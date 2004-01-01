Buscar términos

Specialty Feeding Products by Pigeon

Infant feeding solution

Buscar productos similares

Designed for babies with special feeding needs, our Specialty Feeding products help to appropriately feed cleft palate infants and infants with poor sucking strength.

Contáctenos
Caracteristicas
Cleft Palate Nipples || Designed around patients' need

Cleft Palate Nipples for more comfortable feeding

The Y-cut bottle nipples have a thick and a thin side with a one-way valve. This helps avoid excessive air intake and allows milk to flow only when sucked by the baby, for more comfortable feeding. Cleft Palate Nipples come in Regular and Small sizes and can be autoclaved.

Cleft Palate Nipples for more comfortable feeding

The Y-cut bottle nipples have a thick and a thin side with a one-way valve. This helps avoid excessive air intake and allows milk to flow only when sucked by the baby, for more comfortable feeding. Cleft Palate Nipples come in Regular and Small sizes and can be autoclaved.

Cleft Palate Nipples for more comfortable feeding

The Y-cut bottle nipples have a thick and a thin side with a one-way valve. This helps avoid excessive air intake and allows milk to flow only when sucked by the baby, for more comfortable feeding. Cleft Palate Nipples come in Regular and Small sizes and can be autoclaved.
Pigeon Baby Bottle || Designed around patients' need

Pigeon Baby Bottle fits the Cleft Palate Nipples

The baby bottles are specifically shaped to fit the air vents and one-way valve of the Pigeon Cleft Palate Nipples

Pigeon Baby Bottle fits the Cleft Palate Nipples

The baby bottles are specifically shaped to fit the air vents and one-way valve of the Pigeon Cleft Palate Nipples

Pigeon Baby Bottle fits the Cleft Palate Nipples

The baby bottles are specifically shaped to fit the air vents and one-way valve of the Pigeon Cleft Palate Nipples
Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle || Designed around patients' need

Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle assists with weaning

This 120 ml squeezable bottle has an attached spoon to assist with weaning or to use with problem feeders.

Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle assists with weaning

This 120 ml squeezable bottle has an attached spoon to assist with weaning or to use with problem feeders.

Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle assists with weaning

This 120 ml squeezable bottle has an attached spoon to assist with weaning or to use with problem feeders.
  • Cleft Palate Nipples || Designed around patients' need
  • Pigeon Baby Bottle || Designed around patients' need
  • Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle || Designed around patients' need
Ver todas las características
Cleft Palate Nipples || Designed around patients' need

Cleft Palate Nipples for more comfortable feeding

The Y-cut bottle nipples have a thick and a thin side with a one-way valve. This helps avoid excessive air intake and allows milk to flow only when sucked by the baby, for more comfortable feeding. Cleft Palate Nipples come in Regular and Small sizes and can be autoclaved.

Cleft Palate Nipples for more comfortable feeding

The Y-cut bottle nipples have a thick and a thin side with a one-way valve. This helps avoid excessive air intake and allows milk to flow only when sucked by the baby, for more comfortable feeding. Cleft Palate Nipples come in Regular and Small sizes and can be autoclaved.

Cleft Palate Nipples for more comfortable feeding

The Y-cut bottle nipples have a thick and a thin side with a one-way valve. This helps avoid excessive air intake and allows milk to flow only when sucked by the baby, for more comfortable feeding. Cleft Palate Nipples come in Regular and Small sizes and can be autoclaved.
Pigeon Baby Bottle || Designed around patients' need

Pigeon Baby Bottle fits the Cleft Palate Nipples

The baby bottles are specifically shaped to fit the air vents and one-way valve of the Pigeon Cleft Palate Nipples

Pigeon Baby Bottle fits the Cleft Palate Nipples

The baby bottles are specifically shaped to fit the air vents and one-way valve of the Pigeon Cleft Palate Nipples

Pigeon Baby Bottle fits the Cleft Palate Nipples

The baby bottles are specifically shaped to fit the air vents and one-way valve of the Pigeon Cleft Palate Nipples
Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle || Designed around patients' need

Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle assists with weaning

This 120 ml squeezable bottle has an attached spoon to assist with weaning or to use with problem feeders.

Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle assists with weaning

This 120 ml squeezable bottle has an attached spoon to assist with weaning or to use with problem feeders.

Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle assists with weaning

This 120 ml squeezable bottle has an attached spoon to assist with weaning or to use with problem feeders.

Documentación

Folleto (1)

Folleto

Folleto (1)

Folleto

Ver toda la documentación

Folleto (1)

Folleto

Al hacer clic en el enlace, saldrá del sitio web oficial de Royal Philips ("Philips"). Todos los enlaces a sitios web de terceros que puedan aparecer en este sitio se proporcionan solo para su conveniencia y de ninguna manera representan una afiliación o respaldo de la información proporcionada en esos sitios web vinculados. Philips no ofrece declaraciones ni garantías de ningún tipo con respecto a los sitios web de terceros o la información contenida en ellos.

Entendido

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Al hacer clic en el enlace, saldrá del sitio web oficial de Royal Philips ("Philips"). Todos los enlaces a sitios web de terceros que puedan aparecer en este sitio se proporcionan solo para su conveniencia y de ninguna manera representan una afiliación o respaldo de la información proporcionada en esos sitios web vinculados. Philips no ofrece declaraciones ni garantías de ningún tipo con respecto a los sitios web de terceros o la información contenida en ellos.

Entendido

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Todos los derechos reservados.

Nuestro sitio se puede visualizar mejor con la última versión de Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome o Firefox.