-way valve. This helps avoid excessive air intake and allows milk to flow only when sucked by the baby, for more comfortable feeding. Cleft Palate Nipples come in Regular and Small sizes and can be autoclaved.
Cleft Palate Nipples for more comfortable feeding
The Y-cut bottle nipples have a thick and a thin side with a one-way valve. This helps avoid excessive air intake and allows milk to flow only when sucked by the baby, for more comfortable feeding. Cleft Palate Nipples come in Regular and Small sizes and can be autoclaved.
Cleft Palate Nipples for more comfortable feeding
The Y-cut bottle nipples have a thick and a thin side with a one-way valve. This helps avoid excessive air intake and allows milk to flow only when sucked by the baby, for more comfortable feeding. Cleft Palate Nipples come in Regular and Small sizes and can be autoclaved.
Pigeon Baby Bottle || Designed around patients' need
Pigeon Baby Bottle fits the Cleft Palate Nipples
The baby bottles are specifically shaped to fit the air vents and one-way valve of the Pigeon Cleft Palate Nipples
Pigeon Baby Bottle fits the Cleft Palate Nipples
The baby bottles are specifically shaped to fit the air vents and one-way valve of the Pigeon Cleft Palate Nipples
Pigeon Baby Bottle fits the Cleft Palate Nipples
The baby bottles are specifically shaped to fit the air vents and one-way valve of the Pigeon Cleft Palate Nipples
Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle || Designed around patients' need
Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle assists with weaning
This 120 ml squeezable bottle has an attached spoon to assist with weaning or to use with problem feeders.
Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle assists with weaning
This 120 ml squeezable bottle has an attached spoon to assist with weaning or to use with problem feeders.
Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle assists with weaning
This 120 ml squeezable bottle has an attached spoon to assist with weaning or to use with problem feeders.
Al hacer clic en el enlace, saldrá del sitio web oficial de Royal Philips ("Philips"). Todos los enlaces a sitios web de terceros que puedan aparecer en este sitio se proporcionan solo para su conveniencia y de ninguna manera representan una afiliación o respaldo de la información proporcionada en esos sitios web vinculados. Philips no ofrece declaraciones ni garantías de ningún tipo con respecto a los sitios web de terceros o la información contenida en ellos.
Al hacer clic en el enlace, saldrá del sitio web oficial de Royal Philips ("Philips"). Todos los enlaces a sitios web de terceros que puedan aparecer en este sitio se proporcionan solo para su conveniencia y de ninguna manera representan una afiliación o respaldo de la información proporcionada en esos sitios web vinculados. Philips no ofrece declaraciones ni garantías de ningún tipo con respecto a los sitios web de terceros o la información contenida en ellos.